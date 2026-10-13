Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
62 episodes
- I am sure you have heard that the current administration is making pretty big changes inside GSA. It can feel scary and overwhelming - but we aren't going anywhere. We will be here to support you through this and get to the other side.
Hop into the episode to get our take and hear our strategy for moving forward.
As always if you have any questions, or if you’d like direct support from a GSA consultant to help with a specific project please feel free to reach out to us at podcast@elevategsa.com
For more episodes: www.elevategsa.com/podcast
- The Commercial Sales Practices (CSP) document is filled with standard yes/no answers and prewritten clauses, but did you know you could add in some of your own terms? Lots of your previous business arrangements can be disclosed here to free you from future headaches during an assessment or audit. Hop into the episode to find out more.
As always if you have any questions, or if you’d like direct support from a GSA consultant to help with a specific project please feel free to reach out to us at podcast@elevategsa.com
For more episodes: www.elevategsa.com/podcast
Episode Notes:
Price Reduction Clause: https://www.elevategsa.com/gsablog/2021/1/11/price-reduction-clause
- Some parts of updating your address will happen automatically, but some parts will need your handholding to make it happen. Hop into the episode to figure out how to make sure everyone is up to date on your new address and you never miss a check.
As always if you have any questions, or if you’d like direct support from a GSA consultant to help with a specific project please feel free to reach out to us at podcast@elevategsa.com
For more episodes: www.elevategsa.com/podcast
Episode Notes:
eMod: https://eoffer.gsa.gov/
- If you've previously held a GSA contract and let it lapse into cancellation, it doesn't mean that you're locked out of the world of federal acquisition. It doesn't even mean you're locked out of GSA, well, not forever at least. Hop into the episode to find out how to get back into the game.
As always if you have any questions, or if you’d like direct support from a GSA consultant to help with a specific project please feel free to reach out to us at podcast@elevategsa.com
Links:
For more episodes: www.elevategsa.com/podcast
- GSA is revising the solicitation and updating information about SINs across industrial categories. Of interest to all, GSA is revising the SCLS Wage Determinations and the Price Proposal Templates again, so if you're in the middle of working up a modification, go get the latest templates in the show notes. For all other updates, hop into the episode!
As always if you have any questions, or if you’d like direct support from a GSA consultant to help with a specific project please feel free to reach out to us at podcast@elevategsa.com
For more episodes: www.elevategsa.com/podcast
Helpful Links:
GSA Interact post for Refresh 23: https://buy.gsa.gov/interact/community/6/activity-feed/post/edfd6ba8-b199-492a-8c00-2f173d87405a/Advanced_Notice_for_MAS_Refresh_23_and_Upcoming_Mass_Modification_-_POST_UPDATED_12_11_2024
Mass Mod Portal: https://mcm.fas.gsa.gov/cmservlet/massMods/initialView.htm
More Business podcasts
Trending Business podcasts
About GSA 101
Feeling like you don’t have the time to keep up with all the changes going on inside GSA? We’ve got you covered. Each episode will cover the latest GSA news so you can stay up to date and listen whenever works for you. Whether that’s while showering, driving to work, or searching for your kids toothbrush (check under the couch), each episode will get you up to speed and feeling downright savvy.Podcast website
Listen to GSA 101, Habits and Hustle and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
GSA 101
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.