HMP | Episode 37 | "Comedy is Universal Humor is Cultural" Sejoe Nèg Amazon Prime nan
The crew is continuing their Haitian Success series with a cultural icon! The crew sat down with Joseph Alexandre Ducasse aka ‘Se Joe’, a comedian, writer, producer, and editor - a creative! He has spent over a decade making people laugh and positively highlighting Haitian culture. He is arguably one of the pillars of the Haitian creative community. He discussed his upbringing, his introduction to standup comedy, and his growth in the industry. Sejoe is a successful Haitian comic with the only full standup special to date completely in Haitian Creole on Amazon Prime Video! Press play and take this audio adventure with the HMP crew.
7/18/2023
1:29:40
HMP | Episode 36 "Haitian American" She's Back!
HMP family, welcome to another audio adventure! In this episode, the crew is complete. Leona is back to bless the crew with her presence, great energy, awesome insights, and great commentary! This episode was recorded on Juneteenth, so the crew started with the meaning of the holiday to them and how they felt about it being an official federal holiday. They also talked about what it means to be a Haitian American during times like this. They then pivoted to a new segment where they answered a question from a listener that was submitted via our phone number. The question was so good that the crew is considering bringing the number back!
7/4/2023
1:23:11
HMP | Episode 35 | "Educate-Elevate-Celebrate" The Jennifer H. Desire Story | Haitian Millennial Podcast
The crew is back at it with another Haitian Success episode. This time they are in Orlando Fl, to speak to a local legend, a trailblazer, a woman of pure resilience, Jennifer H. Desire! The podcast started with an acknowledgment of the levels of Haitian Millennials, and how no matter how fluent or not fluent you are in Creole, we are all one. Then, Jennifer spoke about her upbringing in Haiti, and her family dynamic before moving to the US. Then the conversation pivoted to her found career path inspired by her family and environment. Jennifer is the founder and CEO of Fusion and Co, an event production company that specializes in creating showcases that connect local Orlando artists to their fans. She is also the founder and Executive Director of The Desire Foundation, a non-profit to provide easily-accessible resources to the unprivileged residing in impoverished communities in Orlando. She is Haitian success! Press play and take this audio adventure with the HMP crew.
6/20/2023
1:51:32
HMP | Episode 34 | "Our Successful Cousin"
The crew promised that this season would be about telling successful stories. Especially stories of Haitian millennials doing their thing! The first episode of Haitian Success starts in Atlanta Georgia. The HMP crew sat down with chef Jude Pierre Dambreville, better known as Cousin Jude! Jude is an example of “I’ve done it my way.” He dropped out of nursing school to pursue his culinary dreams! His journey to success like most was not a straight path. Furthermore, at the time of recording, cousin Jude currently resides in Haiti. Yes, you read that right! A Haitian American millennial in 2023 resides in Haiti, in the south part of the island to be more specific. You are in for an audio adventure like no other. The crew minus the queen Leona had an awesome time hearing his story and we hope you get the same feeling! Press play and take this audio adventure with the HMP crew.
5/30/2023
1:01:01
HMP | Episode 33 | "We can explain" Ou gen lisans?
The crew is back with episode 33! The energy started high as the HMP crew missed each other from the long break. Then they explained their long absence. Then, took some time to truly reflect on their lives and how grateful they are overall. The pod then took an unexpected turn, the crew discussed a popular viral video that our culture was very opinionated on but might not be "our business".
