Dr. Jermone Glenn Talks Legacy Building & Husbandhood
5/29/2023
1:09:46
The Call To Manhood | How To Be A Man + What Turns BOYS Into MEN
The Call To Manhood | How To Be A Man + What Turns BOYS Into MEN
🕘 Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:02:00 WHO DO YOU WANT TO BE?
00:08:10 Hip Hop's Impact On The YOUTH
00:15:08 Boys Don't Know What Men Are
00:21:08 Difference Between Men and Women
00:24:35 NO EXCUSES FOR WEAKNESS
00:34:01 Men Must Start With Fitness
00:40:18 Single Mothers Need Help
00:45:40 MEN Expressing Emotion
00:53:52 Suppression Of Masculinity
01:02:07 THE ORIGINAL RECIPE
Hardly Initiated podcast is the #1 men's growth podcast and interview platform. Hardly Initiated podcast hosts, Ryan Catchings and Tysean Jackson, talk men's growth in wellness, wealth, and women. Hardly Initiated podcast episodes and interviews are uncensored, entertaining, and educational.
