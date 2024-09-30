Making Your Phone a Blessing, Not a Curse

Have you ever stopped to consider whether your phone is drawing you closer to God or distracting you from Him? In his message, JP tackled this question, showing how technology has the power to be either a tool for spiritual growth or a stumbling block in our lives. Drawing from the story of the Tower of Babel in Genesis, JP challenged us to set intentional boundaries, eliminate distractions, and embrace accountability so that our devices become tools for glorifying God and strengthening relationships, rather than turning into modern-day idols. Build boundariesRemove distractionsInvite accountabilityCultivate community Keep in touch Life Group Discussion:What specific times or situations in your day would benefit most from being phone-free?What’s one small step you could take this week to declutter your digital life?Who in your life could you trust to keep you accountable for how you use technology?What are some ways you could use technology to build up the people around you instead of distracting from them?Who’s one person you haven’t checked in with recently that you could reach out to this week?