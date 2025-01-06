Powered by RND
Hail Reaper: A Red Rising Podcast

Deepgrave Studios
Hail Reaper is a podcast dedicated to the Red Rising universe, where we explore the book series through conversation, creative world-building content, and music...
ArtsBooksFictionScience FictionFictionDrama

Available Episodes

5 of 51
  • Dark Age: Pride
    Jeremy and Philip finish reading Dark Age for their second time ever and talk through the idea of equality in the Red Rising world.Warning: All episodes contain spoilers for books 1-5 of the Red Rising SagaEmail [email protected] to our YouTube ChannelInstagram & X @hailreaperpodArt by Jeff HalseyHail Reaper is a production of Deepgrave StudiosThanks to the Howlers that made this episode possible:
    --------  
    1:19:45
  • Dark Age: Treason
    Jeremy and Philip discuss part three of Dark Age. Turing their attention to Lyria and Ephraim. Warning: All episodes contain spoilers for books 1-5 of the Red Rising SagaEmail [email protected] to our YouTube ChannelInstagram & X @hailreaperpodArt by Jeff HalseyHail Reaper is a production of Deepgrave StudiosThanks to the Howlers that made this episode possible:
    --------  
    1:27:50
  • Dark Age: Craft
    Jeremy and Philip talk through part two of Dark Age, focusing on the Day of Red Doves.Warning: All episodes contain spoilers for books 1-5 of the Red Rising SagaEmail [email protected] to our YouTube ChannelInstagram & X @hailreaperpodArt by Jeff HalseyHail Reaper is a production of Deepgrave StudiosThanks to the Howlers that made this episode possible:
    --------  
    53:33
  • Dark Age: Mischief
    Jeremy and Philip read Dark Age for the first time in five years and react to part one of the book. Warning: All episodes contain spoilers for books 1-5 of the Red Rising SagaEmail [email protected] to our YouTube ChannelInstagram & X @hailreaperpodArt by Jeff HalseyHail Reaper is a production of Deepgrave StudiosThanks to the Howlers that made this episode possible:
    --------  
    1:37:11
  • Pierce Brown: Light Bringer Retrospective
    Jeremy and Philip sat down with Pierce Brown, author of the Red Rising Saga, to reflect on Light Bringer and its incredible highs and lows.(Spoilers for all of Light Bringer)Warning: All episodes contain spoilers for the Red Rising book seriesEmail [email protected] to our YouTube ChannelInstagram & X @hailreaperpodArt by Jeff Halsey - Brothers Bookmark SetHail Reaper is a production of Deepgrave StudiosThanks to the Howlers that made this episode possible:Affable Batty, Data, Fury Caesura, Maestro Tracker, Moezer, Oculus, SushiWestern, The Scepter, Thorn, and WitFlash.
    --------  
    1:31:59

About Hail Reaper: A Red Rising Podcast

Hail Reaper is a podcast dedicated to the Red Rising universe, where we explore the book series through conversation, creative world-building content, and music.
