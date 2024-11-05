S3 Part 2 | Finding Heidi: 'Endgame' Trailer

**For all details on how to subscribe using Apple or Spotify and support the podcast plus get early release, ad free listening and bonus episodes please visit https://www.theguiltpodcast.com/how-to-subscribe**In April of 1989 two Swedish tourists, Heidi Paakkonen and Sven Urban Hoglin disappeared without a trace only days before they were due to leave New Zealand.Despite no bodies being found, David Wayne Tamihere was convicted of their murders. In October of 1991 Urban’s body was discovered 70km away from where the New Zealand Police said it should be, when it was discovered up a forest road in Parakiwai, near Whangamata.Yet despite this contradictory new evidence and the eventual discovery that a key witness had committed perjury, David Tamihere was not successful in his appeals and served 21 years before being paroled in 2010.To this day Tamihere has always maintained his innocence, that he never met the Swedish couple, and he certainly never murdered them.It was almost one year ago, in December of 2023 that I released the final official episode of Season three of GUILT - Finding Heidi. This episode was the last in what had been an eight month investigation by myself to try and get to the truth, and more importantly to try and find Heidi.Since the release of that episode my work has not stopped, in fact it has amplified, as I’ve worked with the New Zealand Police to ensure that fresh evidence I’ve uncovered has been actioned appropriately with one final goal in mind, to find Heidi.Over this series of episodes which I’m calling Finding Heidi - Part Two Endgame, you’re going to hear the story of this year’s work, and how it led to a recent event, which I believe is the most important development in this case in 30 years.. Everything you’re going to hear is new, and has never been heard before.And by the end, this case will never be the same again.Episode One of Finding Heidi Part Two will be available for subscribers on November 11th 2024. To find out how to subscribe you can visit our website www.theguiltpodcast.com and click ‘how to subscribe.’Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/guilt. Expand your listening experience and support the creation of this podcast by becoming an Acast+ Subscriber. Benefits include, Early Release, Ad Free Listening and Bonus Content. https://plus.acast.com/s/guilt. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.