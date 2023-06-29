Hosted by Jamilah King, the official companion podcast for HBO’s documentary series Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York premieres on Sunday, July 9th. Stream new episodes of Last Call Sunday nights on Max and subscribe to this podcast so you don’t miss an episode. This podcast is produced by HBO in conjunction with Story Syndicate and Pineapple Street Studios.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Host Jamilah King (she/they) sits down with series co-creators Howard Gertler (he/him) and Anthony Caronna (they/them) to talk about how they reframed the typical true crime narrative and navigated difficult questions around responsible storytelling. Then, activist and lawyer Andrea Ritchie (she/any) joins for a thoughtful conversation about community organizing and policing. HBO's Last Call Podcast is produced by HBO in conjunction with Story Syndicate and Pineapple Street Studios.

About HBO's Last Call Podcast

In this official companion podcast, host Jamilah King unpacks the stories and themes of HBO’s new four-part documentary series, Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York. The series tells the story of how in the early 90s, as hate crimes were on the rise and the AIDS crisis escalated, a serial killer preyed on New York City's gay men. Jamilah King speaks with guests after each episode, including co-creators Howard Gertler and Anthony Caronna, activist Ceyenne Doroshow, activist and lawyer Andrea Ritchie, as well as family members of the victims, journalists who covered the crimes, and more.