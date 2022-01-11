1-of-1 V12 Packard - was it worth $27K? — Hagerty’s No Reserve w/ Larry Webster & Dave Kinney Ep. 11

On today's episode, Dave and Larry discuss an array of sales big and small- among them is a fascinating artifact from the Peterson Museum collection. This Packard project car was built by none other than Bill Miller, a Los Angeles nightclub tycoon in the 1950s with a passion for coachbuilt sports cars he would have custom-made to drive up and down the 405 freeway. Larry and Dave also discuss an FZJ80 Land Cruiser that sold for $127K, and a number of recent great deals from a 1978 Citroen Pallas and a 1990 Toyota Sera to a 2009 Mercedes McLaren SLR 722. Tune in for more of this week's market insights! About the podcast: No Reserve is hosted by Larry Webster, editor of Hagerty Media and Dave Kinney, publisher of the Hagerty price guide. Each week, Larry and Dave pick top highlights from all over the collector car marketplace and answer any questions one might have about the state of the market. Hagerty’s No Reserve is brought to you by the Hagerty Podcast Network.