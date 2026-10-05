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39 episodes
- Navigating your retirement years with complete financial peace of mind starts with a clear, personalized Retirement Planning Process. Host Gail Zugerman sits down with wealth manager John Link to discuss how everyday retirees can build confidence without chasing unpredictable market returns. He reveals why conventional asset division between adult children can quietly trigger massive tax imbalances, introducing the crucial concept of estate equalization. You will discover practical ways to coordinate Social Security timing, manage unexpected healthcare costs before Medicare kicks in, and eliminate the paralyzing fear of running out of money. John Link also outlines his structured framework for enjoying hard-earned resources early through dedicated lifestyle accounts instead of leaving wealth behind by accident.
- Growing older comes with endless physical and lifestyle changes, but navigating aging with humor can make every step of the journey far more enjoyable. Self-described sit-down, stand-up humorist Diane Dean-Epps joins this episode to discuss how laughter serves as an essential coping mechanism through life's unexpected twists and turns. As the author of Bangs 'N' Botox: My Aging Journey Into, Through, and Beyond Denial, Fillers & Human Preservatives and host of the BANGS ‘N’ BOTOX™: Women Who Wear Aging Well show, Diane shares her personal lightbulb moments—from doctor visits to total hip replacements. In this episode, explore how changing your perspective, staying active, and embracing life’s absurdities can help you grow older with gusto.
- Host Gail Zugerman welcomes return guest Sky Bergman, an award winning film Documentarian, to discuss her latest project about finding humor as we grow older. Bergman shares the backstory behind "The Jollytologist", a documentary centered on Allen Klein and the healing power of laughter. She explains how simple attitude shifts and everyday curiosity pull anyone out of a rut. Bergman also talks about her path from Professor Emeritus of Photography and Video at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo to full-time filmmaker. Listeners gain tactical insights on staying connected, pursuing new passions, and finding joy in life's smallest moments. She also previews her other recent projects, including "Lives Well Lived" and "Mochi".
- Navigating life after work requires more than financial planning when your sense of self vanishes overnight. Retirement mindset mentor George Jerjian joins host Gail Zugerman to explain how individuals can successfully transition into their next stage of life using DARE Method Retirement strategies. By focusing on four key phases—discover, assimilate, rewire, and expand—you can shed your old professional identity and reconnect with your authentic self. George shares practical insights on taking a purposeful gap year and reprogramming your mindset for active growth. You'll learn why traditional retirement is an artificial concept and how staying engaged protects your long-term vitality. Discover how to create a meaningful second act and avoid falling into post-career stagnation.
- George Jerjian shares his personal journey from a terminal medical diagnosis to building a life centered on purpose. He introduces the Identity Renaissance, a concept he developed after surveying thousands of retirees to understand their biggest obstacles. He discusses how to avoid drifting into oblivion by shifting from a fixed to a growth mindset. George explains why your identity is often the first casualty in retirement and how to reclaim it. This episode offers a practical look at making the most of your time while you still have it.
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About Growing Older with Gusto
This is a podcast that will turnaround misperceptions about the aging process and the later stages of our lives. It will provide a forum through various interviews of people running the gamut ages who are growing older or helping people to grow older. Growing older with Gusto showcases people from various walks of life who will discuss what they have done in the past, and continue to do today to give their lives meaning and to grow older with gusto.Guests who describe what it takes to embrace their later years can energize, and change the focus of baby boomers and others who have negative perceptions of this phase of life. Baby boomers, a generation that has historically had an impact on society can lose their fear of aging, embrace our later years and be another way of this generation making its mark on society.Gail Zugerman, the host of this podcast, is an experienced moderator, facilitator, and interviewer who spent the majority of her career as an independent qualitative marketing research consultant. Her expertise in working in the medical, B2B, and consumer markets with the older population provides a springboard for showing the way that our brains are wired to continue growing and achieving all of our lives.Podcast website
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