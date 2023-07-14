Change is hard – people have been trying and failing to reform society for generations. But what if we had to? This is a show about rebuilding the world from sc...
Hard Reset Podcast: Buildings | Episode #2
What if the building blocks of our future cities were modular, shipping container-like units, akin to oversized LEGO pieces? Although modular construction has existed for more than a century, only recent techniques have made it possible to efficiently assemble and disassemble a modular building without jeopardizing its structural integrity.
It also has the potential to speed up recovery in disaster-stricken communities, enabling swift, efficient reconstruction. Still, this future hinges not just on technology but also on policy. Current building codes and zoning laws often lag behind such innovation.
For modular construction to flourish, it is going to require local communities to adapt their rules and regulations to accommodate new techniques.
Hard Reset Podcast: Vertical farms | Episode #1
What's the future of vertical farming? Can it become economically competitive with conventional farming? And, perhaps most importantly, does vertically farmed produce actually taste good? These are just a handful of the questions explored in this episode of the "Hard Reset" podcast.
Vertical farming involves growing crops in stacked layers in controlled indoor environments. While it offers solutions for urban agriculture, sustainability, and food security, it faces challenges including high setup costs and limitations on growing staple crops.
Despite this, its future looks promising, with potential for innovation in technology, potential widespread adoption from commercial entities to homes, and a role in reducing agriculture's carbon footprint.
