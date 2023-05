The Iraq War Was a Necessary Evil

On today's episode of Hear Me Out… Mission Accomplished? This year marks the 20th anniversary of then-President Bush's infamous address aboard an aircraft carrier, declaring that the war had been won and Iraqis were free. We know now, of course, that the war had not been won – and in 2003, it was far from over. Many thousands of lives were lost. With the gift of hindsight, can we see the war as anything other than a costly mistake? Iraqi-American and President of Ideas Beyond Borders Faisal Saeed Al Mutar joins Celeste to argue that the war, while mismanaged, was a victory — and that the alternatives could have been far, far worse.