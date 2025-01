Hail Reaper: A Red Rising Podcast

Pierce Brown: Light Bringer Retrospective

Jeremy and Philip sat down with Pierce Brown, author of the Red Rising Saga, to reflect on Light Bringer and its incredible highs and lows.(Spoilers for all of Light Bringer)Warning: All episodes contain spoilers for the Red Rising book series