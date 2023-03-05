Torae and Bonsu Thompson deliver insightful track by track reviews on new and classic albums! More
Ep 21 - Jack Harlow - JACKMAN.
Surprise!! Jack Harlow is back with his 3rd major label project JACKMAN. just as his first feature film is about to be released. Great timing and a great time for Torae & Bonsu to drop a new episode of #Hard2Earn. With the success of "What's Poppin" & "First Class" off his first 2 albums respectively, where does JACKMAN. take us? Tap in & check what the guys had to say.
Ep 20 - Big Pun - Capital Punishment (25 Year Anniversary)
In 1998 Big Pun released his groundbreaking debut album CAPITAL PUNISHMENT to critical acclaim and commercial success. He became the first latin solo rapper to go platinum and was Grammy nominated. 25 years later Torae & Bonsu revisit CAPITAL PUNISHMENT track-by-track to see how one of the most lyrically gifted MC's freshman effort holds up today.
Ep 19 - Various Artists - Who's The Man Soundtrack (30 Year Anniversary)
For many years the soundtrack has been a great way to break artist, try out records & utilize motion picture studio budgets in the music space. The Who's The Man soundtrack does all of the above. From promoting known Uptown/MCA acts like Mary J. Blige & Jodeci to breaking newer acts the BIG (later known as The Notorious B.I.G.) this soundtrack was the perfect setting for some amazing music to be showcased. 30 years later Torae and Bonsu run it back to see how these records have stood the test of time.
With the run that Hit-Boy has been on and with Musiq Soulchild's pedigree of creating brilliant ballads & bops, Torae and Bonsu felt it was necessary to get to VICTIMS & VILLAINS the new collaborative project between the two. Can Hit-Boy truly set himself apart from the crop of producers he's grouped in with? We know Musiq has classics under his belt, but what can his pen and voice do in current times? Only one way to find this all out, tap in to the latest episode of #Hard2Earn.
Ep 17 - SZA - SOS (Pt. 2)
To close out Women's History Month, Torae and Bonsu delve into the second half of SZA's 23 track body of work. Fan favs like "Shirt" & "Good Days" are discussed as well as Torae's personal connection to "I Hate U". Don't fret though, you'll love this convo.