In this episode, Kevin and John dive into how Gulf War service may impact heart and brain health. We'll explore the connection between wartime exposures and long-term conditions like heart disease, strokes, and memory issues. Whether you're experiencing symptoms or just want to stay informed, this conversation is vital for every Gulf War veteran.