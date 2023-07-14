Hard Reset Podcast: Buildings | Episode #2

What if the building blocks of our future cities were modular, shipping container-like units, akin to oversized LEGO pieces? Although modular construction has existed for more than a century, only recent techniques have made it possible to efficiently assemble and disassemble a modular building without jeopardizing its structural integrity. It also has the potential to speed up recovery in disaster-stricken communities, enabling swift, efficient reconstruction. Still, this future hinges not just on technology but also on policy. Current building codes and zoning laws often lag behind such innovation. For modular construction to flourish, it is going to require local communities to adapt their rules and regulations to accommodate new techniques.