Heal Thy Self with Dr. G

Heal Thy Self with Dr. G

Podcast Heal Thy Self with Dr. G
Podcast Heal Thy Self with Dr. G

Heal Thy Self with Dr. G

Heal Thy Self
A show based on empowerment. Empowerment of you, the viewer such that you can be your highest self on every level. Through knowledge we will be giving you the information you need to make informed decisions.
Health & Fitness
A show based on empowerment. Empowerment of you, the viewer such that you can be your highest self on every level. Through knowledge we will be giving you the i... More

  • How Screens Impact Our Happiness w/ Gaia Bernstein | Understanding Food Labels w/ Dr. G | Heal Thyself with Dr. G, ep. #208
    Special Guest Segment: Gaia Bernstein, Technology, Privacy and Policy Professor of Law, Co-Director of the Institute for Privacy Protection, and author, joins us to discuss the ways in which screens have slowly become an inescapable part of our daily lives, and how this affects our health and happiness overall, from toddlers to adults. - How smartphones gradually changed our sense of awareness - The impact of screens on adults and children - How screens affect cognitive development - How social media impacts our sense of self and socialization - How screens have changed how children socialize - How in-person interactions impact health - The big business of screens - The cell phone addiction - How phone-use is comparable to second-hand smoke - The addictive reward-based model of social media - Steps you can take to curb screen addiction Knowledge Bomb: Dr. G breaks down the different labels we see on our foods and what they actually mean. Which ones are useful and trustworthy and which ones are mostly greenwashing? - What does Non-GMO actually mean? - The dangers of pesticides - USDA Organic - is it worth it? - How Reductionist Science skews our understanding of Organic foods - New labels to look out for - Regenerative farming labels - How industrial agriculture impacts our health - How topsoil relates to our health Guest Bio: Gaia Bernstein is the Technology, Privacy and Policy Professor of Law, Co-Director of the Institute for Privacy Protection, and Co-Director of the Gibbons Institute of Law Science and Technology at Seton Hall University School of Law. She is author of the new book, Unwired, and writes, teaches, and lectures on subjects at the intersections of law, technology, health, and privacy. Professor Bernstein developed a nationally recognized outreach program on technology overuse for school-aged children and their parents. She is also a mother of three children who grew up in the era of smartphones, screens, and social media. Ads: Bioptimizers: Don’t miss out on the most relaxing sleep ever with Magnesium Breakthrough. For an exclusive offer for my listeners go to magbreakthrough.com/drg and use promo code drg during checkout to save 10 percent. Your body and brain will thank you. Nurture your mind and body with this all-natural, full-spectrum magnesium supplement. Simply go to magbreakthrough.com/drg and use promo code drg during checkout to save 10 percent. Nutrisense Visit nutrisense.io/drg and use code DRG to save $30 and get 1 month of free dietitian support. BIRCH If you’re looking for a new bed,check out Birch. You can click the link below or go to https://www.birchliving.com/healthyself and get off 20% off your mattress + 2 free pillows. If you’re looking for a mattress for your little ones, also check out the new Birch Kids line! NED Discover how Shuteye Chai can revolutionize your sleep and get 15% off with code DRG. Go to https://www.helloned.com/DRG or enter code DRG at checkout to get 15% off. Sweet dreams! The Swell Score: Unlock your 10% discount on TheSwellScore.com's regular-priced items, including my top-rated supplements, eco-friendly home essentials, low-toxic skincare, and baby products - all with third-party testing assurance! Use this link: https://tinyurl.com/SavewithDrG to grab the deal and experience my go-to wellness destination! Be sure to like and subscribe to #HealThySelf Hosted by Doctor Christian Gonzalez N.D. Follow Doctor G on Instagram @doctor.gonzalez https://www.instagram.com/doctor.gonzalez/
    5/1/2023
    48:59
  • Managing Glucose Levels for Long Life with Jessie Inchauspe | Cookware Do’s & Don’t's w/ Dr. G | Heal Thy Self w/ Dr. G ep. #207
    Special Guest Segment:  Jessie Inchauspe, a French biochemist, bestselling author, and founder of the Glucose Goddess movement, joins our show to talk about how daily glucose spikes could be affecting our health in a variety of ways, from mental health to premature aging, and how we can curb these spikes to regain balance and control over our metabolism.  What are the metabolic effects of eating sugar How Glucose spikes affect us on a cellular level Foods that produce dopamine, but not energy How molecules in food actually impact our health Best time to consume sugary foods Brain fog caused by consistent glucose spikes  Glucose and neurodegenerative disease What is Glycation?  How does Glycation relate to premature aging? How to create a steady stream of cellular energy Curbing sugar cravings Top 4 biggest hacks for curbing glucose spikes Glucose and long-term health How Glucose spikes impact other bodily systems Knowledge Bomb: Dr. G gives the ultimate guide to the many different types of cookware, and how low-quality cookware can be negatively impacting our health via direct contact with the foods we eat, and also via chemicals that can be inhaled during the cooking process. Dr. G breaks down the best and worst types of cookware, which ones to use and which ones to completely avoid.  Common Chemicals that are leaching from our Cookware The Non-stick Phenomenon Forever Chemicals in our cookware Which pots and pans to avoid  Ceramic-coated cookware Ceramic cookware Cast-iron and enamel-coated cast-iron Different kinds of Stainless Steel  Guest Bio:  Jessie Inchauspé is a French biochemist, bestselling author, and founder of the Glucose Goddess movement.  She's helped millions of people improve their health by making cutting-edge science accessible.  Ads:  NeuroHacker: See what the best brain fuel formula on earth can do for YOUR mindset. Go to https://www.neurohacker.com/DRG for $100 OFF, that’s only $59 a bottle! AND when you use code DRG at checkout you get an extra 15% off your first purchase. That’s https://www.neurohacker.com/DRG to try Qualia Mind with code DRG to experience life-changing mental performance. AG1: To make it easy, AG1 is going to give you a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D AND 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase. All you have to do is visit https://www.athleticgreens.com/healthyself to take ownership over your health and pick up the ultimate daily nutritional insurance! LMNT: Right now LMNT is offering my listeners a free sample pack with any purchase. That’s 8 single serving packets FREE with any LMNT order. This is a great way to try all 8 flavors or share LMNT with a salty friend. Get yours at https://www.DrinkLMNT.com/DRG This deal is only available through my link.  LMNT offers no questions asked refunds. Try it totally risk-free. If you don’t like it they will give your money back, no questions asked. Mitopure: Timeline is offering 10% off your first order of Mitopure. Go to https://www.timelinenutrition.com/DRG and use code DRG to get 10% off your order. Be sure to like and subscribe to #HealThySelf Hosted by Doctor Christian Gonzalez N.D. Follow Doctor G on Instagram @doctor.gonzalez https://www.instagram.com/doctor.gonzalez/
    4/24/2023
    1:09:56
  • How to Have Better Sex For Better Health with Dr. Jolene Brighton | The Toxic Truth about Nail Polish and Acrylics w/ Dr. G | Heal Thy Self w/ Dr. G
    Special Guest Segment: Dr. Jolene Brighten, a Board Certified Naturopathic Endocrinologist and author, joins our show for the second time to talk about the science and history of the clitoris and how it relates to having better sex for better overall health - What is the orgasm gap and how can we try to close it? - What is the #1 reason people are sexually dissatisfied - Cliteracy 101 - The History of how the Clitoris was left out of sex education - Top things that society doesn’t know about the clitoris - Similarities between the clitoris and the penis - Orgasms as a healing mechanism - Sex and mindfulness - Why do women fake orgasms? - Top reasons people have trouble orgasming - Stigmas around masturbation - Is there a limit to how often you should masturbate? - The science behind the benefits of masturbation - Mutual masturbation - What controls Differing levels of libido? - Libido Supplements that actually work - Underlying emotional issues and how they impact libido - How hormonal changes impact our sex lives - Hormonal fluctuation and honoring your body - The hormonal phases of the 28-day cycle - Birth Control methods and alternate options Knowledge Bomb: Dr. G breaks down the risks of applying nail polish or acrylic nails, weighs the pros and cons of each method, also which brands are better or worse than others when it comes to health risks associated with various types of nail polishes. - The history of acrylic nails and nail polish - What is nail polish made of? - Which chemicals in typical nail polishes are potentially harmful? - What are the top 5 chemicals that are removed from NON-TOXIC nail polishes - Do chemicals from nail polish absorb into the skin? - What’s worse: Acrylic nails, gel nails or Regular nail polish? - The Worst Nail Polish Brands - The Best Nail Polish Brands Guest Bio: Dr. Jolene Brighten is a board certified naturopathic endocrinologist, clinical sexologist, and prominent leader in women’s medicine. A fierce patient advocate and completely dedicated to uncovering the root cause of hormonal imbalances, Dr. Brighten empowers women worldwide to take control of their health and their hormones. She is an international speaker, clinical educator, medical advisor within the tech community, and considered a leading authority on women’s health. Dr. Brighten is also part of the MindBodyGreen Collective and a faculty member for the American Academy of Anti Aging Medicine. Her work has been featured in the New York Post, Forbes, Cosmopolitan, Huffington Post, Bustle, The Guardian, and ABC News. Ads: AG1: To make it easy, AG1 is going to give you a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D AND 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase. All you have to do is visit http://www.athleticgreens.com/healthyself to take ownership over your health and pick up the ultimate daily nutritional insurance! BiOptimizers: If you are also trying to balance life demands, give it a try. Trust me, your mind and body will thank you for it. Visit http://www.magbreakthrough.com/drg and order now. In addition to the 10% discount you get by using promo code drg10, there are always amazing gifts with purchase! Birch: go to http://www.birchliving.com/healthyself and get off 20% off your mattress + 2 free pillows. If you’re looking for a mattress for your little ones, also check out the new Birch Kids line! The Swell Score: Unlock your 10% discount on TheSwellScore.com's regular-priced items, including my top-rated supplements, eco-friendly home essentials, low-toxic skincare, and baby products - all with third-party testing assurance! Use this link: https://tinyurl.com/SavewithDrG (https://tinyurl.com/SavewithDrG) to grab the deal and experience my go-to wellness destination! Be sure to like and subscribe to #HealThySelf Hosted by Doctor Christian Gonzalez N.D. Follow Doctor G on Instagram @doctor.gonzalez https://www.instagram.com/doctor.gonzalez/
    4/17/2023
    1:06:00
  • Parasitic Infections and How To Treat Them w/ Clement Lee | Are Gel Manicures Safe? w/ Dr. G | Heal Thy Self w/ Dr. G, Ep. #205
    Special Guest Segment:  Dr. Clement Lee, Certified Naturopathic Doctor and Founder of Optimal Health & Wellness, joins us to talk about mold and parasitic infections, and how they may be the underlying cause of our most ubiquitous health issues.  What is the overarching driver of most chronic infections? Tell tale signs of mold infections Common signs of fungal overgrowth Activation of other viruses with mold/parasitic infection Common burdens on our immune systems (exacerbated by mold/parasites) The benefits of Coffee Enemas Signs and symptoms of parasitic infection Steps to combat parasitic infection Parasitic cleanses and detoxes - Do they work?  When to enlist medical intervention against parasitic infection Lyme disease  How intravenous lasers can be used to activate detoxification pathways in our blood What is Ozone therapy? Is Ozone therapy effective? Fact vs Myth on longevity and anti-aging practices Best health practices for longevity Foods for longevity  Stem cells for healing Popular Weight loss drugs, are they safe and do they work? What is microneedling and does it work? Reversing the biological age Best way to test for heavy metals Emotional and Mental state and the effects on overall health  Long Covid and the underlying causes Neural therapy for blocked energy pathways Knowledge Bomb: Dr. G gets into the science of Gel manicures, and how the popular process may actually be adversely affecting your health in more ways than one.  What is a gel manicure? What is the scientific process behind gel manicures? What are the risks of exposure to UV light required for Gel Manicures? What are the concerns with specific polish required for Gel Manicures?  How can you protect yourself from the risks associated with Gel Manicures? Guest Bio: Dr. Clement is the founder of Optimal Health & Wellness. He created this integrative wellness approach to offer the best care possible to his patients. Dr. Clement Lee is a licensed Naturopathic Doctor in the state of California. After obtaining his Bachelors of Sciences in Biological Sciences from the University of California, Irvine, he continued his passion for natural health to Tempe, Arizona where he received his Doctorate of Naturopathic Medicine from Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine (SCNM). During his education there, he became passionate about restoring health naturally. He discovered many aspects of medicine that were missing in conventional healthcare, such as looking at the whole person and treating the underlying cause. By using this approach Dr. Lee is able to comprehensively approach a patient’s condition and restore health. Dr. Lee is a member of the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians (AANP), California Naturopathic Doctors Association (CNDA), Naturopathic Academy of Environmental Medicine (NAEM), and Naturopathic Academy of Therapeutic Injection (NATI). Ads: AG1: AG1 is going to give you a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D AND 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase. All you have to do is visit athleticgreens.com/healthyself to take ownership over your health and pick up the ultimate daily nutritional insurance! Birch: If you’re looking for a new bed,check out Birch. You can click the link below or go to birchliving.com/healthyself and get off 20% off your mattress + 2 free pillows. If you’re looking for a mattress for your little ones, also check out the new Birch Kids line! LMNT: Right now LMNT is offering my listeners a free sample pack with any purchase. That’s 8 single serving packets FREE with any LMNT order. This is a great way to try all 8 flavors or share LMNT with a salty friend. Get yours at DrinkLMNT.com/DRG. This deal is only available through my link.  LMNT offers no questions asked refunds. Try it totally risk-free. If you don’t like it they will give your money back, no questions asked. You have nothing to lose!
    4/10/2023
    1:01:00
  • Restoring Adrenal Balance For Overall Health w/ Dr. Izabella Wentz & Mythbusting TikTok Trends Part 2 w/ Dr. G
    Dr. Izabella Wentz, internationally acclaimed thyroid specialist and licensed pharmacist, joins the show to talk about the effects of stress on adrenals and how it effects our energy, sleep, hunger, and when disrupted leads to many health issues - What do cravings for Alcohol/Caffeine mean in the body? - What is Adrenal Dysfunction/ Adrenal Fatigue? - What causes Adrenal Fatigue?  - What does a healthy Cortisol pattern look like? - What does an unhealthy Cortisol pattern look like? - How the body adapts to Chronic Stress - Types of Testing to find your Cortisol pattern - Lifestyle choices that impact your Cortisol - Is there a connection between the Adrenals and the Thyroid? - How Low Cortisol can Mimic Depression - ABCs of Adrenal Adaptogens - Supplements to aid in balancing your adrenals - How does alcohol intake impact adrenals long-term - How are adrenals related to Libido? - How are adrenals connected to auto-immune dysfunction? - How stress impacts gut health - How probiotics play into adrenal health - How to kickstart your adrenals in the morning Knowledge Bomb: Dr. G determines if the latest Tik Tok trends are myth or fact (part 2) - Intravenous Vitamin Drips - Juice Cleanses - Pro-ffee (protein coffee) - Dry-Scooping Protein Powder  - Chlorophyll Drops  Guest Bio:  Dr. Izabella Wentz is an internationally acclaimed thyroid specialist and licensed pharmacist, who has dedicated her career to addressing the root cause of thyroid dysfunction after being diagnosed with Hashimoto's thyroiditis in 2009. Dr Wentz is the author of three books on Hashimoto's, including the #1 New York Times bestseller, Hashimoto's Protocol. Ads: BiOptimizers: If you are also trying to balance life demands, give it a try. Trust me, your mind and body will thank you for it. Visit magbreakthrough.com/drg and order now. Oh, and in addition to the 10% discount you get by using promo code drg10, there are always amazing gifts with purchase. That's also why I love shopping at BiOptimizers. Go now to magbreakthrough.com/drg  to get your Magnesium Breakthrough and find out this month's gift with purchase. BIRCH: I love my Birch mattress, and I think you would too. If you’re looking for a new bed,check out Birch.  You can go to birchliving.com/healthyself and get off 20% off your mattress + 2 free pillows. If you’re looking for a mattress for your little ones, also check out the new Birch Kids line! NED: Discover how Shuteye Chai can revolutionize your sleep and get 15% off with code DRG. Go to helloned.com/DRG or enter code DRG at checkout to get 15% off. Sweet dreams! Be sure to like and subscribe to #healthyself   https://www.instagram.com/healthyself.drg/ Hosted by Doctor Christian Gonzalez N.D. Follow Doctor G on Instagram @doctor.gonzalez https://www.instagram.com/doctor.gonzalez/
    4/3/2023
    1:09:13

About Heal Thy Self with Dr. G

A show based on empowerment. Empowerment of you, the viewer such that you can be your highest self on every level. Through knowledge we will be giving you the information you need to make informed decisions. We lead you to water, you deep dive in.
Heal Thy Self with Dr. G

Heal Thy Self with Dr. G

