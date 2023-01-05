How Screens Impact Our Happiness w/ Gaia Bernstein | Understanding Food Labels w/ Dr. G | Heal Thyself with Dr. G, ep. #208
Special Guest Segment: Gaia Bernstein, Technology, Privacy and Policy Professor of Law, Co-Director of the Institute for Privacy Protection, and author, joins us to discuss the ways in which screens have slowly become an inescapable part of our daily lives, and how this affects our health and happiness overall, from toddlers to adults.
- How smartphones gradually changed our sense of awareness
- The impact of screens on adults and children
- How screens affect cognitive development
- How social media impacts our sense of self and socialization
- How screens have changed how children socialize
- How in-person interactions impact health
- The big business of screens
- The cell phone addiction
- How phone-use is comparable to second-hand smoke
- The addictive reward-based model of social media
- Steps you can take to curb screen addiction
Knowledge Bomb: Dr. G breaks down the different labels we see on our foods and what they actually mean. Which ones are useful and trustworthy and which ones are mostly greenwashing?
- What does Non-GMO actually mean?
- The dangers of pesticides
- USDA Organic - is it worth it?
- How Reductionist Science skews our understanding of Organic foods
- New labels to look out for
- Regenerative farming labels
- How industrial agriculture impacts our health
- How topsoil relates to our health
Guest Bio:
Gaia Bernstein is the Technology, Privacy and Policy Professor of Law, Co-Director of the Institute for Privacy Protection, and Co-Director of the Gibbons Institute of Law Science and Technology at Seton Hall University School of Law.
She is author of the new book, Unwired, and writes, teaches, and lectures on subjects at the intersections of law, technology, health, and privacy.
Professor Bernstein developed a nationally recognized outreach program on technology overuse for school-aged children and their parents.
She is also a mother of three children who grew up in the era of smartphones, screens, and social media.
