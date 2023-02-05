Welcome to the Hack It Out Golf podcast! Every week Mark Crossfield, Lou Stagner and Greg Chalmers cover a variety of topics that will help you play better golf... More
Available Episodes
5 of 170
How to consistently shoot in the 70s (Strategy)
This series is about helping you to consistently shoot in the 70s. We will tackle each part of the game.
Today's episode is about strategy. What does your strategy need to look like to consistently shoot in the 70s? How does a tour prep for an event?
We will give you all the details to improve your strategy.
This series WILL help you get better!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/24/2023
39:48
Saturday Morning Stat (Bogey Percent)
Welcome to the "Saturday Morning Stat".
Each of these will be a mini-episode (10-15 minutes long) about an interesting stat. We will chat about what we can learn from it, and most importantly, how it can help your game.
Listen on your drive to the course or over your Saturday morning coffee!
Data is sourced from Arccos Golf. They have over 680 MILLION shots in their database.
Check them out at:
https://www.arccosgolf.com/
Use code MARK15 for 15% off!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/22/2023
15:38
Tiger Woods - will he return?
Tiger Woods announced another surgery.
We chat about what this means for his golfing future:
When will he return to competition?
Will he even return?
If he does, when will that be?
Will he win again?
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/20/2023
33:15
How to consistently shoot in the 70s (Pitch shots)
This series is about helping you to consistently shoot in the 70s. We will tackle each part of the game.
Today's episode is about pitching. What does your pitching need to look like to consistently shoot in the 70s?
We will break this down, and give you a number of skills and drills to focus on.
This series WILL help you get better!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/17/2023
39:41
Saturday Morning Stat (250 yards in fairway)
Welcome to the "Saturday Morning Stat".
Each of these will be a mini-episode (10-15 minutes long) about an interesting stat. We will chat about what we can learn from it, and most importantly, how it can help your game.
Listen on your drive to the course or over your Saturday morning coffee!
Data is sourced from Arccos Golf. They have over 680 MILLION shots in their database.
Check them out at:
https://www.arccosgolf.com/
Use code DATALOU15 for 15% off!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Welcome to the Hack It Out Golf podcast! Every week Mark Crossfield, Lou Stagner and Greg Chalmers cover a variety of topics that will help you play better golf. Grab your favorite drink and pull up a chair!