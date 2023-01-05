Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Chris "Drama" Pfaff, Dee Murthy & Anand Murthy
This is a show where friends – hilarious, opinionated friends who happen to be successful entrepreneurs, investors & operators – comment on all things business,... More
Business
  • King Bronny | Group Chat News Ep. 769
    Today, Drama and Anand discuss a variety of topics from the worlds of media, finance, and entertainment. They start by looking at Tucker Carlson's move to Twitter after being fired from Fox News. They then turn their attention to the latest CPI report, which shows inflation easing in April but remaining stubbornly high. The historic writers' strike and what it means for everyone, not just Hollywood, is also up for discussion. Additionally, they recap everything Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger said at Berkshire's annual meeting, examine how U.S. airlines make $7 billion a year from checked bags, and take a look at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's recent comments about remote work. Finally, they wrap things up by discussing Bronny James, LeBron's son, committing to USC. Stay tuned for this week's Winners, Losers, and Content! - written by ChatGPT Timeline of What Was Discussed: The audience was engaged. (2:23)  Tucker is bringing his news to Twitter. (10:25)  Breaking down the latest CPI Report. (14:24)  A.I. and the writer’s strike. (18:04)  The takeaways from Berkshire’s annual meeting. (27:59)  The SHOCKING amount airlines make from checked bags. (30:52)  The irony of Sam Altman’s take on remote work. (38:00)  Bronny James commits to USC. (46:09)  Winners, Losers, and Content. (55:29)  Kathy Questions. (1:00:24)  Related Links/Products Mentioned  Group Chat Merch  Tucker Carlson to host show on Twitter after being fired from Fox News  CPI Report Shows Inflation Eased in April but Remains Stubbornly High  This historic writers’ strike matters for everyone – not just Hollywood | Hamilton Nolan  Kamala Harris to discuss A.I. in meeting with Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic CEOs  Here's a full recap of everything Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger said at Berkshire’s annual meeting  How U.S. airlines make $7 billion a year from checked bags  OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says the remote work ‘experiment’ was a mistake—and ‘it’s over’  Bronny James, LeBron's son, commits to USC  Dear Mama | Stream on Hulu - FX  Connect with Group Chat! Watch The Pod #1 Newsletter In The World For The Gram Tweet With Us Exclusive Facebook Content We’re @groupchatpod on Snapchat
    5/11/2023
    1:04:41
  • Dumbest Person You've Never Met | Group Chat News Ep. 768
    Tonight, Drama, Dee, and Anand discuss.... no news. Timeline of What Was Discussed: Ari’s parting gift. (3:14)  Don’t f*** with the Zuck. (6:10)  Dee on ‘This Week in Startups’. (14:06)  Debating the “Pharma Complex.” (19:20)  Questioning vaccine efficacy and COVID mandates. (34:59)  Getting bullied by a reality star and being let down by leadership. (58:19)  Kathy Questions. (1:09:57)  Related Links/Products Mentioned  Mark Zuckerberg wins medals at Brazilian Jiu Jitsu tournament  This Week in Startups - YouTube  All-In Podcast - E127: Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in conversation with the Besties  Dr. Aseem Malhotra - The Joe Rogan Experience - Spotify  Connect with Group Chat! Watch The Pod #1 Newsletter In The World For The Gram Tweet With Us Exclusive Facebook Content We’re @groupchatpod on Snapchat
    5/8/2023
    1:19:23
  • Fed is Out to Lunch | Group Chat News Ep. 767
    Today, Drama, Dee, and Anand discuss the latest moves by the Federal Reserve, as they raise rates and signal a potential pause. They also delve into Apple's new high-yield savings account, which reportedly attracted $1 billion in deposits in just four days, and the troubling news that Bud Light sales are down 26 percent compared to a year ago. Additionally, they cover lawmakers urging the SEC to crack down on Chinese retail giant Shein over alleged forced labor and an app promising to let you "shop like a billionaire." But is there a catch? Tune in for this week's Winners, Losers, and Content!  - written by ChatGPT Timeline of What Was Discussed: Is J Powell determined to f*** the economy? (2:41)  “If you're not the brand, keep it in the fairway.” (33:42)  Let American companies play on an even playing field. (46:16)  Did social media break democracy? (52:42)  Winners, Losers, and Content. (58:33)  Related Links/Products Mentioned  Group Chat Merch  Federal Reserve Raises Rates, Signals Potential Pause  Bud Light sales down 26 PERCENT compared to a year ago  The modern health epidemic — how dangerous is it to feel lonely?  This app promises you can 'shop like a billionaire.' But is there a catch? — Los Angeles Times  Lawmakers urge SEC to crack down on Chinese retail giant Shein over alleged forced labor  Teens and social media: Key findings from Pew Research Center surveys  Super Bowl LVII sets viewership record: Examining updated numbers  Nordstrom joins the exit from San Francisco, due to “rampant criminal activity,” following the closure of Whole Foods, Walgreens and other stores similar reasons. - Wall Street Silver on Twitter  Vice Media reportedly headed for bankruptcy - The Guardian  BeReal May Be On the Out: Users Have Nearly Halved Since Peak  PacWest stock plummets after report of potential sale; other bank stocks fall too  Connect with Group Chat! Watch The Pod #1 Newsletter In The World For The Gram Tweet With Us Exclusive Facebook Content We’re @groupchatpod on Snapchat
    5/4/2023
    1:10:55
  • Who Tells You the Truth? | Group Chat News Ep. 766
    Tonight, Drama, Dee, Anand, and Koreen discuss some of the latest business news. They start with Alphabet's (GOOGL) Q1 earnings report for 2023 and what it means for the tech giant. They then move on to Meta shares, which have popped 14%, reaching a 52-week high on guidance and sales increase. Next up is Amazon's impressive 16% cloud revenue growth, despite a narrowing margin. The group also talks about OpenAI closing a $300M share sale at a valuation of $27B-29B. Finally, they discuss the Fed's Powell being tricked by fake callers from Russia, and the implications of such a security breach. - written by ChatGPT Timeline of What Was Discussed: Ari’s white Ferrari. (1:48)  Woke Anand. (6:40)  More golf banter. (12:31)  You don’t have to tell your opinion to everyone you meet. (16:04)  It’s Earnings Season! The latest on Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon. (23:00)  Is A.I. bullshit or a hack? (31:30)  Jerome Powell got duped. (1:15:04)  The scary distrust in the powers that may be. (1:19:04)  Group Chat Shout Outs! (1:24:44)  Dee, stand-up comedian? (1:26:51)  Related Links/Products Mentioned  Meta shares pop 14%, reaching a 52-week high on guidance, sales increase  Alphabet (GOOGL) Q1 earnings report 2023  Amazon's 16% cloud revenue growth impresses even as margin narrows  All-In Podcast - E126: Big Tech blow-out, Powell’s recession warning, lab-grown meat, RFK Jr shakes up race & more  OpenAI closes $300M share sale at $27B-29B valuation | TechCrunch  Fed Chair Jerome Powell pranked into chat with fake President Zelensky  Dr. Aseem Malhotra - The Joe Rogan Experience - Spotify  Connect with Group Chat! Watch The Pod #1 Newsletter In The World For The Gram Tweet With Us Exclusive Facebook Content We’re @groupchatpod on Snapchat
    5/1/2023
    1:30:31
  • Who Showed Up? | Group Chat News Ep. 765
    Today, Drama, Dee, and Anand discuss the recent downfall of Tucker Carlson at Fox News after his vulgar and offensive messages about colleagues were revealed. They also dive into the transformation of Don Lemon from CNN’s brightest star to a controversial figure. The trio examines the current situation of Bud Light’s falling sales and distributors' continued support for the brand. They also explore the complicated problem with no easy solution faced by First Republic Bank. Finally, the hosts wrap up the episode with this week’s Winners, Losers, and Content! - written by ChatGPT Timeline of What Was Discussed: Quick golf saga update. (1:25)  Ari’s big move. (10:37)  Why stars matter in news media. (15:46)  Bud Light’s ‘short-term’ problem. (25:09)  Morgan Wallen is a train wreck! (29:18)  Is First Republic Bank dead? (34:05)  Is food inflation the hardest thing to stomach? (41:19)  Winners, Losers, and Content. (45:22)  Group Chat Shout Outs. (1:00:05)  Related Links/Products Mentioned  Tucker Carlson’s Vulgar, Offensive Messages About Colleagues Helped Seal His Fate at Fox News  Don Lemon was the brightest star at CNN. Then he became the story  Bud Light sales are falling, but distributors say they're sticking by the brand | CNN Business  Morgan Wallen's team denies claims he was 'too drunk' to perform at canceled show  First Republic Bank Is a Problem With No Easy Solution  McDonald's CEO Says Consumers Starting To 'Push Back' Against Higher Burger Prices  New National Research Group survey asked moviegoers to name the actors they'd be most likely to see in theaters - Derek Thompson on Twitter  Columbus, Ohio, is an amazing success story. - Derek Thompson on Twitter  Group Chat Merch  Disney Files Suit After DeSantis’s Oversight Board Voids Theme-Park Agreements  Exclusive: Peter Thiel, Republican megadonor, won’t fund candidates in 2024, sources say  Watch BEEF | Netflix Official Site  Connect with Group Chat! Watch The Pod #1 Newsletter In The World For The Gram Tweet With Us Exclusive Facebook Content We’re @groupchatpod on Snapchat
    4/27/2023
    1:01:23

About Group Chat

This is a show where friends – hilarious, opinionated friends who happen to be successful entrepreneurs, investors & operators – comment on all things business, culture, current events and whatever the hell else they want to talk about. From Kanye to Kavanaugh, IPOs to DUIs, no topic is off-limits…as long as hosts Chris “Drama” Pfaff, Dee Murthy and Anand Murthy have something to say about it. In a world of fake news, poor judgment, and overall bad decision-making, we’re here to give you the facts…or at least, the facts as we see them. @drama @deemurthy @anandmurthy
