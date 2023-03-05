Redefining the Gay Community and Empowering Gay Men to Live Happily & Healthily! Hosted by Keegan Hirst and Joel Wood. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privac... More
Grindr, Tribes and Sexual Preferences: Navigating the World of Dating and Hookups!
This week we discuss labels and tribes in the gay community, preferences or prejudices, and navigating the world of dating and hookups.
5/3/2023
25:13
10+ Things We Absolutely Love About Being Part of the LGBTQ+ Community: and You Should Too!
We thought we'd do a slightly lighter episode about all the things we love about being gay! Let us know what you love about the LGBTQ+ community!
4/26/2023
30:05
Fear and Gay Shame: Coming Out, Accepting Your Sexuality & Living Authentically
This week's episode is all about coming out. Dealing with gay shame, how and when you should come out and how allies should behave around someone they suspect might be gay.
4/19/2023
30:42
Breaking Down Gay Stereotypes: Examining Masculinity and Femininity in the LGBTQ+ Community
This week we talk about how the extremes of ANYTHING masculinity, femininity, homosexuality, heterosexuality are unhealthy! Welcome to Happy Healthy Homo! A brand new filmed podcast hosted by Keegan Hirst and Joel Wood.
4/12/2023
28:33
Finding Love Isn't Always Easy: Understanding the Challenges of Gay Dating in the LGBTQ+ Community
This week we talk about the trials and tribulations of dating in the gay community! Welcome to Happy Healthy Homo! A brand new filmed podcast hosted by Keegan Hirst and Joel Wood