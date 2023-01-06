Harry Potter and the Sacred Text

It’s the English class you didn't know you missed and the meaningful conversations you didn't know you craved. Join Vanessa Zoltan and Matt Potts as they bring ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 391
Special Edition: Blessing Angelina Johnson and Luna Lovegood (with Black Nerds Create)
The Not Sorry Team is at our summer camp this week, so we're re-leasing a few of our favorite Women of Harry Potter episodes. These episodes feature the wonderful co-founders of Black Nerd Create, Bayana Davis and Robyn Jordan. We'll be back next week with Chapter 35, Veritaserum, through the theme of Wandering, with special guest Colette Potts.--It’s two sickles to join S.P.E.W., and only two dollars to join our Patreon for extra bloopers every week! Please consider helping us fill our Gringotts vault so we can continue to make this show. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
This week, Matt and Vanessa explore the theme of Conspiracy in Chapter Thirty-Four of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire! They discuss the circle of Death Eaters, Harry's refusal to obey Voldemort, and Harry's allies back at Hogwarts. Throughout the episode we consider the question: can there be a conspiracy without active conspiring? Thank you to Rebekah for their voicemail! Next time we're reading Chapter 35, Veritaserum, through the theme of Wandering, with special guest Colette Potts!!--It’s two sickles to join S.P.E.W., and only two dollars to join our Patreon for extra bloopers every week! Please consider helping us fill our Gringotts vault so we can continue to make this show. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/1/2023
42:57
Invisibility: The Death Eaters (Book 4, Chapter 33)
This week, Matt and Vanessa explore the theme of Invisibility in Chapter Thirty-Three of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire! They discuss the newly visible Dark Marks, Voldemort's still unnamed "faithful servant" at Hogwarts, and the masked Death Eaters. Throughout the episode we consider the question: what do we make visible with our care and attention?Thank you to Karen for their voicemail! Next time we're reading Chapter Thirty-Four, Priori Incantatem, through the theme of Conspiracy.--It’s two sickles to join S.P.E.W., and only two dollars to join our Patreon for extra bloopers every week! Please consider helping us fill our Gringotts vault so we can continue to make this show. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/25/2023
41:05
Intention: Flesh, Blood, and Bone (Book 4, Chapter 32)
This week, Matt and Vanessa explore the theme of Intention in Chapter Thirty-Two of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire! They discuss Voldemort's Rube Goldberg machine, Cedric's big brother attitude, and Wormtail's new hand. Throughout the episode we consider the question: how strictly should we commit to our original intentions?Thank you to Teddy for their voicemail! Next time we're reading Chapter Thirty-Three, The Death Eaters, through the theme of Invisibility.--It’s two sickles to join S.P.E.W., and only two dollars to join our Patreon for extra bloopers every week! Please consider helping us fill our Gringotts vault so we can continue to make this show. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/18/2023
36:22
Spite: The Third Task (Book 4, Chapter 31)
This week, Matt and Vanessa explore the theme of Spite in Chapter Thirty-One of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire! They discuss Rita Skeeter's motivation, Harry's growing awareness of the full scope of Voldemort's harm, and Harry/Cedric's spiteful politeness. Throughout the episode we consider the question: when does our spite end up harming us, and when does it alert us to surrounding dangers?Thank you to JM for their voicemail! Next time we're reading Chapter Thirty-Two, Flesh, Blood, and Bone, through the theme of Intention.--It’s two sickles to join S.P.E.W., and only two dollars to join our Patreon for extra bloopers every week! Please consider helping us fill our Gringotts vault so we can continue to make this show. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
It’s the English class you didn't know you missed and the meaningful conversations you didn't know you craved. Join Vanessa Zoltan and Matt Potts as they bring thought, reflection and laughter to Harry Potter; not just as novels, but as instructive and inspirational texts that will teach us about our own lives. Relive the magic chapter by chapter as they explore themes such as commitment, revenge and forgiveness. This podcast creates time in your week to think about life’s big questions. Because reading fiction doesn’t just help us escape the world, it helps us live in it.