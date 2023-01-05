Parasitic Infections and How To Treat Them w/ Clement Lee | Are Gel Manicures Safe? w/ Dr. G | Heal Thy Self w/ Dr. G, Ep. #205

Special Guest Segment: Dr. Clement Lee, Certified Naturopathic Doctor and Founder of Optimal Health & Wellness, joins us to talk about mold and parasitic infections, and how they may be the underlying cause of our most ubiquitous health issues. What is the overarching driver of most chronic infections? Tell tale signs of mold infections Common signs of fungal overgrowth Activation of other viruses with mold/parasitic infection Common burdens on our immune systems (exacerbated by mold/parasites) The benefits of Coffee Enemas Signs and symptoms of parasitic infection Steps to combat parasitic infection Parasitic cleanses and detoxes - Do they work? When to enlist medical intervention against parasitic infection Lyme disease How intravenous lasers can be used to activate detoxification pathways in our blood What is Ozone therapy? Is Ozone therapy effective? Fact vs Myth on longevity and anti-aging practices Best health practices for longevity Foods for longevity Stem cells for healing Popular Weight loss drugs, are they safe and do they work? What is microneedling and does it work? Reversing the biological age Best way to test for heavy metals Emotional and Mental state and the effects on overall health Long Covid and the underlying causes Neural therapy for blocked energy pathways Knowledge Bomb: Dr. G gets into the science of Gel manicures, and how the popular process may actually be adversely affecting your health in more ways than one. What is a gel manicure? What is the scientific process behind gel manicures? What are the risks of exposure to UV light required for Gel Manicures? What are the concerns with specific polish required for Gel Manicures? How can you protect yourself from the risks associated with Gel Manicures? Guest Bio: Dr. Clement is the founder of Optimal Health & Wellness. He created this integrative wellness approach to offer the best care possible to his patients. Dr. Clement Lee is a licensed Naturopathic Doctor in the state of California. After obtaining his Bachelors of Sciences in Biological Sciences from the University of California, Irvine, he continued his passion for natural health to Tempe, Arizona where he received his Doctorate of Naturopathic Medicine from Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine (SCNM). During his education there, he became passionate about restoring health naturally. He discovered many aspects of medicine that were missing in conventional healthcare, such as looking at the whole person and treating the underlying cause. By using this approach Dr. Lee is able to comprehensively approach a patient's condition and restore health. Dr. Lee is a member of the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians (AANP), California Naturopathic Doctors Association (CNDA), Naturopathic Academy of Environmental Medicine (NAEM), and Naturopathic Academy of Therapeutic Injection (NATI).