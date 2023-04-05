Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Hacker News Recap in the App
Listen to Hacker News Recap in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Hacker News Recap

Hacker News Recap

Podcast Hacker News Recap
Podcast Hacker News Recap

Hacker News Recap

Wondercraft.ai
add
A podcast that recaps some of the top posts on Hacker News every day. This is a third-party project, independent from HN and YC. Text and audio generated using ... More
Technology
A podcast that recaps some of the top posts on Hacker News every day. This is a third-party project, independent from HN and YC. Text and audio generated using ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 29
  • May 6th, 2023 | The AI Overlords: The Corporations that Control AI
    This is a recap of the top 10 posts on Hacker News on May 6th, 2023.(00:42): Intel OEM Private Key Leak: A Blow to UEFI Secure Boot SecurityOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35843566(02:04): Sailing boat rescued by the GötheborgOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35838751(03:21): Atuin replaces your existing shell history with a SQLite databaseOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35839470(04:46): AI’s biggest risk is the corporations that control themOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35841542(06:20): It looks like GPT-4-32k is rolling outOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35841460(07:20): Using ChatGPT to generate a GPT project end-to-endOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35839536(08:47): I downloaded all 1.6M posts on BlueskyOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35845504(09:56): FDA Finalizes Rule to Deregulate Hearing AidsOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35842470(11:29): Ocean-surface temperatures are breaking recordsOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35841748(12:44): ACM Software System Award Given to seL4 MicrokernelOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35842240This is a third-party project, independent from HN and YC. Text and audio generated using AI, by Wondercraft.ai. Create your own studio quality podcast with text as the only input in 1 minute at podcast.wondercraft.ai
    5/7/2023
    14:21
  • May 5th, 2023 | On Todays' HN Recap: The HN Recap
    This is a recap of the top 10 posts on Hacker News on May 5th, 2023.(00:41): Show HN: The HN Recap – AI generated daily HN podcastOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35831177(01:57): Htmx Is the FutureOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35829733(03:37): Build your own private WireGuard VPN with PiVPN Original post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35828046(04:58): What is a Vector Database? (2021)Original post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35826929(06:28): Element is one of fourteen messaging apps blocked by Central Indian GovernmentOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35826946(07:33): The EARN IT bill is back. We've killed it twice, let's do it againOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35826088(08:37): Journalist writes about discovering she’d been surveilled by TikTokOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35829294(09:50): Unlimiformer: Long-Range Transformers with Unlimited Length InputOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35832802(11:30): Releasing 3B and 7B RedPajamaOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35836411(12:37): U.S. Hits Z-Library with New Domain Name SeizuresOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35828664(13:54): When “free forever” means “free for the next 4 months”Original post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35836541This is a third-party project, independent from HN and YC. Text and audio generated using AI, by Wondercraft.ai. Create your own studio quality podcast with text as the only input in 1 minute at podcast.wondercraft.ai
    5/6/2023
    15:16
  • (Bonus episode) Learnings from 1 month of running the HackerNews Recap daily podcast
    This episode is a little bit different. Instead of covering the top HackerNews posts, we'll be diving into the learnings gained by the Wondercraft team after one month of running this podcast. Before we begin, we want to extend our heartfelt thank you for being a loyal listener - your support means the world to us! If you're seeking today's regular episode, simply check the feed.Find out more about wondercraft by visiting wondercraft.aiThis is a third-party project, independent from HN and YC.This is a third-party project, independent from HN and YC. Text and audio generated using AI, by Wondercraft.ai. Create your own studio quality podcast with text as the only input in 1 minute at podcast.wondercraft.ai
    5/5/2023
    4:45
  • May 4th, 2023 | Google's AI Vulnerability: Open Source Threat is Real
    This is a recap of the top 10 posts on Hacker News on May 4rd, 2023.(00:33): Google “We have no moat, and neither does OpenAI”Original post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35813322(01:49): New Yorkers want to stop landlords from using facial recognitionOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35814043(03:09): Facebook has not been doing enough to comply with a 2020 privacy order: FTCOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35814081(04:34): EARN IT Act undermines the privacy, security, and safety of law-abiding usersOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35814113(05:56): The seven programming ur-languages (2021)Original post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35813496(07:09): Shopify will be smaller by about 20% and Flexport will buy Shopify LogisticsOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35813763(08:17): Googlers angry about CEO’s $226M pay after cuts in perks and 12,000 layoffsOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35821927(09:45): Heavy marijuana use increases schizophrenia in men, study findsOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35817213(11:20): Europeans drain billions from banks, fed up with shrinking savingsOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35815538(12:29): How companies use dark patterns to keep you subscribedOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35815765This is a third-party project, independent from HN and YC. Text and audio generated using AI, by Wondercraft.ai. Create your own studio quality podcast with text as the only input in 1 minute at podcast.wondercraft.ai
    5/5/2023
    14:05
  • May 3rd, 2023 | Google CEO Thrives, Employees Strive
    This is a recap of the top 10 posts on Hacker News on May 3rd, 2023.(00:31): MSFT is forcing Outlook and Teams to open links in Edge and IT admins are angryOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35800158(01:51): Replit's new Code LLM: Open Source, 77% smaller than Codex, trained in 1 weekOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35803435(03:02): I want to talk about WebGPUOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35800988(04:23): Passkeys: The beginning of the end of the passwordOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35801392(05:32): OpenLLaMA: An Open Reproduction of LLaMAOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35798888(06:39): The Framework Laptop 13Original post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35802210(08:00): JavaScript import maps are now supported cross-browserOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35800711(09:06): How Does an FPGA Work?Original post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35804935(10:24): Beware of AI pseudoscience and snake oiOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35800667(11:57): Google employees complain about CEO's pay raise as cost cuts hit companyOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35809807This is a third-party project, independent from HN and YC. Text and audio generated using AI, by Wondercraft.ai. Create your own studio quality podcast with text as the only input in 1 minute at podcast.wondercraft.ai
    5/4/2023
    13:19

More Technology podcasts

About Hacker News Recap

A podcast that recaps some of the top posts on Hacker News every day. This is a third-party project, independent from HN and YC. Text and audio generated using AI, by Wondercraft.ai. Create studio quality podcast in seconds at app.wondercraft.ai

Podcast website

Listen to Hacker News Recap, KONCYBER The Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Hacker News Recap

Hacker News Recap

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store