Hail Reaper: A Red Rising Podcast

Dark Age: Equality

Jeremy and Philip finish reading Dark Age for their second time ever and talk through the idea of equality in the Red Rising world.
--------
1:19:45
Dark Age: Treason
Dark Age: Treason

Jeremy and Philip discuss part three of Dark Age. Turing their attention to Lyria and Ephraim.
--------
1:27:50
Dark Age: Craft
Dark Age: Craft

Jeremy and Philip talk through part two of Dark Age, focusing on the Day of Red Doves.
--------
53:33
Dark Age: Mischief
Dark Age: Mischief

Jeremy and Philip read Dark Age for the first time in five years and react to part one of the book.
--------
1:37:11
Pierce Brown: Light Bringer Retrospective
Pierce Brown: Light Bringer Retrospective

Jeremy and Philip sat down with Pierce Brown, author of the Red Rising Saga, to reflect on Light Bringer and its incredible highs and lows.(Spoilers for all of Light Bringer)