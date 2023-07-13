Privilege is all around you. Everywhere you go, everything you say, every decision you make is a reflection of the privilege that you have. And more often than ...
EP2: More Than Just a Buzzword: The True Meaning of Equity with Ifeoma Ike
In today's episode, your host, Amber Cabral, is joined by Ifeoma Ike, Founder of Pink Cornrows, a national majority femme and people of color public policy, communications, and social impact firm catalyzing equity across industries to achieve one simple (yet not easy) goal: a world that works for all humans. From education to politics to entertainment media, equity has become a buzzword in many spaces lately, but what does it actually mean? And how do we achieve true equity that leads to freedom instead of merely a quota being hit? That is why in this episode, we're going to dive into what equity really means and how it needs to show up in our spaces and communities. Join Ifeoma as she makes the clear distinction between equity and DEI, shows us the current climate of equity through her unique lens as a Black woman, and reveals the biggest problem with the equity space right now (and what we can do to solve it!) It's time we understood the privilege we've been given to really bring equity into life for ourselves and those around us. Tune in to this conversation and discover The True Meaning of Equity with Ifeoma Ike and Amber Cabral today! KEY POINTS - The difference between equity and DEI - Where does equity education begin and who does the responsibility of equity education fall on? - How do we ensure that equity will lead to freedom? - The future of equity and AI in employment - Navigating moments when privilege and equity collide - Dissecting the fear behind equity chats among POC communities - Ifeoma's upcoming book The Equity Mindset book - launching September 2023! - The one privilege Ifeoma refuses to feel guilty about QUOTABLES "The reward for equity is more equity." - Ifeoma Ike "I come into equity work, not from a perspective of looking at it as a workplace issue. I come into it — looking at it from a legal issue and from a research issue. So for me, equity has always been described as something you measure. It's always been described as something that has a historical significance to marginalization." - Ifeoma Ike "For me, the privilege that I have is like 'sure, invite me – you'd be surprised on what comes [out of] my mouth or I'm gonna say: 'no because there are others and I'm gonna give you a list of the people that you should actually be reaching out to." - Ifeoma Ike GUEST INFORMATION: Ifeoma Ike Founder, Pink Cornrows IG | https://www.instagram.com/ify_works/?hl=en Pre-order The Equity Mindset: Designing Human Spaces Through Journeys, Reflections and Practices book here: https://www.amazon.com/Equity-Mindset-Redefining-Culture-Designing/dp/1394152191
7/11/2023
46:57
EP1: Welcome to The Guilty Privilege Podcast with Amber Cabral
Welcome to the premier episode of the Guilty Privilege podcast! Amber kicks off this podcast by explaining what Guilty Privilege means and what we can expect in upcoming episodes. We explore what it means to have privilege, and how to navigate not only the guilt that it might bring but the power it holds to make an impact on others. You will also learn to identify the ways in which you are privileged, the power your privilege brings, and how to be a proper ally to those around you. It's time we stopped getting allyship wrong and started using our privilege to empower those around us. Join Amber Cabral on this journey of showing up and making an impact with our privilege. KEY POINTS: What is privilege? What does it mean to be an ally? Navigating the guilt in our privilege Ways to identify your privileges QUOTABLES: "I want you to remember that your privilege actually gives you power, it creates an opportunity for you to extend it to someone else as an ally. So it's not a reason to feel guilty. It's an opportunity for you to be impactful." - Amber Cabral
7/11/2023
5:02
The Guilty Privilege Podcast with Amber Cabral
Privilege is all around you. Everywhere you go, everything you say, every decision you make is a reflection of the privilege that you have. And more often than not, privilege is seen as a bad thing or something to feel guilty about, but it in fact can be a powerful tool to create massive impact & change if used right. Welcome to the Guilty Privilege podcast. Hosted by Amber Cabral, an award-winning Inclusion Strategist, certified coach, speaker, author, and former Diversity Strategist at Walmart Stores, Inc., this podcast is a space for you to learn all about your privilege and use it to make an impact. In these episodes, Amber is joined by thought leaders in the DEI space to share what equity means to them, how they have achieved equity, and what you can do to be a part of the equity movement. Together with Amber and her lineup of trailblazing guests, you will learn to identify & embrace your privilege, and use it to empower those around you, whether it be in your workplace, your communities, or even in your own home. It’s time for you to stop getting allyship wrong, and start taking responsibility for your privilege. Welcome to Guily Privilege with Amber Cabral! Amber Cabral Website | https://www.ambercabral.com/ IG | @bamcabral - https://www.instagram.com/bamcabral/ LinkedIn | https://www.linkedin.com/in/ambercabral/ Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/amber.cabral/ Twitter | @BamCabral - https://twitter.com/BamCabral Work with Amber at https://www.cabralconsultingllc.com/ Grab a copy of Amber’s books at Amazon! Allies and Advocates: Creating an Inclusive and Equitable Culture - https://www.amazon.com/dp/1119772931?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_MJ76V1FW739SNBEY6DCG Say More About That: ...And Other Ways to Speak Up, Push Back, and Advocate for Yourself and Others - https://www.amazon.com/Say-More-About-That-Advocate-ebook/dp/B0B7P3GRHL?ref_=ast_author_dp Guilty Privilege is produced by EPYC Media Network (visit at https://www.epyc.co/)
