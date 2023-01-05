Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Comedians Zach Kornfeld, Kelsey Darragh, and Garrick Bernard take turns sharing their favorite guilty pleasure movies and TV shows and invite their funniest friends along to feel good about feeling guilty.
Comedians Zach Kornfeld, Kelsey Darragh, and Garrick Bernard take turns sharing their favorite guilty pleasure movies and TV shows and invite their funniest fri... More

  • 109: Fifty Shades Freed Is James Bond For Horny People
    We sit through the final 50 Shades movie, which is very horny, somehow action packed, and wonderful. Check out the NEW Guilty Pleasures Merch! To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/22/2023
    1:06:45
  • 108: The Hannah Montana Movie Is Cinema
    Yeah, when you're famous it can be kinda fun. It's really you, but no one ever discovers. In some ways, you're just like all your friends, But on stage, you're a star. You get the best of both worlds. Rainie Toll joins us for the story. • Watch The Show On Youtube: https://bit.ly/GuiltySub • Follow Us On Instagram: https://bit.ly/TryGram Follow Our Personal Accounts: http://www.Instagram.com/korndiddy https://www.instagram.com/kelseydarragh https://www.instagram.com/garrickbernard --------------------  PODCAST DEPT Miles Bonsignore - Podcast Producer Rainie Toll - Podcast Editor To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/15/2023
    58:39
  • 107: Snakes On A Plane Defined A Generation
    Kelsey and Zach watch a movie that sparked a new age of simple title actions films. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/8/2023
    1:00:04
  • 106: Single Drunk Female Is Your New Favorite Show
    We interview Garrick about his amazing performance on Single Drunk Female. Our guy is a STAR!! To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    1:05:59
  • 105: The Super Mario Bros Movie Is Delightfully Cringe
    whats up Mushroom Kingdom, we are back to discuss Mario & Luigi's weird extended family, how hot donkey kong is, and whether or not this movie is too cringe for it's own good. • Watch The Show On Youtube: https://bit.ly/GuiltySub • Follow Us On Instagram: https://bit.ly/TryGram Follow Our Personal Accounts: http://www.Instagram.com/korndiddy https://www.instagram.com/kelseydarragh https://www.instagram.com/garrickbernard --------------------  PODCAST DEPT Miles Bonsignore - Podcast Producer Rainie Toll - Podcast Editor To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/24/2023
    1:00:52

About Guilty Pleasures

Comedians Zach Kornfeld, Kelsey Darragh, and Garrick Bernard take turns sharing their favorite guilty pleasure movies and TV shows and invite their funniest friends along to feel good about feeling guilty.
