Comedians Zach Kornfeld, Kelsey Darragh, and Garrick Bernard take turns sharing their favorite guilty pleasure movies and TV shows and invite their funniest fri... More
109: Fifty Shades Freed Is James Bond For Horny People
We sit through the final 50 Shades movie, which is very horny, somehow action packed, and wonderful.
5/22/2023
1:06:45
108: The Hannah Montana Movie Is Cinema
Yeah, when you're famous it can be kinda fun. It's really you, but no one ever discovers. In some ways, you're just like all your friends, But on stage, you're a star. You get the best of both worlds. Rainie Toll joins us for the story.
5/15/2023
58:39
107: Snakes On A Plane Defined A Generation
Kelsey and Zach watch a movie that sparked a new age of simple title actions films.
5/8/2023
1:00:04
106: Single Drunk Female Is Your New Favorite Show
We interview Garrick about his amazing performance on Single Drunk Female. Our guy is a STAR!!
5/1/2023
1:05:59
105: The Super Mario Bros Movie Is Delightfully Cringe
whats up Mushroom Kingdom, we are back to discuss Mario & Luigi's weird extended family, how hot donkey kong is, and whether or not this movie is too cringe for it's own good.
