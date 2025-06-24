#104- What Brain Surgery Teaches You About Living with Dr. Randy D'Amico

Renowned neurosurgeon at Lenox Hill Hospital Dr. Randy D'Amico is here to talk about one of the most high-pressure careers on the planet. After going viral on TikTok with his "day in the life of a neurosurgeon" videos, Dr. D'Amico opens up about what it's really like to perform brain surgery and how years of working on the human brain have shaped his perspective on life. What You'll Learn: Brain Health & Nutrition: The neurosurgeon's daily diet for optimal brain function (avocado toast, Greek yogurt with chia seeds, and why he limits coffee) Which supplements actually work (hint: only one made his list) How alcohol really affects your brain and readiness scores Natural ways to protect and strengthen your brain Life & Career Insights: How Dr. D'Amico went from punk rock musician to brain surgeon What it's like to perform 15-hour surgeries and awake brain operations His philosophy on handling pressure when lives are literally in your hands Why "your brain is just mushy yellow tofu" - and what that means for how we experience reality Practical Advice for Young Guys: The "check your own pulse first" technique for staying calm under pressure How to process difficult conversations and setbacks Why reading books expands your beliefs and experiences His controversial advice to his younger self Key Takeaways: Dr. D'Amico reveals how witnessing mortality daily has taught him that "life is a gift and none of us are owed anything." He shares intimate stories from the operating room, explains why he wakes up at 4:30 AM everyday, and discusses how he balances being a father of two while literally saving lives. From his curated Spotify playlist "Great Songs" (featuring everything from Dead Kennedys to Taylor Swift) that he listens to during surgery, to his thoughts on social media's impact on young people's happiness, this conversation covers the intersection of medicine, mindset, and modern life. Guest: Dr. Randy D'Amico - Neurosurgeon at Lenox Hill Hospital, TikTok creator, and author of the Spotify playlist "Great Songs" Recorded live at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City