Podcast Gushers
Ashley Hamilton
Gushers is a podcast for gushing about music without having to know a single thing about music. Ashley Hamilton (@ashleyhammm) is inviting friends, family, etc ... More
Gushers is a podcast for gushing about music without having to know a single thing about music. Ashley Hamilton (@ashleyhammm) is inviting friends, family, etc ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 10
  • Mariners Apartment Complex with Eliza McLamb
    Musician and podcaster Eliza McLamb is here to send me down a Lana del rabbit hole. We discuss Mariners Apartment Complex by Lana Del Ray, music curation, songwriting, and more. Follow Eliza on Instagram, Spotify, and listen to her podcast!Here's the official Gushers playlist on Spotify, as well as the misc. / unofficial gush list. Follow me on Instagram too if you wanna!Perfect cover art by @helloadrianne
    5/26/2023
    44:46
  • Would've Could've Should've with Ellie McElvain
    If Ellie McElvain could've picked a favorite Taylor Swift song she would've chosen this one. Would've Could've Should've is one of those Taylor blasts that knocks you back a step and it was meant to be gushed about. Follow Ellie on Instagram and follow her Podcast!Here's the official Gushers playlist on Spotify, as well as the misc. / unofficial gush list. Follow me on Instagram too if you wanna!Perfect cover art by @helloadrianne
    5/19/2023
    48:57
  • All My Friends with Tommy McNamara
    All my friends named Tommy McNamara are in the studio this week to chat LCD Soundsystem. Tommy is an expert on sad indie gals and a professional music chatter, follow him on Instagram and check out his podcast Stand By Your Band!Here's the official Gushers playlist on Spotify, as well as the misc. / unofficial gush list. Follow me on Instagram too if you wanna!Perfect cover art by @helloadrianne
    5/12/2023
    35:26
  • Two Weeks with Jake Cornell
    This week Jake Cornell stops by to get us absolutely lost in the mind of the artist formerly known as Twigs. Follow Jake on Instagram!Here's the official Gushers playlist on Spotify, as well as the misc. / unofficial gush list. Follow me on Instagram too if you wanna!Perfect cover art by @helloadrianne
    5/5/2023
    31:59
  • So Much (for) Stardust with Jose Acevedo
    This week Jose Acevedo joins me for a long chat about the meaning of Fall Out Boy. Their new album is gushworthy as hell so I hope you're ready for a ride. Follow Jose on Instagram!Check out the book recs: They Can't Kill Us Until They Kill Us and Nothing Feels GoodHere's the official Gushers playlist on Spotify, as well as the misc. / unofficial gush list. Follow me on Instagram too if you wanna!Perfect cover art by @helloadrianne
    4/28/2023
    1:00:32

About Gushers

Gushers is a podcast for gushing about music without having to know a single thing about music. Ashley Hamilton (@ashleyhammm) is inviting friends, family, etc to pick one song they just love to gush about and the rest of the conversation just drips from there.
