*FREE Episodes Released every Monday during active seasons. Paid Brevity+ Subscribers get Early Release, Ad Free Listening and Bonus Episodes (Follow link below)**In this hit investigative podcast, Ryan Wolf investigates some of Australasia's most enduring unsolved criminal cases.Season FourOn the night of 9th November 1996, Alana Cecil, who had only recently turned 16, was excited to attend the Djerriwah Bonfire Festival in the small city of Melton, just out of Melbourne in Victoria, Australia. When she left home that night it would be the last time her family would ever see her alive. Sometime in the early hours of November 10th 1996, someone or some people took a syringe and injected Alana Cecil twice, once in each arm, with a lethal dose of Heroin. They then dumped her body in the back driveway of a vacant home. Eight years later a DNA breakthrough identified the semen of two men on and in Alana's body. One being a 49 year old man known to Police, who when questioned by Police simply answered 'No Comment'.Neither these men, nor anyone else has ever been held accountable or responsible for Alana's death. And neither men have been able to offer a valid reason their DNA was present.For 28 years Alana's family have fought for answers, and justice for Alana. Now through this podcast we're hoping that with your help those responsible for her death will finally get what they deserve.In Season Four of GUILT - The Night of the Bonfire, Ryan heads Down Under, to Melbourne Australia to search for the truth. What happened to Alana Cecil?New episode will be coming soon. Subscribers will get early access, bonus episodes and ad free listening. You can subscribe for the price of a coffee every month and support this and all our investigations via Apple through your app, or by following the Acast+ link below.IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION RELATING TO THE DEATH OF ALANA CECIL PLEASE CONTACT US AT [email protected]
ThreeIn 1989 two Swedish backpackers, Heidi Paakkonen and Sven Urban Hoglin arrived in New Zealand for the trip of a lifetime. And never went home. They were last seen alive together in Thames on April 7th 1989. One year after their mysterious disappearance Urban Hoglin's body would be found and confirmed a brutal murder. But to this day Heidi's body has never been found. Season 3 of GUILT will see Ryan attempt to finally bring an end to this mystery and send Heidi home to her family where she belongs. Ryan will uncover never before heard witnesses, fresh evidence in a Season of the podcast that really has to be heard to be believed.Season Two21st June 2004, Jim Donnelly goes to work as usual at the Glenbrook Steel Mill, places his lunch on the bench, gets changed into his work clothes - and is never seen again. In Season Two of Guilt Ryan travels to Waiuku New Zealand in an attempt to finally solve this 18 year mystery, and discovers a baffling and mysterious story with twists at every turn.Instagram: ryanwolfnzTHIS SHOW WAS WRITTEN AND EDITED WITHOUT THE USE OF AI (ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE).Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/guilt.
Expand your listening experience and support the creation of this podcast by becoming an Acast+ Subscriber. Benefits include, Early Release, Ad Free Listening and Bonus Content. https://plus.acast.com/s/guilt.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.