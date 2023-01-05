This is a show where friends – hilarious, opinionated friends who happen to be successful entrepreneurs, investors & operators – comment on all things business,... More
King Bronny | Group Chat News Ep. 769
Today, Drama and Anand discuss a variety of topics from the worlds of media, finance, and entertainment. They start by looking at Tucker Carlson's move to Twitter after being fired from Fox News. They then turn their attention to the latest CPI report, which shows inflation easing in April but remaining stubbornly high. The historic writers' strike and what it means for everyone, not just Hollywood, is also up for discussion. Additionally, they recap everything Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger said at Berkshire's annual meeting, examine how U.S. airlines make $7 billion a year from checked bags, and take a look at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's recent comments about remote work. Finally, they wrap things up by discussing Bronny James, LeBron's son, committing to USC. Stay tuned for this week's Winners, Losers, and Content! - written by ChatGPT Timeline of What Was Discussed: The audience was engaged. (2:23) Tucker is bringing his news to Twitter. (10:25) Breaking down the latest CPI Report. (14:24) A.I. and the writer's strike. (18:04) The takeaways from Berkshire's annual meeting. (27:59) The SHOCKING amount airlines make from checked bags. (30:52) The irony of Sam Altman's take on remote work. (38:00) Bronny James commits to USC. (46:09) Winners, Losers, and Content. (55:29) Kathy Questions. (1:00:24)
5/11/2023
1:04:41
Dumbest Person You've Never Met | Group Chat News Ep. 768
Tonight, Drama, Dee, and Anand discuss.... no news. Timeline of What Was Discussed: Ari's parting gift. (3:14) Don't f*** with the Zuck. (6:10) Dee on 'This Week in Startups'. (14:06) Debating the "Pharma Complex." (19:20) Questioning vaccine efficacy and COVID mandates. (34:59) Getting bullied by a reality star and being let down by leadership. (58:19) Kathy Questions. (1:09:57)
5/8/2023
1:19:23
Fed is Out to Lunch | Group Chat News Ep. 767
Today, Drama, Dee, and Anand discuss the latest moves by the Federal Reserve, as they raise rates and signal a potential pause. They also delve into Apple's new high-yield savings account, which reportedly attracted $1 billion in deposits in just four days, and the troubling news that Bud Light sales are down 26 percent compared to a year ago. Additionally, they cover lawmakers urging the SEC to crack down on Chinese retail giant Shein over alleged forced labor and an app promising to let you "shop like a billionaire." But is there a catch? Tune in for this week's Winners, Losers, and Content! - written by ChatGPT Timeline of What Was Discussed: Is J Powell determined to f*** the economy? (2:41) "If you're not the brand, keep it in the fairway." (33:42) Let American companies play on an even playing field. (46:16) Did social media break democracy? (52:42) Winners, Losers, and Content. (58:33)
5/4/2023
1:10:55
Who Tells You the Truth? | Group Chat News Ep. 766
Tonight, Drama, Dee, Anand, and Koreen discuss some of the latest business news. They start with Alphabet's (GOOGL) Q1 earnings report for 2023 and what it means for the tech giant. They then move on to Meta shares, which have popped 14%, reaching a 52-week high on guidance and sales increase. Next up is Amazon's impressive 16% cloud revenue growth, despite a narrowing margin. The group also talks about OpenAI closing a $300M share sale at a valuation of $27B-29B. Finally, they discuss the Fed's Powell being tricked by fake callers from Russia, and the implications of such a security breach. - written by ChatGPT Timeline of What Was Discussed: Ari's white Ferrari. (1:48) Woke Anand. (6:40) More golf banter. (12:31) You don't have to tell your opinion to everyone you meet. (16:04) It's Earnings Season! The latest on Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon. (23:00) Is A.I. bullshit or a hack? (31:30) Jerome Powell got duped. (1:15:04) The scary distrust in the powers that may be. (1:19:04) Group Chat Shout Outs! (1:24:44) Dee, stand-up comedian? (1:26:51)
5/1/2023
1:30:31
Who Showed Up? | Group Chat News Ep. 765
Today, Drama, Dee, and Anand discuss the recent downfall of Tucker Carlson at Fox News after his vulgar and offensive messages about colleagues were revealed. They also dive into the transformation of Don Lemon from CNN's brightest star to a controversial figure. The trio examines the current situation of Bud Light's falling sales and distributors' continued support for the brand. They also explore the complicated problem with no easy solution faced by First Republic Bank. Finally, the hosts wrap up the episode with this week's Winners, Losers, and Content! - written by ChatGPT Timeline of What Was Discussed: Quick golf saga update. (1:25) Ari's big move. (10:37) Why stars matter in news media. (15:46) Bud Light's 'short-term' problem. (25:09) Morgan Wallen is a train wreck! (29:18) Is First Republic Bank dead? (34:05) Is food inflation the hardest thing to stomach? (41:19) Winners, Losers, and Content. (45:22) Group Chat Shout Outs. (1:00:05)
