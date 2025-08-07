Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsGovernmentGulf War Side Effects
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Gulf War Side Effects
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Gulf War Side Effects

Kevin Simon
Government
Gulf War Side Effects
Latest episode

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Dr. Golomb on East Palestine and Desert Storm
    In this powerful episode, Dr. Beatrice Golomb joins us to discuss the striking similarities between the toxic exposures in East Palestine and those faced by veterans during Desert Storm. From chemical fallout to long-term health effects, we explore how these two events are more connected than you might think.Get access to past and bonus content with exclusive guest. Please help support the podcast and veterans so we can keep making the show - patreon.com/GulfWarSideEffects▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬Life Wave Patches: https://lifewave.com/kevinsimon/store/products*Here is my recommendations on what patches to get and what has helped me.Ice Wave - this helps with my neuropathy.x39 - this helps me with brain fog and my shakesx49 - helps with bone strengthGludifion - helps get rid of toxinsMerch: https://gulfwar-side-effects.myspreadshop.com/Contact me with your questions, comments, or concerns at [email protected]
    --------  
    55:04
  • Desert Storm Veteran Delia Martinez
    We’re honored to welcome Desert Storm veteran Delia Martinez, who served in the Army’s 808th Pipeline Engineer Unit as a 62F crane and heavy equipment operator. Delia shares what it was like working with massive machinery in a combat zone and the vital role her unit played during the Gulf War.Get access to past and bonus content with exclusive guest. Please help support the podcast and veterans so we can keep making the show - patreon.com/GulfWarSideEffects▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬Life Wave Patches: https://lifewave.com/kevinsimon/store/products*Here is my recommendations on what patches to get and what has helped me.Ice Wave - this helps with my neuropathy.x39 - this helps me with brain fog and my shakesx49 - helps with bone strengthGludifion - helps get rid of toxinsMerch: https://gulfwar-side-effects.myspreadshop.com/Contact me with your questions, comments, or concerns at [email protected]
    --------  
    41:51
  • Heart and Brain Conditions Linked to Gulf War Service
    In this episode, Kevin and John dive into how Gulf War service may impact heart and brain health. We’ll explore the connection between wartime exposures and long-term conditions like heart disease, strokes, and memory issues. Whether you're experiencing symptoms or just want to stay informed, this conversation is vital for every Gulf War veteran.Get access to past and bonus content with exclusive guest. Please help support the podcast and veterans so we can keep making the show - patreon.com/GulfWarSideEffects▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬Life Wave Patches: https://lifewave.com/kevinsimon/store/products*Here is my recommendations on what patches to get and what has helped me.Ice Wave - this helps with my neuropathy.x39 - this helps me with brain fog and my shakesx49 - helps with bone strengthGludifion - helps get rid of toxinsMerch: https://gulfwar-side-effects.myspreadshop.com/Contact me with your questions, comments, or concerns at [email protected]
    --------  
    49:07

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Gulf War Side Effects

Become a Paid Subscriber: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/kevin-simon2/subscribe Become a Paid Subscriber: https://anchor.fm/kevin-simon2/subscribe A podcast to spread awareness about Gulf War illness and the side effects faced by the veterans that were involved in the conflict. The goal is to provide information, exchange stories, and help unite veterans.
Podcast website
Government

Listen to Gulf War Side Effects, The Lawfare Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Gulf War Side Effects: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.22.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/8/2025 - 11:32:15 PM