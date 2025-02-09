Welcome back to another episode of Heavenly Bond! In today’s episode we discuss about your truth and feeling versus the truth which is the word of God and how following your heart can draw you away from what God has for you and can lead you to a empty path of self righteousness. We pray this episode blesses you!Your friends,Ymanol & MelodyMelody's socials: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/melodyslife...TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@melodyslifee?...Ymanol's socials:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realthase4/...Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thase4?is_fro...Rate us on Spotify and Apple Podcasts!Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/21cyw9F...Listen on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
1:15:15
New Year, Same God!
Hey heavenly fam! We missed you! We are so beyond excited to come back and celebrate everything that God is doing. In this episode we are catching up on where we've been, what God has revealed to us, how can you have a blessed year with God and so much more.
55:13
Heavenly corner: Predestination, The Trinity, Speaking in tongues and MORE!
As a believer we sometimes have questions about the Bible that we don't understand or verses that simply don't make sense to us. In todays episode, we asked you guys on instagram to send us some questions you have about the Bible or doubts in the faith and we tried our best to answer them for you! We pray this episode enlightens some of those hard questions we sometimes have!
Having friendships that last looks different in every season. In today's episode we are diving deep on what it looks like to be a healthy friend and have a healthy friendship. We tap into our experiences with friendships and struggles, how to make Godly friend and be one, friends in different seasons, growing apart , dealing with gossip and comparison in friendships and so much more! We pray this episode blesses you!
1:14:01
What Christians Don't Understand About The Heart.
In this video Ymanol dives into what the Bible teaches us about the heart,it's important that when we learn about how wicked our hearts can be, but Jesus always has a solution to overcome it. Hope this encouraging message uplifts your Spirit.