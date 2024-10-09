Hacking the Afterlife with Jennifer Shaffer, Luana Anders, Robert and Ethyl Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe

This podcast was recorded at 1 pm, PST, 11.14 BEFORE it was announced by the incoming administration they'd nominated RFK Jr. to run Health and Human Services. Despite the controversy surrounding Robert Jr. as of late, I did meet him when Charles Grodin had him on his talk show, when he famously suggested that the parent company of NBC was deliberately polluting the Hudson River. That episode got the Charles Grodin show cancelled. (Chuck didn't care, he wouldn't pull the show when GE asked him to. He then moved to MSNBC). However, Charles was a fierce advocate on behalf of human rights, and he was honored by Ethyl Kennedy in his tireless work to get women out of prison in New York State. He was honored in 2013 at the Robert Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights and it was a proud moment for him. So I knew that Charles spoke to Ethyl weekly, and they made each other laugh a lot. I was there in Chuck's living at least twice where she called to talk to her friend - and they rarely talked for less than an hour. Chuck adored her. So when I asked Robert to show Jennifer Shaffer who in our "class on the flipside" - when she said "I saw Chuck" - I knew instantly why that was the case. This podcast has a number of mind bending elements to it. First and foremost, the story of how Robert F. Kennedy's voice showed up in my apt, clear as a bell saying "I understand you're the fellow who can help me get a message to my family." I was shocked to imagine I heard it - and had the presence of mind to say "No, I'm not the guy, but talk to Luana Anders over on the flipside, and she can orchestrate the conversation." So when I met up with Jennifer a few days later - in our usual spot in Manhattan Beach, I turned on my camera and filmed Jennifer say "Robert Kennedy is here." I didn't tell her I'd heard his voice. I didn't tell her that's who I was going to invite to speak to us that day. That chapters is in the book BACKSTAGE PASS TO THE FLIPSIDE. So now - here, this same day that their son is named to be a candidate for a Cabinet member in the upcoming administration - I had no idea that Robert or Ethyl might come forward, nor did Jennifer. So that's mind bending unto itself. Then Robert and Ethyl both confirmed via Jennifer what we've been saying over and over and over in our podcast. That our loved ones are not gone; they're just not here. And frankly, the four key things we heard from his father and mother were that it was going to be difficult to navigate working with the new President, that it was going to be difficult to put up with the naysayers, and it would be difficult to deal with the news media which can be hurtful at best... the fourth to be "aware of the possible consequences" of his actions. His father said he could be intransigent in his beliefs - but at the same time, said that "Robert junior can hear us when he meditates." I have no clue if Robert Jr. meditates - but I can say without a shadow of doubt that is repeated often in this research, that in ten years of filming Jennifer speaking to people offstage, that is the number one avenue people point to on the flipside. Med means measure in Latin. Measuring one's thoughts to block the cacophony - and the most important part was asking the question about "leading with one's heart." Now - I don't know where that question or comment came from. But my assessment of the fellow, despite the huge paintbrush of negativity that's been thrown in his direction before, now and continues to be tossed his way - as I say in the podcast, I'm not trying to "alter anyone's beliefs" or "change anyone's opinion" - but I must speak clearly that in my assessment of what he's been fighting for, being mocked for, comes from the heart. Comes from the desire and fervent belief that it is going to help people. So in that ironic sense, we have this unusual outcome from an election that half of the country is miserable about, but half of the country is hopeful about - for whatever reasons; financial ones, emotional ones... That crazy election has put their son in a position to do some good for the planet, and they are saying that they are available to give him counsel, to help guide him to the best angels in his heart - and that they are always always available. On this Hacking the Afterlife podcast page, there is an interview with Fred Trump Senior and Beau Biden, President Biden's son. Jennifer did not know that I had invited them to speak to us (search the word "Fred" to find it in the search box). And in that interview - something is spoken of that we tend to forget. That everyone plays a role in life, everyone plays a role onstage. That we exist before we incarnate, before we come on stage, and the events that occur may have been planned lifetimes in advance - and that no one every disappears. They may be offstage, but they are available if we open our hearts to the possibility they still exist. Again - I had no idea that Robert would be asked to serve in this role. I have no idea how good or bad a job he might do at it. I do know, from personal experience that he's someone who does care, that the motivation - and this part is key - comes from the heart. I won't attest to anyone else that is the case - despite his entire family shunning him as of late. Clearly not everyone feels the same way. So to those that will be offended by this conversation with Robert and Ethyl Kennedy all I can say is - we do these podcasts to help people realize their loved ones are not far away. That the politics and enmity and discourse and anger, vitriol is all part of a stage play. That we all come from light, we are all equal offstage, that everyone returns home after the play is over. That's reported consistently in the data, research from UVA Medical school DOPS lab that demonstrates consciousness is not confined to the brain, in the NDE research that shows that 85% of people who experience something report experience "source" or "God" (whether they're believers or not) This is not a religious comment, and those who've been fans of this podcast for the past couple of years know that we speak from a non denominational perspective, and try to be as apolitical as we can. But this is beyond that... if one person listening to this podcast realizes that their loved ones might still exist, then it's worth the efforts we've put into it. Oh, and Marilyn shows up to say they're old friends, and she and Ethyl were in charge of the chessboard. Hope this helps.