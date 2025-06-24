#108 - Phoebe Gates: Turning Privilege Into Purpose
In this unfiltered episode, I sit down with Phoebe Gates (Bill Gates' daughter) to discuss her viral "nepo baby" moment on Call Her Daddy, building her shopping app Phia from a Stanford dorm room, and how she handles constant criticism as a young entrepreneur. What You'll Learn: How Phoebe owned her privilege and why authenticity matters more than PR training The biggest mistakes she's made building Phia that cost months of wasted work Why talking to customers early could have saved her startup thousands of dollars Her smart strategy for filtering useful criticism from online trolls How she uses ChatGPT to prepare for important business meetings The "water pitcher" energy management philosophy from Bumble's CEO that changed her perspective Key Takeaways: Building authentic friendships when you come from privilege Why Phoebe focuses on product quality over public perception How Phia works as the "Google Flights for fashion" and finds better deals instantly Managing ADHD as a founder and the importance of daily prioritization Balancing startup life with personal relationships using the "burner" method About Phoebe Gates: Co-founder of Phia, a revolutionary shopping app that helps users discover better deals and make smarter fashion purchases. Previously interned at Vogue and studied at Stanford University. About Phia: Download Phia for free on the App Store - the shopping assistant that finds better deals, tracks price drops, and helps you shop smarter across all your favorite sites. Timestamps: 00:00 - Intro & Nepo Baby Discussion 04:08 - Finding Real Friends Despite Privilege08:27 - Building Phia & Using AI Tools 13:06 - Biggest Startup Mistakes & Lessons 19:41 - Daily Life as a Young Founder 24:08 - Energy Management & Best Advice
#107 - Dear Guyset: Ask Me Anything (Part 3)
I'm bringing back the anonymous question box format inspired by my high school sex ed class. This week, I'm pulling random questions from a hat that you guys asked and answering them completely unscripted. Topics I cover: Dating advice: How to know when to end things vs. keep dating someone Reading relationship signals: Signs she's actually into you after 5 dates Navigating weird conversations: The right way to talk about exclusivity without awkwardness Hookup etiquette: Do you have to stay over after hooking up? Career advice: What to do when you feel like you can't impress your boss Dating app tips: Why Hinge isn't working and how I think you can fix it Moving in with your girlfriend: How I think you should split rent fairly Life hacks: Products that actually make your life easier Dating profile advice: Setting up a dating profile that gets responses Submit your anonymous questions at Guyset.com - I can't see who sends them, so ask whatever you're really thinking about. No topic is off limits (as you can tell). New episodes drop every Tuesday with dating advice, relationship tips, career guidance, and honest conversations about what guys in their 20s are actually wondering about.
#106 - How To Find Your Style with Simon Goldman
Simon Goldman, a 24-year-old menswear designer and content creator, is here to share his style advice, brand recommendations, and summer fashion tips. He talks about his journey from sneaking into NYC fashion events as a student to building a massive following of over 500k across social media. He reveals the biggest mistake guys make when getting dressed (hint: it's all about fit), breaks down his essential 5-piece wardrobe formula, and explains his "buy once, buy well" philosophy. From sending 40 cold emails daily to networking with fashion legends, Simon discusses the hustle required to break into any industry. He also covers practical style advice, the best brands for different budgets, why thrift shopping is a goldmine, and seasonal fashion tips. Whether you're looking to upgrade your style or learn how to put yourself out there professionally, this conversation is packed with actionable insights. Topics discussed: The 5 essential wardrobe pieces every man needs How to find your perfect fit Best brands for any budget Networking and cold outreach strategies Building confidence through style
#105 - The What's Next Anxiety
I've been asking myself "what's next?" constantly lately, and I'm pretty sure you have too. In this episode, I talk about the anxiety that comes with being 25 and feeling like life is one giant transition period that never ends. I'm moving out of my apartment in less than two months which is my first move in three years and it's got me thinking about how we're always looking ahead instead of appreciating what we have right now. Whether it's wondering what's next for your job, your relationship, your friendships, or where you're going to live, these questions never seem to stop. If you're feeling overwhelmed by constant change or caught up in always thinking about what's coming next, or what I call the "what's next?" anxiety that defines our twenties, this one's for you. Sometimes the best thing we can do is just look around at what we have today.
#104- What Brain Surgery Teaches You About Living with Dr. Randy D'Amico
Renowned neurosurgeon at Lenox Hill Hospital Dr. Randy D'Amico is here to talk about one of the most high-pressure careers on the planet. After going viral on TikTok with his "day in the life of a neurosurgeon" videos, Dr. D'Amico opens up about what it's really like to perform brain surgery and how years of working on the human brain have shaped his perspective on life. What You'll Learn: Brain Health & Nutrition: The neurosurgeon's daily diet for optimal brain function (avocado toast, Greek yogurt with chia seeds, and why he limits coffee) Which supplements actually work (hint: only one made his list) How alcohol really affects your brain and readiness scores Natural ways to protect and strengthen your brain Life & Career Insights: How Dr. D'Amico went from punk rock musician to brain surgeon What it's like to perform 15-hour surgeries and awake brain operations His philosophy on handling pressure when lives are literally in your hands Why "your brain is just mushy yellow tofu" - and what that means for how we experience reality Practical Advice for Young Guys: The "check your own pulse first" technique for staying calm under pressure How to process difficult conversations and setbacks Why reading books expands your beliefs and experiences His controversial advice to his younger self Key Takeaways: Dr. D'Amico reveals how witnessing mortality daily has taught him that "life is a gift and none of us are owed anything." He shares intimate stories from the operating room, explains why he wakes up at 4:30 AM everyday, and discusses how he balances being a father of two while literally saving lives. From his curated Spotify playlist "Great Songs" (featuring everything from Dead Kennedys to Taylor Swift) that he listens to during surgery, to his thoughts on social media's impact on young people's happiness, this conversation covers the intersection of medicine, mindset, and modern life. Guest: Dr. Randy D'Amico - Neurosurgeon at Lenox Hill Hospital, TikTok creator, and author of the Spotify playlist "Great Songs" Recorded live at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City
