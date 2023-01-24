In 2016, a mysterious, debilitating illness begins to afflict American diplomats and spies working abroad – first in Cuba, and then around the world. Victims re... More
8. Deny Everything, Admit Nothing
Adam and Jon Lee try to piece it all together, and find that there’s a big hole in what they’ve found thus far. Luckily, a mysterious source comes out of the woodwork to fill in the blanks. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1/24/2023
44:18
7. Vienna Rules
The largest outbreak of Havana Syndrome illnesses is reported in Vienna, Austria. Adam and Jon Lee travel there to explore why the city has become a hotbed of spycraft. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1/24/2023
34:49
6. If There’s a ‘There’ There
Adam receives an anonymous tip, which sends down the rabbit hole to investigate decades-old incidents in which the Soviet Union repeatedly aimed microwaves at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1/24/2023
38:21
5. Anyone, Anywhere, At Any Time
The U.S. consulate in Guangzhou, China becomes the site of a mysterious outbreak of illnesses, and the White House takes notice. Is Havana Syndrome spreading? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
In 2016, a mysterious, debilitating illness begins to afflict American diplomats and spies working abroad – first in Cuba, and then around the world. Victims report crippling neurological symptoms. Some describe the feeling of being hit by an invisible, directed pressure while they were stationed on government property, or sometimes standing in their own homes or hotel rooms. Is this bizarre illness the result of a weapon? Is it mass psychosis? Or something else entirely?
Award-winning journalists Jon Lee Anderson and Adam Entous take listeners to the heart of this saga in HAVANA SYNDROME, a new podcast from VICE World News.