Gretchen Rubin is HAPPIER, and she wants you to be happier too. The #1 bestselling author of The Happiness Project and Better Than Before gets more personal tha... More
Available Episodes
5 of 852
Ep. 428: Be a Source of Opportunity, Find Good Books to Read, and How to Cope with Difficult Family Dogs
We talk about how and why we should try to be a source of opportunity for
others. We also discuss listeners’ suggestions for how to deal with family
members who won’t control their dogs, as well how we get recommendations for
books to read. Plus we suggest new dates for the Calendar of Catalysts which are
based on the five senses.
Get in touch: [email protected]
Follow on social media:
@GretchenRubin on YouTube
@GretchenRubin on TikTok
@GretchenRubin & @LizCraft on Instagram
Get the podcast show notes by email every week: happiercast.com/shownotes
Get the resources and all links related to this episode here: http://happiercast.com/428
Get Gretchen Rubin’s newest book Life in Five Senses to see how she discovered a surprising path to a life of more energy, creativity, luck, and love: by tuning in to the five senses. Now available - order here.
Visit Gretchen's website to learn more about Gretchen's best-selling books, products from The Happiness Project Collection, and the Happier app.
Happier with Gretchen Rubin is part of ‘The Onward Project,’ a family of podcasts brought together by Gretchen Rubin—all about how to make your life better. Check out the other Onward Project podcasts— Side Hustle School, Happier in Hollywood and Everything Happens with Kate Bowler.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/3/2023
30:26
Little Happier: Am I Looking for My Wallet Where the Light Is Good, or Where I Dropped It?
An old joke illustrates an important truth: When we’re searching for a solution, it’s often tempting to look where we can see more clearly, rather than to look to look into obscurity—even if it’s more likely that we’ll find our answer there.
Get in touch: [email protected]
Follow on social media:
@GretchenRubin on YouTube
@GretchenRubin on TikTok
@GretchenRubin on Instagram
Get the podcast show notes by email every week: happiercast.com/shownotes
Get Gretchen Rubin’s newest book Life in Five Senses to see how she discovered a surprising path to a life of more energy, creativity, luck, and love: by tuning in to the five senses. Now available - order here.
Visit Gretchen's website to learn more about Gretchen's best-selling books, products from The Happiness Project Collection, and the Happier app.
Happier with Gretchen Rubin is part of ‘The Onward Project,’ a family of podcasts brought together by Gretchen Rubin—all about how to make your life better. Check out the other Onward Project podcasts— Side Hustle School, Happier in Hollywood and Everything Happens with Kate Bowler.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/1/2023
3:05
More Happier: Hiking and Clutter-Clearing in L.A., a Secret of Great TV, and Personal Upgrades.
During our recent time together in Los Angeles, we did many things that made us happy: hike, clear Elizabeth’s office, and drink lots of coffee. We also talk about a little-discussed explanation for why “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul,” and “Mad Men” are such enjoyable TV shows, and about the ripple effect of a personal upgrade.
Get in touch: [email protected]
Follow on social media:
@GretchenRubin on YouTube
@GretchenRubin on TikTok
@GretchenRubin & @LizCraft on Instagram
Get the podcast show notes by email every week: happiercast.com/shownotes
Get Gretchen Rubin’s newest book Life in Five Senses to see how she discovered a surprising path to a life of more energy, creativity, luck, and love: by tuning in to the five senses. Now available - order here.
Visit Gretchen's website to learn more about Gretchen's best-selling books, products from The Happiness Project Collection, and the Happier app.
Happier with Gretchen Rubin is part of ‘The Onward Project,’ a family of podcasts brought together by Gretchen Rubin—all about how to make your life better. Check out the other Onward Project podcasts— Side Hustle School, Happier in Hollywood and Everything Happens with Kate Bowler.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/29/2023
23:10
Ep. 427: Do the Thing You’re Encouraging Someone Else to Do, a Networking Hack, and Finisher vs. Opener
We talk about why, when we’re encouraging someone else to do something, we should consider doing it ourselves. We also discuss a hack to make networking easier, as well as the helpful know-yourself-better question: “Are you a finisher or an opener?”
Get in touch: [email protected]
Follow on social media:
@GretchenRubin on YouTube
@GretchenRubin on TikTok
@GretchenRubin & @LizCraft on Instagram
Get the podcast show notes by email every week: happiercast.com/shownotes
Get the resources and all links related to this episode here: http://happiercast.com/427
Get Gretchen Rubin’s newest book Life in Five Senses to see how she discovered a surprising path to a life of more energy, creativity, luck, and love: by tuning in to the five senses. Now available - order here.
Visit Gretchen's website to learn more about Gretchen's best-selling books, products from The Happiness Project Collection, and the Happier app.
Happier with Gretchen Rubin is part of ‘The Onward Project,’ a family of podcasts brought together by Gretchen Rubin—all about how to make your life better. Check out the other Onward Project podcasts— Side Hustle School, Happier in Hollywood and Everything Happens with Kate Bowler.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/26/2023
29:32
Little Happier: Queen Elizabeth II and Her Corgis Show That We Can Interpret the Same Situation in Different Ways
A story about Queen Elizabeth II and her offer to feed her corgis illustrates how the same situation can be interpreted in different ways.
Get in touch: [email protected]
Follow on social media:
@GretchenRubin on YouTube
@GretchenRubin on TikTok
@GretchenRubin on Instagram
Get the podcast show notes by email every week: happiercast.com/shownotes
Get Gretchen Rubin’s newest book Life in Five Senses to see how she discovered a surprising path to a life of more energy, creativity, luck, and love: by tuning in to the five senses. Now available - order here.
Visit Gretchen's website to learn more about Gretchen's best-selling books, products from The Happiness Project Collection, and the Happier app.
Happier with Gretchen Rubin is part of ‘The Onward Project,’ a family of podcasts brought together by Gretchen Rubin—all about how to make your life better. Check out the other Onward Project podcasts— Side Hustle School, Happier in Hollywood and Everything Happens with Kate Bowler.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Gretchen Rubin is HAPPIER, and she wants you to be happier too. The #1 bestselling author of The Happiness Project and Better Than Before gets more personal than ever as she brings her practical, manageable advice about happiness and good habits to this lively, thought-provoking podcast. Gretchen’s cohost and guinea pig is her younger sister, Elizabeth Craft, a TV writer and producer living in Los Angeles, who (lovingly) refers to Gretchen as her happiness bully. Part of the Cadence13 Network.