Pastor John talks about spiritual battles, explaining that struggles—whether from life, our own choices, or Satan—challenge our faith. Using 2 Corinthians 12, he shows how Paul’s hardships made him rely on God even more. In the end, trusting God through tough times makes us stronger and brings Him glory. Satan seeks to destroy you through sufferingGod shapes you in suffering We glorify God by trusting in the suffering Life Group Discussion:How have you seen suffering challenge your faith or the faith of others?Why do you think God allows suffering if He loves us?How can our response to suffering be a testimony to others?
Real Weapons for a Real War
In our series State of Warfare, Pastor JP emphasizes the reality of spiritual warfare and the need to wear the full armor of God. He calls believers to walk in truth, act righteously, share the Gospel, stand firm in faith, know their salvation, use God’s Word, and pray continually. Through this, Christians can resist deception and stand strong in Christ. Walking truthActing in righteousnessReady with The GospelFirm in FaithAware of your salvationResponding with The WordEngaged in prayer Life Group Discussion:Have you ever struggled with believing lies about yourself or God? How did you overcome it?In what areas of your life do you feel the strongest temptation to compromise righteousness?Who in your life needs to hear the Gospel, and what steps can you take to reach them?What experiences or struggles have tested your faith the most?How would you explain salvation to someone who has misconceptions about it?What are the biggest obstacles to maintaining a consistent prayer life?
Our Greatest Distraction and Temptation
Adam and Eve broke their connection with God by choosing knowledge and convenience over obedience. As we wrapped up our “Removed” series, JP explains that our phones can act like the forbidden fruit, pulling us away from God with endless distractions, comparisons, and even harmful habits. True peace and purpose come from putting down our devices and prioritizing time with God over everything else Communion with God > Knowing more Communion with God > ConvenienceOur phones are costing us communion with God Life Group Discussion:What are some ways your phone distracts you from spending time with God?What are practical steps you can take to prioritize time with God over consuming news, social media, or other content?What would it look like for you to “fast” from your phone or social media to focus on your spiritual growth?
Making Your Phone a Blessing, Not a Curse
Have you ever stopped to consider whether your phone is drawing you closer to God or distracting you from Him? In his message, JP tackled this question, showing how technology has the power to be either a tool for spiritual growth or a stumbling block in our lives. Drawing from the story of the Tower of Babel in Genesis, JP challenged us to set intentional boundaries, eliminate distractions, and embrace accountability so that our devices become tools for glorifying God and strengthening relationships, rather than turning into modern-day idols. Build boundariesRemove distractionsInvite accountabilityCultivate community Keep in touch Life Group Discussion:What specific times or situations in your day would benefit most from being phone-free?What’s one small step you could take this week to declutter your digital life?Who in your life could you trust to keep you accountable for how you use technology?What are some ways you could use technology to build up the people around you instead of distracting from them?Who’s one person you haven’t checked in with recently that you could reach out to this week?
Tech and Materialism
Looking at Revelation 3, Nate encourages us to take a closer look at our spiritual condition. He warns that spending too much time on fleeting distractions, like endless scrolling or tech overload, can leave us feeling spiritually empty and distant from God. Instead of chasing instant gratification, we’re reminded to focus on eternal treasures—things that deepen our relationship with God and give lasting purpose. Through true repentance, we can reconnect with Him and experience the fullness of His love and the meaningful life He has planned for us. Tech consumption can cause spiritual povertyInvest in eternal over instantRepentance results in relationship Life Group Discussion:Can you identify specific ways technology has become a distraction in your daily life?What are some “instant” gratifications in your life that may be hindering your investment in eternal priorities?How do you view repentance—as a burden or an opportunity for renewal—and why?