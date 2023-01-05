Fed is Out to Lunch | Group Chat News Ep. 767

Today, Drama, Dee, and Anand discuss the latest moves by the Federal Reserve, as they raise rates and signal a potential pause. They also delve into Apple's new high-yield savings account, which reportedly attracted $1 billion in deposits in just four days, and the troubling news that Bud Light sales are down 26 percent compared to a year ago. Additionally, they cover lawmakers urging the SEC to crack down on Chinese retail giant Shein over alleged forced labor and an app promising to let you "shop like a billionaire." But is there a catch? Tune in for this week's Winners, Losers, and Content! - written by ChatGPT Timeline of What Was Discussed: Is J Powell determined to f*** the economy? (2:41) “If you're not the brand, keep it in the fairway.” (33:42) Let American companies play on an even playing field. (46:16) Did social media break democracy? (52:42) Winners, Losers, and Content. (58:33) Related Links/Products Mentioned Group Chat Merch Federal Reserve Raises Rates, Signals Potential Pause Bud Light sales down 26 PERCENT compared to a year ago The modern health epidemic — how dangerous is it to feel lonely? This app promises you can 'shop like a billionaire.' But is there a catch? — Los Angeles Times Lawmakers urge SEC to crack down on Chinese retail giant Shein over alleged forced labor Teens and social media: Key findings from Pew Research Center surveys Super Bowl LVII sets viewership record: Examining updated numbers Nordstrom joins the exit from San Francisco, due to “rampant criminal activity,” following the closure of Whole Foods, Walgreens and other stores similar reasons. - Wall Street Silver on Twitter Vice Media reportedly headed for bankruptcy - The Guardian BeReal May Be On the Out: Users Have Nearly Halved Since Peak PacWest stock plummets after report of potential sale; other bank stocks fall too Connect with Group Chat! Watch The Pod #1 Newsletter In The World For The Gram Tweet With Us Exclusive Facebook Content We’re @groupchatpod on Snapchat