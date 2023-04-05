May 4th, 2023 | Google's AI Vulnerability: Open Source Threat is Real
This is a recap of the top 10 posts on Hacker News on May 4rd, 2023.(00:33): Google “We have no moat, and neither does OpenAI”Original post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35813322(01:49): New Yorkers want to stop landlords from using facial recognitionOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35814043(03:09): Facebook has not been doing enough to comply with a 2020 privacy order: FTCOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35814081(04:34): EARN IT Act undermines the privacy, security, and safety of law-abiding usersOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35814113(05:56): The seven programming ur-languages (2021)Original post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35813496(07:09): Shopify will be smaller by about 20% and Flexport will buy Shopify LogisticsOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35813763(08:17): Googlers angry about CEO’s $226M pay after cuts in perks and 12,000 layoffsOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35821927(09:45): Heavy marijuana use increases schizophrenia in men, study findsOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35817213(11:20): Europeans drain billions from banks, fed up with shrinking savingsOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35815538(12:29): How companies use dark patterns to keep you subscribedOriginal post: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35815765This is a third-party project, independent from HN and YC. Text and audio generated using AI, by Wondercraft.ai. Create your own studio quality podcast with text as the only input in 1 minute at podcast.wondercraft.ai