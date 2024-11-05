Powered by RND
PodcastsTrue CrimeGUILT
Listen to GUILT in the App
GUILT

Brevity Studios
True CrimeNewsNews Commentary

  • S3 | Part 2 | Finding Heidi: Endgame | Update
    An extremely difficult decision, but one that had to be made. GUILT: Finding Heidi Endgame is being paused until further notice.But the silver lining - Season Five of GUILT is coming very soon with the first episodes dropping for subscribers in January. And I promise this case is going to have you invested as I am in getting justice. You've never seen a case as tragic and brazenly wild as this one.Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for all your unwavering support in 2024.I would like to wish you all a very Merry Xmas a Happy New Year and a fantastic holiday season.Stay safe out there.Ryan Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/guilt. Expand your listening experience and support the creation of this podcast by becoming an Acast+ Subscriber. Benefits include, Early Release, Ad Free Listening and Bonus Content. https://plus.acast.com/s/guilt. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    7:05
  • S3 | Part 2 | Finding Heidi: Endgame | Episode Three
    **For all details on how to subscribe using Apple or Spotify and support the podcast plus get early release, ad free listening and bonus episodes please visit https://www.theguiltpodcast.com/how-to-subscribe**In April of 1989 two Swedish tourists, Heidi Paakkonen and Sven Urban Hoglin disappeared without a trace only days before they were due to leave New Zealand.Despite no bodies being found, David Wayne Tamihere was convicted of their murders. In October of 1991 Urban's body was discovered 70km away from where the New Zealand Police said it should be, when it was discovered up a forest road in Parakiwai, near Whangamata.Yet despite this contradictory new evidence and the eventual discovery that a key witness had committed perjury, David Tamihere was not successful in his appeals and served 21 years before being paroled in 2010.To this day Tamihere has always maintained his innocence, that he never met the Swedish couple, and he certainly never murdered them.It was almost one year ago, in December of 2023 that I released the final official episode of Season three of GUILT - Finding Heidi. This episode was the last in what had been an eight month investigation by myself to try and get to the truth, and more importantly to try and find Heidi.Since the release of that episode my work has not stopped, in fact it has amplified, as I've worked with the New Zealand Police to ensure that fresh evidence I've uncovered has been actioned appropriately with one final goal in mind, to find Heidi.Over this series of episodes which I'm calling Finding Heidi - Part Two Endgame, you're going to hear the story of this year's work, and how it led to a recent event, which I believe is the most important development in this case in 30 years.. Everything you're going to hear is new, and has never been heard before.And by the end, this case will never be the same again.
    43:07
  • S3 | Part 2 | Finding Heidi: Endgame | Episode Two
    Over this series of episodes which I'm calling Finding Heidi - Part Two Endgame, you're going to hear the story of this year's work, and how it led to a recent event, which I believe is the most important development in this case in 30 years.. Everything you're going to hear is new, and has never been heard before.And by the end, this case will never be the same again.
    39:10
  • S3 | Part 2 | Finding Heidi: Endgame | Episode One
    **For all details on how to subscribe using Apple or Spotify and support the podcast plus get early release, ad free listening and bonus episodes please visit https://www.theguiltpodcast.com/how-to-subscribe**Court of Appeal case:https://www.courtsofnz.govt.nz/assets/cases/2024/2024-NZCA-300.pdfIn April of 1989 two Swedish tourists, Heidi Paakkonen and Sven Urban Hoglin disappeared without a trace only days before they were due to leave New Zealand.Despite no bodies being found, David Wayne Tamihere was convicted of their murders. In October of 1991 Urban's body was discovered 70km away from where the New Zealand Police said it should be, when it was discovered up a forest road in Parakiwai, near Whangamata.Yet despite this contradictory new evidence and the eventual discovery that a key witness had committed perjury, David Tamihere was not successful in his appeals and served 21 years before being paroled in 2010.To this day Tamihere has always maintained his innocence, that he never met the Swedish couple, and he certainly never murdered them.It was almost one year ago, in December of 2023 that I released the final official episode of Season three of GUILT - Finding Heidi. This episode was the last in what had been an eight month investigation by myself to try and get to the truth, and more importantly to try and find Heidi.Since the release of that episode my work has not stopped, in fact it has amplified, as I've worked with the New Zealand Police to ensure that fresh evidence I've uncovered has been actioned appropriately with one final goal in mind, to find Heidi.Over this series of episodes which I'm calling Finding Heidi - Part Two Endgame, you're going to hear the story of this year's work, and how it led to a recent event, which I believe is the most important development in this case in 30 years..Everything you're going to hear is new, and has never been heard before.And by the end, this case will never be the same again.
    1:04:09
  • S3 Part 2 | Finding Heidi: 'Endgame' Trailer
    Over this series of episodes which I'm calling Finding Heidi - Part Two Endgame, you're going to hear the story of this year's work, and how it led to a recent event, which I believe is the most important development in this case in 30 years.. Everything you're going to hear is new, and has never been heard before.And by the end, this case will never be the same again.Episode One of Finding Heidi Part Two will be available for subscribers on November 11th 2024. To find out how to subscribe you can visit our website www.theguiltpodcast.com and click 'how to subscribe.'
    2:57

About GUILT

*FREE Episodes Released every Monday during active seasons. Paid Brevity+ Subscribers get Early Release, Ad Free Listening and Bonus Episodes (Follow link below)**In this hit investigative podcast, Ryan Wolf investigates some of Australasia's most enduring unsolved criminal cases.Season FourOn the night of 9th November 1996, Alana Cecil, who had only recently turned 16, was excited to attend the Djerriwah Bonfire Festival in the small city of Melton, just out of Melbourne in Victoria, Australia. When she left home that night it would be the last time her family would ever see her alive. Sometime in the early hours of November 10th 1996, someone or some people took a syringe and injected Alana Cecil twice, once in each arm, with a lethal dose of Heroin. They then dumped her body in the back driveway of a vacant home. Eight years later a DNA breakthrough identified the semen of two men on and in Alana's body. One being a 49 year old man known to Police, who when questioned by Police simply answered 'No Comment'.Neither these men, nor anyone else has ever been held accountable or responsible for Alana's death. And neither men have been able to offer a valid reason their DNA was present.For 28 years Alana's family have fought for answers, and justice for Alana. Now through this podcast we're hoping that with your help those responsible for her death will finally get what they deserve.In Season Four of GUILT - The Night of the Bonfire, Ryan heads Down Under, to Melbourne Australia to search for the truth. What happened to Alana Cecil?New episode will be coming soon. Subscribers will get early access, bonus episodes and ad free listening. You can subscribe for the price of a coffee every month and support this and all our investigations via Apple through your app, or by following the Acast+ link below.IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION RELATING TO THE DEATH OF ALANA CECIL PLEASE CONTACT US AT [email protected] ThreeIn 1989 two Swedish backpackers, Heidi Paakkonen and Sven Urban Hoglin arrived in New Zealand for the trip of a lifetime. And never went home. They were last seen alive together in Thames on April 7th 1989. One year after their mysterious disappearance Urban Hoglin's body would be found and confirmed a brutal murder. But to this day Heidi's body has never been found. Season 3 of GUILT will see Ryan attempt to finally bring an end to this mystery and send Heidi home to her family where she belongs. Ryan will uncover never before heard witnesses, fresh evidence in a Season of the podcast that really has to be heard to be believed.Season Two21st June 2004, Jim Donnelly goes to work as usual at the Glenbrook Steel Mill, places his lunch on the bench, gets changed into his work clothes - and is never seen again. In Season Two of Guilt Ryan travels to Waiuku New Zealand in an attempt to finally solve this 18 year mystery, and discovers a baffling and mysterious story with twists at every turn.Instagram: ryanwolfnzTHIS SHOW WAS WRITTEN AND EDITED WITHOUT THE USE OF AI (ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE).
