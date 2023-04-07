HMP | Episode 34 | "Our Successful Cousin"

The crew promised that this season would be about telling successful stories. Especially stories of Haitian millennials doing their thing! The first episode of Haitian Success starts in Atlanta Georgia. The HMP crew sat down with chef Jude Pierre Dambreville, better known as Cousin Jude! Jude is an example of “I’ve done it my way.” He dropped out of nursing school to pursue his culinary dreams! His journey to success like most was not a straight path. Furthermore, at the time of recording, cousin Jude currently resides in Haiti. Yes, you read that right! A Haitian American millennial in 2023 resides in Haiti, in the south part of the island to be more specific. You are in for an audio adventure like no other. The crew minus the queen Leona had an awesome time hearing his story and we hope you get the same feeling! Press play and take this audio adventure with the HMP crew. Thank you for your listenership and continuous support. Follow us on IG @HaitianMillennialPodcast Song played: VAYB - MAYDAY Carimi - We the Best Zafem - Lalin Ak Solèy