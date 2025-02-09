New Year, Same God!

Hey heavenly fam! We missed you! We are so beyond excited to come back and celebrate everything that God is doing. In this episode we are catching up on where we've been, what God has revealed to us, how can you have a blessed year with God and so much more. We love you and let us know in the comments what you would like to see in this season of HBP! Your friends,Ymanol & MelodyMelody's socials: Instagram: @MelodyslifeTikTok: @MelodyslifeeYmanols"s socials:Instagram: @realthase4Tiktok: @thase4