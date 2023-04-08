GymCastic: The Gymnastics Podcast

GymCastic Podcast is a weekly gymnastics talk show. The hosts interview people who love gymnastics almost as much as we do, discuss the latest news, events and ...
2023 US Classic Review: GOAT for a Reason
The 2023 US Classic taught us many lessons, including: Simone is the GOAT of both gymnastics and quotes Kidneys are optional! The Olympians are facing real challenges to their thrones Plus, the meat is good, the art is good, owning your own gymnastics is good, and not showing Kaliya Lincoln was NBC's loss Heading to championships, we look at who is under pressure to deliver a big competition, which elements are cursed and must be removed, and the possible problems an all-around based selection process would cause
8/8/2023
1:23:50
2023 Core Classic: Suni and Simone Session Two
Our immediate reactions after watching Simone and Suni! Sunisa Lee, Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Leanne Wong, Kayla DiCello, Skye Blakely, Kaliya Lincoln and Tiana Sumanasekera! We went live after the second session of senior women's competition concluded. Here's how to ask questions live. We discussed everything on the floor and what the athletes, coaches and judging system (re Simone's new vault D score) had to say afterward.
8/6/2023
16:56
2023 Core Classic: Senior Women Session One with MDJDS
Our immediate reactions after Senior Women! Melanie de Jesus Dos Santos, Josc Roberson, Zoe Miller, Addison Fatta, Nola Mothers and Mylie Lew! We went live with SPOTTY INTERNET (SORRY!), Saturday August 5th after the first session of senior women's competition concluded. Here's how to ask questions live. We'll discuss everything trained on the floor and what the athletes had to say afterward.
8/5/2023
16:38
2023 Core Classic: Women's Podium Training
Our immediate reactions after podium training! Our first look at Olympic All-Around Champions Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee! We went live Friday August 4th after senior women's podium training. Here's how to ask questions live. We discussed everything trained on the floor and what the athletes had to say afterward, including the squabble about petitioning to World Verification Camp.
8/4/2023
15:30
2023 US Classic Preview
It's starting! The US elite summer is here! Simone is back! We have a lot to get through. Simone is competing for the first time in two years. What are we most excited about? What do we expect to see from her at this meet? Plus, thoughts on the significance of Simone continuing to compete. Suni: Does she REALLY have to get a 2-event score at this meet if she wants to compete at nationals and worlds? We have the answer from USAG. Other major storylines including the Carey/Roberson difficulty race on floor, Jordan Chiles living her best life, Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos bestowing her excellence, beam specialist opportunities, Zoe Miller's bars, Leanne Wong's empire of execution and bows, and more We have THREE (count 'em 3) Club Member episodes coming to you from Classic: After women's podium training and media time conclude on Friday (~noon CT) After both women's senior sessions on Saturday, which finish at 3pm CT and 9pm CT! Keep an eye on the socials for updates on exact times. The first 10-15 minutes of these episodes are open to everyone, and the remainder is just for members, so be sure to sign up before Classic. Keep an eye out for the first ever GymCastic Power Rankings releasing this week!