Crises in Drug Shortages + Medical Supplies
Dr. Marion Mass, a pediatrician, explains how Group Purchasing Organizations play a large role in drug and medical supply shortages; the House E&C’s Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee is hosting a hearing about the root causes of drug shortages and supply chain issues; the Senate HELP Committee markup on PBMs is today after being postponed from last week; and Dr. Nikki Johnson, a pediatrician, discusses her personal experience with shortages caused by GPOs. Bloomberg Government News Article: White House Assembles Secret Team to Tackle Drug Shortages, Quality Woes House E&C Oversight & Investigations Subcomittee Hearing: “Examining the Root Causes of Drug Shortages: Challenges in Pharmaceutical Drug Supply Chains” Patients Rising Podcast: GPOs Cause Dangerous Shortages
5/11/2023
5:03
Accessible Air Travel for Patients
Paul Melmeyer, Vice President of Public Policy and Advocacy for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, previews the organization’s Hill Day which focuses on Accessible Air Travel; Demeshia Montgomery, President of the new Patients Rising Now Patient Senate, tells us about the importance of patient voices; the Senate HELP committee is set to hold a hearing entitled “The Need to Make Insulin Affordable for All Americans” on May 10th; and our Patient Correspondent is Brandi Privitera from South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. Muscular Dystrophy Association Webpage Senate HELP News Release: HELP Committee to Bring CEOs of Major Insulin Manufacturers and PBMs Together for Historic Hearing to Discuss the Need to Lower Insulin Prices and the Cost of Other Prescription Drugs
5/9/2023
5:01
What’s Happening in the States
Keyla Caba (MA-03), a member of Patients Rising Now and a patient living with Crohn’s Disease, testifies before the Massachusetts State Legislature about Copay Accumulator Programs and high deductibles; Rich Pezzillo, Executive Director of the New England Hemophilia Association, discusses his work with Patients for Prescription Access and how the group is aligning patient organizations into a powerful force against Copay Accumulators; Tuesday’s scheduled HELP markup has been delayed; and Leah Bush, our patient correspondent from North Carolina’s 11th congressional district, discusses hidden by-products of step therapy. Massachusetts House Bill 953 Massachusetts Senate Bill 609 Patients for Prescription Access Webpage New England Hemophilia Association Webpage
5/4/2023
5:18
Copay Accumulators - A Detailed Report & RI Fighting Back
Dr. Robert Popovian, Chief Science Policy Officer at the Global Healthy Living Foundation, co-authors a comprehensive report for the Pioneer Institute on the impacts of PBMs and Copay Accumulator programs; the Senate HELP Committee hosts a markup on the Pharmacy Benefit Manager Reform Act; Ryan Strik, Rhode Island Government Relations Director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, discusses Copay Accumulator legislation that their organization and dozens of others are trying to pass; and Patients Rising Now releases a Patient Impact Report on Copay Accumulators. Pioneer Health Report: Out-of-Pocket Pirates – Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) and the Confiscation of Out-of-Pocket Assistance Programs Global Health Living Foundation Webpage: Impact of Legislation Protecting Patient Assistance Programs on Health Insurance Premiums Senate HELP Committee Webpage: Executive Session Rhode Island Cancer Action Center Webpage Patients Rising Now Patient Impact Report: Copay Accumulator Programs Double-Dip Into Patient Wallets
5/2/2023
5:24
Liver Disease Patients at ICER, Healthcare Congressional Focus
Donna Cryer, CEO of the Global Liver Institute, previews liver disease patient advocates’ testimonies ahead of an ICER meeting on two new treatments; the House Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions Subcommittee holds a hearing titled Reducing Health Care Costs for Working Americans and Their Families; the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee hosted its own meeting about the importance of addressing unaffordable costs in healthcare; and correspondent Kathi Luis lives in Michigan’s 9th district and sees how Copay Accumulator programs are hurting patients. Global Liver Institute Webpage CNBC News Article: FDA grants accelerated approval for Biogen ALS drug that treats rare form of the disease Patients Rising Webpage: Patients Rising Stories