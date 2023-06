1111 Hz Reflection of Your Light Soul ☯ Chakras - Aura Cleansing - Healing of the Soul (Pain)

The light soul consists of five parts or aspects. These correspond to the five olamot (universes) and certain sefirot on the Kabbalistic tree of life. The innermost part of the soul is Yechidah (the sacred or divine spark). The radiance or glory of Yechidah is Hayyah (the life force). The abode or image of Yechidah is Neshamah (the divine nature, heavenly soul, supernatural or holy soul). Below the level of Neshamah are Ruach (spirit or intelligence) and Nefesh (animal or earth soul). These five parts are inseparable in essence. However, not all parts of the soul are realized until the soul evolves and awakens, so in fact not everyone draws from the fullness of their soul.