Hanover Happenings February Recap and Budget Information

Welcome to a slightly different Hanover Happenings for this month, which is coming out about a week late. We'll return to our more regular format and schedule next month. In this update, we will cover: Selectboard Meetings Updates from February's Selectboard meetings, including Some Appointments Anticipated Warrant Articles and discussion of town leash law (from last year) Hanover Community Power Update Grants Monthly Report I did not do a monthly report for February, pretty much every waking and non waking moment was spent for the month on the budget! I gave a few quick updates on the March 6th meeting which I'l share in the next update. We share some important key budget updates This will be the first of a handful of episodes about the budget process. Budget Presentations were held on February 27th, 28th, March 1st from 5-8pm. You can find videos of all presentations here. The Budget Dashboard at hanovernh.org/budget is live, and contains video links, slides, a new Excel Workbook of the budget, capital project narratives, social service applications, and more Next budget meetings are March 20th, March 27th, April 10th, April 17th. If you have any budget questions reach out to Town Manager Alex Torpey! For all of the Hanover Happenings updates and episodes, you can visit hanoverhappenings.com. Find the monthly reports, agenda, minutes, videos and more at: Hanovernh.org.