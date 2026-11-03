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138 episodes
From Family Studies to Public Information Officer (with Francia Alonso) | Ep. 13711/02/2026 | 17 mins.Summary
In this episode of Ground Floor Government, host Hugh Plappert interviews Francia Alonso, a public information officer in San Luis, Arizona. They discuss Francia's unexpected journey into local government, her experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the importance of effective communication in engaging the community. Francia shares insights on balancing resources, understanding the various roles within local government, and offers valuable advice for those interested in pursuing a career in public service. The conversation highlights the significance of community engagement and adaptability in local government roles.
Ready to explore your own local government career options? Download this free guide on how to transition into a successful career in local government: https://icma.org/documents/breaking-local-government-guidebook-career-transitions
Takeaways
Over one third of college graduates end up in a career that they did not plan.
Francia initially aimed to be a family therapist before entering local government.
The COVID-19 pandemic presented unexpected challenges for local government communication.
Effective communication is crucial for informing residents about government services.
Balancing resources is a key challenge for public information officers.
Local government roles require collaboration across various departments.
Community engagement is essential for successful public service.
Aspiring local government employees should expect to learn a lot in their first years.
Networking with other professionals can provide valuable support and guidance.
Adaptability is important for career growth in local government.
Sponsored by Switchboard.Live
How Working Out Led to Working In Local Government (with Nancy Sarieh) | Ep. 13610/30/2026 | 22 mins.Summary
In this episode of Ground Floor Government, host Hugh Plappert interviews Nancy Sarieh, the Public Information Officer for Lodi, California. Nancy shares her unconventional journey into local government, highlighting the dynamic nature of her role, the challenges of budget constraints, and the importance of strategic communication. She discusses impactful community projects, the necessity of building a support network, and her passion for public communication. Nancy also provides valuable advice for those considering a career in local government, emphasizing the importance of understanding city roles and responsibilities.
Ready to explore your own local government career options? Download this free guide on how to transition into a successful career in local government: https://icma.org/documents/breaking-local-government-guidebook-career-transitions
Takeaways
Working in local government can be unexpectedly rewarding.
Nancy's journey reflects the diverse paths into public service.
Every day in public information brings new challenges.
Community engagement is crucial for successful projects.
Budget constraints require creativity and collaboration.
Strategic communication is essential for public trust.
Building a support network is vital for success.
Public communication requires clarity and transparency.
Understanding city roles helps navigate local government.
Aspiring local government employees should research and engage.
Sponsored by Switchboard.Live
- Summary
In this episode, Jordan Cook, City Administrator of Nevada, Iowa, shares his journey into local government, discussing the adaptability of career paths in this field. He highlights the challenges and successes faced in governance, including a notable community project that positively impacted local quality of life. Jordan emphasizes the importance of communication skills and teamwork in navigating the complexities of local administration. He concludes with valuable advice for those considering a career in local government.
Ready to explore your own local government career options? Download this free guide on how to transition into a successful career in local government: https://icma.org/documents/breaking-local-government-guidebook-career-transitions
Takeaways
Career paths in local government can be diverse and adaptable.
A passion for public administration can stem from unexpected experiences.
Every day in local government presents new challenges.
Community projects can have a lasting positive impact.
Effective communication is crucial in local governance.
Teamwork and collaboration are essential for success.
Understanding community needs is key to effective governance.
Patience is necessary in the slow-moving world of government.
It's important to focus on the community as a whole, not just individuals.
Connecting with others in the field can provide valuable insights.
Sponsored by Switchboard.Live
- Summary
In this episode, Hugh Plappert interviews Shara Dee, the first communications officer for South Portland, Maine. They discuss the unexpected opportunities in local government communications, Shara's journey from nonprofit to municipal work, and the challenges of building a communications office from scratch. The conversation covers the balance between proactive and reactive communication strategies, the importance of engaging the community through creative content, and the unique challenges of communicating with diverse audiences. Shara shares her passion for community engagement and offers advice for those considering a career in local government.
Ready to explore your own local government career options? Download this free guide on how to transition into a successful career in local government: https://icma.org/documents/breaking-local-government-guidebook-career-transitions
Takeaways
Many careers start in corporate or nonprofit sectors before transitioning to local government.
Shara Dee's background in photography and theater influenced her communication style.
Building relationships with department heads is crucial for effective communication.
The growth of government communicators in Maine has fostered collaboration.
Balancing B2C and B2B communication is essential for economic development.
Proactive communication is prioritized, but reactive communication is also necessary.
Creative content can significantly engage the community.
Limited resources require innovative solutions in local government communications.
Communicating effectively with diverse audiences is a key challenge.
Passion for community service drives professionals in local government.
Sponsored by Switchboard.Live
- Summary
In this conversation, Marcus Townsend shares his journey into web development, emphasizing the importance of community service and networking within local government. He discusses the challenges of implementing accessibility in web projects and the satisfaction he derives from serving his community. Townsend also highlights the role of associations like NAGWA in fostering professional growth and collaboration among government web professionals.
Ready to explore your own local government career options? Download this free guide on how to transition into a successful career in local government: https://icma.org/documents/breaking-local-government-guidebook-career-transitions
Takeaways
Marcus's journey into web development began in high school.
He transitioned from various roles before settling in local government.
Networking through NAGWA has been invaluable for support and resources.
Accessibility in web development is crucial but often misunderstood.
Job satisfaction comes from serving the community and making a difference.
Internal development can save time and resources for local governments.
Collaboration with other professionals enhances problem-solving capabilities.
Associations provide a platform for sharing knowledge and experiences.
Community service is a core value that drives Marcus's career choices.
Continuous learning and adaptation are essential in the tech field.
Sponsored by Switchboard.Live
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About Ground Floor Government
Ground Floor Government is the podcast for the people who make local government work—behind the scenes. Hosted by David Plappert, founder of PhoneLive.io, this show gives city and county clerks, IT leads, communication pros, and public servants their time at the mic. ㅤ Each week, we dig into what really keeps cities and counties running—last-minute meeting prep, tech shifts, team leadership, and the quiet but essential work of transparency and public service. If you’ve ever hit publish on a public notice, stayed late to prep a meeting, or solved a problem no one even saw coming, this show is for you.Podcast website
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