GymCastic: The Gymnastics Podcast

2023 US Classic Preview

It's starting! The US elite summer is here! Simone is back! We have a lot to get through. Simone is competing for the first time in two years. What are we most excited about? What do we expect to see from her at this meet? Plus, thoughts on the significance of Simone continuing to compete. Suni: Does she REALLY have to get a 2-event score at this meet if she wants to compete at nationals and worlds? We have the answer from USAG. Other major storylines including the Carey/Roberson difficulty race on floor, Jordan Chiles living her best life, Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos bestowing her excellence, beam specialist opportunities, Zoe Miller's bars, Leanne Wong's empire of execution and bows, and more We have THREE (count 'em 3) Club Member episodes coming to you from Classic: After women's podium training and media time conclude on Friday (~noon CT) After both women's senior sessions on Saturday, which finish at 3pm CT and 9pm CT! Keep an eye on the socials for updates on exact times.