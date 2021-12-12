Happy Hour takes you into the lives and real life tales of Lucy and Nikki, the co-creators of @wethe_wildones and fashion label Jagger and Stone. They'll discus...

Hey Punters, we've moved, but haven't gone too far! Happy Hour is now 'EXCLUSIVELY' only available Spotify. Cheehoo! Make sure you head over to Spotify and 'follow' Happy Hour with Lucy and Nikki!

About Happy Hour with Lucy & Nikki

Happy Hour takes you into the lives and real life tales of Lucy and Nikki, the co-creators of @wethe_wildones and fashion label Jagger and Stone. They'll discuss starting a business, relationships, wild party stories and all the s**t that's on every 20 somethings mind.