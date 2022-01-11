Welcome to Hagerty’s No Reserve Podcast! This show is designed to help you make sense of the enthusiast car market whether you’re buying, selling, or simply wat...
1-of-1 V12 Packard - was it worth $27K? — Hagerty’s No Reserve w/ Larry Webster & Dave Kinney Ep. 11
On today's episode, Dave and Larry discuss an array of sales big and small- among them is a fascinating artifact from the Peterson Museum collection. This Packard project car was built by none other than Bill Miller, a Los Angeles nightclub tycoon in the 1950s with a passion for coachbuilt sports cars he would have custom-made to drive up and down the 405 freeway.
Larry and Dave also discuss an FZJ80 Land Cruiser that sold for $127K, and a number of recent great deals from a 1978 Citroen Pallas and a 1990 Toyota Sera to a 2009 Mercedes McLaren SLR 722. Tune in for more of this week's market insights!
About the podcast: No Reserve is hosted by Larry Webster, editor of Hagerty Media and Dave Kinney, publisher of the Hagerty price guide. Each week, Larry and Dave pick top highlights from all over the collector car marketplace and answer any questions one might have about the state of the market.
11/29/2022
42:30
These Porsches sold CHEAP, but why? — Hagerty’s No Reserve w/ Larry Webster & Dave Kinney - Ep. 10
Turkey day approaches, and as the warm weather goes away, the good deals are back in play. The watercooled Porsche 986 Boxster and 996 911 appear to have watered down, with two recent examples crossing the block at astoundingly reasonable prices. Among those reasonable results are a 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300SL and a 1959 Land Rover Series II 88. But on the other end of the spectrum, new records continue to be set on the top end of the market as an Ex-Schumacher 2003 Ferrari F2003 GA F1 car sold for over $14,000,000!
11/22/2022
44:12
Is the Collector Car Market Correcting?— Hagerty’s No Reserve w/ Larry Webster & Dave Kinney - Ep. 9
This week, Larry and Dave discuss a welcome return of good deals in the market, featuring an E46 BMW M3 Competition, an Alfa Romeo Spider, and a Daihatsu Mira. But while the good deals are appearing more regularly, that's not the whole story! Dave and Larry contrast the deals with a $250,000 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ43 and a nearly $4M Bugatti Chiron with several days to go. From low-priced to lavish, today's episode has it all.
11/15/2022
35:55
This BMW E30 SOLD for $175K! — Hagerty’s No Reserve w/ Larry Webster & Dave Kinney - Ep. 8
This week on Hagerty's No Reserve- Dave and Larry discuss an array of big results that crossed the block, including a record-setting 1990 Mazda Miata from Tyler Hoover, a $56K Foxbody Ford Mustang that didn't meet reserve, and an astounding result on an BMW E30 Alpina B6 2.8 that sold for a whopping $175K. But even with a number of high achieving results, there are still plenty of deals to be had- including a $6600 Porsche Boxster and even a $13K Aston Martin DB7.
11/8/2022
47:53
This Stutz Blackhawk could sell for OVER $200K- but why?!— Hagerty’s No Reserve Podcast Ep. 7
Update: This episode has been re-uploaded due to technical difficulties- we apologize for the inconvenience!
This week, Larry Webster and Dave Kinney discuss a number of different results, including (but certainly not limited to) another Porsche 912, a GMC Syclone sold for over $90,000, and Mickey Gilles personal 1977 Lincoln Continental.
Among the biggest surprises this week is an upcoming auction featuring a 1971 Stutz Blackhawk affiliated with Elvis Presley, which has an astounding estimated value you’d have to see to believe. Tune into this week’s episode for more!
