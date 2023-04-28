After years of trying to hide their deranged sense of curiosity, hosts Coni and Meg have decided to give up on normalcy in order to give you the horrific detail... More
Charles Severance
On December 5th, occurring again were called to the home of Jim and Nancy Dunning in Alexandria, Virginia after Jim found Nancy in a pool of blood in the doorway of their home. Despite security footage of a man stalking her in Target. The case went cold for a decade until murders under the same mysterious circumstances started occurring again. Meg asks who is Charles Severance and why was he targeting upper class retirees?
6/16/2023
1:03:08
Johnny Lewis
On September 26, 2012, Cathy Davis was found brutally murdered in her Hollywood Hills home. Coni takes you through how a successful television actor transformed from a likeable guy to a cold-blooded murderer.
6/9/2023
47:08
The Vampire of Le Muy
In September of 1901 in a picturesque commune called Le Muy, members of the community began complaining of an unusual smell coming from the home of Honore Ardisson. Assuming that an animal had gotten into the attic of his home and died, he climbed into the attic to search for the smell of rot. Meg discusses what he found and the effects it had on the little village.
5/27/2023
39:56
Shane and Katelin Williamson
The small town of Hartford City, Indiana was gutted when 14-year-old Katelin Williamson and her dad, Shane, were senselessly murdered by a man named Charles Whittington. Coni takes you through the events of that day and the history of the apartment complex where they were both murdered. A special thanks this week to Katelin's family for speaking about the murders and providing insight on the events from that day.
5/19/2023
1:05:10
Bobby Greenlease Jr.
When a strange woman came through the front door of a Kansas City, Missouri school at 10:55 am on September 28, 1953, no one initially questioned her intentions. This mystery woman explained that there had been a family emergency and she was there to pick up Bobby Greenlease Jr. Meg discusses the abduction and murder of Bobby and the couple responsible.
