All the HDTV and Home Theater news and info you need, without all the reading.
Podcast #1105: Amazon's New Internet Service and Prime Smart Home Products
This week we look at Amazon’s new home Internet service as well as a sneak peak at the best early Prime Day smart home products. We also read your emails and take a look at the week’s news.
6/30/2023
Vacation Message
No show this week as we take some time away with our families. We’ll be back next week!
6/23/2023
Podcast #1104: New Apple Music Features - Bestjoy Super Remote - Cable TV Turns 75
This week we take a look at six new features that Apple Music is getting and we give you our take on the BestJoy Super Remote. Unfortunately we’re still looking for a Harmony Replacement. Did you know Cable TV is 75 years old this month? We look back at where cable started and where it is now. We also read your emails and take a look at the week’s news.
6/16/2023
Podcast #1103: Get the Most out of Your UHDTV and the Apple Vision Pro
This week we look at 9 tips that will get the most out of your LG C3 and G3 OLED TVs. These tips can find equivalents on pretty much any UHD TV. And Apple introduced its challenger into the VR goggle arena with the Apple Vision Pro. Will it succeed? We also read your emails and take a look at the week’s news.
6/9/2023
Podcast #1102: Netflix Password Sharing - Best OLEDs - Wifi 6E
This week we help you find ways around the Netflix password sharing crackdown and we look at the best OLED TVs according to Tom’s Guide and we help you decide if an upgrade to wifi 6E is in order. We also read your emails and look at the week’s news stories.