This campfire-style podcast will take you on a journey to uncover the frightening stories that have inspired generations of Americans. From gory tales of murder... More
Available Episodes
5 of 66
Seclusion - Chapter Six
In the finale of Seclusion, Betsy discovers the terrifying truth.....CASTAlexandra Gomez (Betsy) - https://www.imdb.com/name/nm6553298/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0Elena Delia (Annie) https://www.imdb.com/name/nm7023332/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0Christopher Feinstein (LaRusso)WRITTEN BY: Jon SaksPRODUCED BY: Justin FeinsteinEDITED BY: Christopher Feinstein and Frank BonacciMUSIChttps://www.pond5.com/royalty-free-music/item/85141796-back-twin-peaksMedia Provided by Pond5 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/27/2023
13:32
Seclusion
What Happened to Annie Singleton?The Complete Series....CASTAlexandra Gomez (Betsy) - https://www.imdb.com/name/nm6553298/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0Elena Delia (Annie) https://www.imdb.com/name/nm7023332/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0Christopher Feinstein (LaRusso)Justin Feinstein (Steve)Frank Bonacci (Bob)Deborah Bonacci (Sandra)Meghan Feinstein (Joia)WRITTEN BY: Jon SaksPRODUCED BY: Justin FeinsteinEDITED BY: Christopher Feinstein and Frank BonacciMUSICA license to use the following media was purchased under Pond5's Content License Agreement, a copy of which is available for review at https://www.pond5.com/legal/license. The Pond5 license authorizes the licensee to use the media in the licensee's own commercial or non-commercial production and to copy, broadcast, distribute, display, perform and monetize the production or work in any medium - including posting and monetization on YouTube - on the terms and conditions outlined therein.https://www.pond5.com/royalty-free-music/item/85141796-back-twin-peaksBack To Twin Peakshttps://www.pond5.com/royalty-free-music/item/36268505-tarantella-italianaTarantella Italiana Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/27/2023
1:35:19
Seclusion - Chapter Five
Chapter FiveWill the recording from the night of the murders bring detective LaRusso closer to finding out what happened to Annie?Is Betsy hiding something?....CASTAlexandra Gomez (Betsy) - https://www.imdb.com/name/nm6553298/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0Elena Delia (Annie) https://www.imdb.com/name/nm7023332/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0Christopher Feinstein (LaRusso)Frank Bonacci (Support)Deborah Bonacci (Support)WRITTEN BY: Jon SaksPRODUCED BY: Justin FeinsteinEDITED BY: Christopher Feinstein and Frank BonacciMUSIChttps://www.pond5.com/royalty-free-music/item/85141796-back-twin-peaksMedia Provided by Pond5 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/24/2023
14:35
Idaho's Woman in White
In today's episode, we'll travel to the sparsely populated state of Idaho to uncover the chilling story of the Woman in White. This mysterious apparition has haunted Priest Lake and The Tenton Flour Mill of the Gem State for over a century.Performed by Christopher FeinsteinSTORY BY- Sergeant Darwinhttps://www.youtube.com/c/SergeantDarwinYOUTUBE - https://www.youtube.com/@hauntedamericanhistorypodcastZoning Out- https://open.spotify.com/show/3ZLb8oK5uxgK64GL7vUHwKDraft Class- https://open.spotify.com/show/3BEobZXMT1kiPbffV0VT3FTwitter- @Haunted_A_HInstagram- haunted_american_historyemail- [email protected] https://www.patreon.com/hauntedamericanhistoryWant to watch me eat and review it? Talk about ghosts and theme parks? Follow me on TikTok.TikTok- @chris_hahMUSICAmbiment by Kevin MacLeodLink: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3359-ambimentLicense: https://filmmusic.io/standard-licenseNightmare Machine by Kevin MacLeodLink: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4133-nightmare-machineLicense: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/SCP-x5x (Outer Thoughts) by Kevin MacLeodLink: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/6735-scp-x5x-outer-thoughts-License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-licenseThe following music was used for this media project:Music: Creepy Piano Ambience by Tim KuligFree download: https://filmmusic.io/song/8725-creepy-piano-ambienceLicense (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-licenseArtist website: https://timkulig.com/albumsThe following music was used for this media project:Music: Mysterious Cinematic Foreboding Background by MusicLFilesFree download: https://filmmusic.io/song/7695-mysterious-cinematic-foreboding-backgroundLicense (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-licenseArtist website: https://cemmusicproject.wixsite.com/musiclibraryfiles Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/10/2023
52:31
Seclusion - Chapter Four
Chapter Four.Are the quality of Annie's recordings indictive of her mental state?One step closer to answering the question... What happened to Annie Singleton?....CASTAlexandra Gomez (Betsy) - https://www.imdb.com/name/nm6553298/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0Elena Delia (Annie) https://www.imdb.com/name/nm7023332/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0Christopher Feinstein (LaRusso)WRITTEN BY: Jon SaksPRODUCED BY: Justin FeinsteinEDITED BY: Christopher Feinstein and Frank BonacciMUSIChttps://www.pond5.com/royalty-free-music/item/85141796-back-twin-peaksMedia Provided by Pond5 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
This campfire-style podcast will take you on a journey to uncover the frightening stories that have inspired generations of Americans. From gory tales of murder and mayhem to touching stories of loss and love, Haunted American History always delivers original content that is sure to keep you entertained. So, grab a blanket, get cozy by the fire, and prepare to be scared!