Alex Torpey, Town Manager
A monthly podcast in and about Happenings in the beautiful, historic Upper Valley Town of Hanover, New Hampshire. Published by Hanover Town Manager Alex Torpey. More
A monthly podcast in and about Happenings in the beautiful, historic Upper Valley Town of Hanover, New Hampshire. Published by Hanover Town Manager Alex Torpey. More

Available Episodes

  • March Update and Revised Budget Overview
    Welcome to the March update for Hanover Happenings. Dust off the mud on your boots and join me for this month's update, where we'll be covering:   Some business items from the Selectboard meetings in March, including updates on: Hanover Community Power Approval of collective bargaining contracts Accepted some unanticiapted revenues Made appointments And thanked some retiring employees! We also have a big budget update, which is that:  As of March 28th, the Selectboard unanmiously approved a budget, which the Finance Committee unanmosily voted to support on march 29th. We provide a high-level summary of the most key budget items for this year.   You can find all of the budget information at hanovernh.org/budget.    
    4/8/2023
    20:29
  • Community Spotlight: Hanover Community Power, Meet Sustainable Hanover Co-Chairs and DPW Director
    In this month's spotlight, we dive deep with Sustainable Hanover co-chairs Yolanda Baumgartner and Judi Colla, as well as Pete Kulbacki, Hanover's Director of Public Works. In this wonderful conversation, we talk about Hanover Community Power, Ready for 100 goals, other sustainability trends and efforts, electric buses, food waste digesters, as well as reflect on where everyone originally got their inspiration for being so committed to sustainability efforts. This is a great discussion spotlighting some fantastic staff and volunteers - thank you to Yolanda and Judi and all of the volunteers at Sustainable Hanover! As well as our current and former staff for these efforts, including Pete Kulbacki, Director of Public Works, Former Town Manager Julia Griffin, Sustainablity Director April Salas and the Selectboard. There are current volunteering opportunities available in sustainability, email Town Manager Alex Torpey for more information! Learn more about Hanover Community Power at communitypowernh.gov/hanover.
    3/29/2023
    1:47:48
  • Hanover Happenings February Recap and Budget Information
    Welcome to a slightly different Hanover Happenings for this month, which is coming out about a week late. We'll return to our more regular format and schedule next month. In this update, we will cover:   Selectboard Meetings Updates from February's Selectboard meetings, including Some Appointments Anticipated Warrant Articles and discussion of town leash law (from last year) Hanover Community Power Update Grants Monthly Report I did not do a monthly report for February, pretty much every waking and non waking moment was spent for the month on the budget! I gave a few quick updates on the March 6th meeting which I'l share in the next update. We share some important key budget updates This will be the first of a handful of episodes about the budget process. Budget Presentations were held on February 27th, 28th, March 1st from 5-8pm. You can find videos of all presentations here. The Budget Dashboard at hanovernh.org/budget is live, and contains video links, slides, a new Excel Workbook of the budget, capital project narratives, social service applications, and more Next budget meetings are March 20th, March 27th, April 10th, April 17th. If you have any budget questions reach out to Town Manager Alex Torpey! For all of the Hanover Happenings updates and episodes, you can visit hanoverhappenings.com. Find the monthly reports, agenda, minutes, videos and more at: Hanovernh.org.
    3/9/2023
    29:32
  • NH and VT Secretaries of State visit Hanover to talk civics, elections, and public trust
    In this special spotlight episode, I host newly elected Secretaries of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas (Vermont) and Dave Scanlan (New Hampshire) in Hanover to talk about civic participation, elections and voter confidence, public trust, building consensus in polarized climates, and practical ways that people can engage in government. Both Secretaries shared some of their recent and upcoming initiatives, as well as their experience creating bipartisan legislation while serving in their respective legislatures before being elected Secretary of State. Should all election-related legislation be passed in a bipartisan fashion to build continuity over years? Is there an inherent tension built into the checks and balances of American government? Do decentralized New England governance models help build participation and trust? Check out the below to learn more! You can read more about the visit at hanovernh.org, or listen to the full episode. For all of the Hanover Happenings updates and episodes, you can visit hanoverhappenings.com. Find the monthly reports, agenda, minutes, videos and more at: Hanovernh.org.
    2/14/2023
    1:27:31
  • Jan 2023 Employee Spotlight - Ellen, Karen, and Tammy: Hanover's Finance Department
    Employee/Volunteer Spotlight: In this month's employee spotlight, we meet our new Finance Director Ellen Bullion, as well as our other finance department staff, Karen McCusker and Tammy Chapin and learn a bit about what the finance department does, the huge effort that's been required from them in the last few months being without a finance director, and some of the challenges and goals going forward as we work to organize our internal accounting and continue moving through last year's audit, and this year's budget process in upcoming public meetings. We also bust the myth that dogs and cats cannot work together, talk about living in old and unique houses, as well as where to get the best socks in the area.
    2/1/2023
    29:23

About Hanover Happenings

A monthly podcast in and about Happenings in the beautiful, historic Upper Valley Town of Hanover, New Hampshire. Published by Hanover Town Manager Alex Torpey.
