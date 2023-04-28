Gushers is a podcast for gushing about music without having to know a single thing about music. Ashley Hamilton (@ashleyhammm) is inviting friends, family, etc ... More
Available Episodes
Mariners Apartment Complex with Eliza McLamb
Musician and podcaster Eliza McLamb is here to send me down a Lana del rabbit hole. We discuss Mariners Apartment Complex by Lana Del Ray, music curation, songwriting, and more.
5/26/2023
44:46
Would've Could've Should've with Ellie McElvain
If Ellie McElvain could've picked a favorite Taylor Swift song she would've chosen this one. Would've Could've Should've is one of those Taylor blasts that knocks you back a step and it was meant to be gushed about.
5/19/2023
48:57
All My Friends with Tommy McNamara
All my friends named Tommy McNamara are in the studio this week to chat LCD Soundsystem. Tommy is an expert on sad indie gals and a professional music chatter, follow him on Instagram and check out his podcast Stand By Your Band!
5/12/2023
35:26
Two Weeks with Jake Cornell
This week Jake Cornell stops by to get us absolutely lost in the mind of the artist formerly known as Twigs.
5/5/2023
31:59
So Much (for) Stardust with Jose Acevedo
This week Jose Acevedo joins me for a long chat about the meaning of Fall Out Boy. Their new album is gushworthy as hell so I hope you're ready for a ride. Follow Jose on Instagram!
Check out the book recs: They Can't Kill Us Until They Kill Us and Nothing Feels Good
