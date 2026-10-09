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50 episodes
- HOW AMERICA LOST ITS MIND, AND DO WE EVEN WANT IT BACK?
Episode 1: It's Not a Horseshoe. It's a Business Model.
The wellness people think your toothpaste is poisoning you. Finance bros think empathy is bad economics. Somebody on the far right thinks Taylor Swift is a Democrat psy-op, while someone on the far left thinks your aunt buying hummus is personally funding colonialism. On parts of both fringes, everything is somehow Israel's fault. The old antisemitic conspiracies apparently have remarkable staying power among people who think they're having brand-new thoughts.
Then, while the MAGA right was helpfully laying out its intentions in Project 2025, a corner of the online left looked at Russia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, a regime that jails journalists, murders protesters, brutalizes women, and executes gay people, and thought, "Maybe these guys have a point." It's impressive how much authoritarianism you can overlook once you've decided the authoritarians hate the right people.
Different politics, same inability to enjoy Thanksgiving. And somehow, all of these people have podcasts. Actually, so do we. Welcome to Grifty Pod. We're opening a season about how America lost its mind, which every podcast host seems to have already solved. In our defense, we're planning to disagree with each other, which is a terrible way to run a cult.
We start with Horseshoe Theory: the idea that the far left and far right eventually bend toward each other. Shared conspiracies and purity tests don't mean these movements want the same world or have equal power. The American far right has substantial electoral, judicial, governmental, and media power. Your neighborhood tankie with 600 followers does not.
Aaron asks why standing in the middle automatically makes you right, bringing in slavery, Reconstruction, and racial hierarchy. Moderation can be a tactic; it isn't automatically a worldview.
Julian brings in diagonalism to explain how people with very different politics unite against shared enemies. He connects that to conspirituality and the pandemic-era collision of wellness, libertarianism, QAnon, anti-vaccine politics, and MAGA. Some spiritual influencers decided Trump was a lightworker. After all that talk about letting go of the ego, that's quite a man to end up defending.
Inna talks about Soviet Ukraine, the propaganda she believed while her parents kept dangerous truths from her, the USSR's collapse, and antisemitism she later heard echoed in America. She's now a psychology professor, but once believed she was psychic, making her the only Grifty host theoretically capable of predicting your five-star review.
Julian traces his politics from growing up white under apartheid in South Africa and conscientious objection through Pat Buchanan, the Tea Party, and QAnon. Seeing Americans put Hitler mustaches on Obama posters over health care was quite something. Apparently the tyranny was going to begin when somebody could afford a doctor.
He and Inna also disagree about emotional labor: people can only explain their marginalization so many times. We get into why arguments can harden beliefs, too. Being wrong can threaten your identity and your place in a group. Changing your mind is hard enough without admitting that the person who's been annoying you has a point.
Azi's leftist parents joined Iran's 1979 revolution hoping for something better. Her mother marched while pregnant; another authoritarian order followed. So when somebody says "burn it all down," Azi would like to know who takes over afterward. Her family has already tried the version where you find that out later. Children, disabled people, and the elderly don't get to skip the collapse.
That's where we come back to vulnerability. Economic insecurity, loneliness, and institutional failure give people real reasons to be angry. We're asking who turns that anger into audiences, markets, and power. A grifter doesn't have to invent your pain. They can just tell you who caused it, preferably right before the ad break.
IN THIS EPISODE
Horseshoe Theory, diagonalism, and why power matters
Conspirituality, QAnon, wellness culture, and political radicalization
Purity politics, cognitive dissonance, and the cost of changing your mind
Soviet propaganda, antisemitism, pseudoscience, and institutional collapse
Apartheid South Africa, Pat Buchanan, the Tea Party, and the culture war
Iran's revolution and the fantasy of "burn it all down"
How legitimate grievances become audiences, markets, movements, and power
THE THREE GRIFTY QUESTIONS
Who's making money?
Who's gaining power?
Who benefits if I stay angry?
They do not explain everything.
They explain an alarming amount.
FURTHER READING
HORSESHOES, DIAGONALS & STRANGE POLITICAL BEDFELLOWS
Coronapolitics from the Reichstag to the Capitol. Quinn Slobodian and William Callison's Boston Review piece on diagonalism, conspiracism, entrepreneurial contrarians, and "incitement capitalism." Useful if you're wondering how people with incompatible beliefs end up marching together, and who benefits from keeping them worked up.
The Women Making Conspiracy Theories Beautiful. The Atlantic on how QAnon was repackaged through Instagram aesthetics, wellness, motherhood, and lifestyle branding. Sometimes radicalization comes with tactical gear. Sometimes it comes in a tasteful beige infographic. The curtains are lovely.
OUTRAGE, ALGORITHMS & INTERNET BRAIN
How Social Learning Amplifies Moral Outrage Expression in Online Social Networks. Research showing that positive feedback for expressing outrage can encourage more outrage expression later. We can learn what kind of anger gets rewarded, and keep giving the audience more of it.
Misinformation Exploits Outrage to Spread Online. A Science study examining misinformation, moral outrage, and sharing, including people's willingness to share without reading. Furious remains an extremely effective distribution strategy. Reading the article apparently slows things down.
Out-Group Animosity Drives Engagement on Social Media. Posts about political opponents were much more likely to be shared in the social-media data studied. Apparently love of country has competition from the ancient human tradition of really disliking those people over there.
The Spread of True and False News Online. The landmark study finding that false news traveled farther and faster than true news in the Twitter data examined. Bad news for everyone whose content strategy is "boring but accurate."
Exposure to Opposing Views on Social Media Can Increase Political Polarization. A complication for the idea that we'd all calm down if we just encountered the other side more often. Republican participants became more conservative in this Twitter experiment; the Democratic shift wasn't statistically significant. Exposure alone doesn't guarantee persuasion.
CONSPIRACY THEORIES, MISINFORMATION & WHY OUR BRAINS LOVE THIS STUFF
The Psychological Drivers of Misinformation Belief and Its Resistance to Correction. A major review of the cognitive, social, and emotional factors shaping misinformation belief, including why a correction doesn't necessarily erase the original claim. Useful for anyone who has sent a relative a carefully sourced article and received a YouTube video in return.
Why People Believe in Conspiracy Theories. Psychologist Karen Douglas talks with the APA about how conspiracy theories begin, persist, and promise understanding, security, or belonging. There's a reason "they don't want you to know this" may be the most durable sentence on the internet.
Trust Nobody: How Voters React to Conspiracy Theories. Research finding that exposure to foreign conspiracy theories reduced trust in domestic information sources. That distrust can extend beyond the specific claim, although the study didn't establish the same effect on evaluations of politicians or political institutions.
POLARIZATION, DEMOCRACY & THE OTHER TEAM
Polarization versus Democracy. Milan Svolik on how partisan loyalty can lead voters to tolerate attacks on democracy from their own side. Very committed to the rules, until the rules inconvenience our guy.
How Affective Polarization Shapes Americans' Political Beliefs: A Study of Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Research on how hostility toward the other party shaped COVID-era political judgments. Disliking the other team can become part of how we decide what to believe, even when the immediate problem is a virus.
ABOUT GRIFTY POD
Grifty is a late-stage capitalism podcast by and about false idols, hosted by Azi, Aaron, Inna, and Julian. We get into the strange, seductive overlap of politics, media, pop psychology, wellness, conspiracy culture, technology, celebrity, branding, and disinformation.
We're interested in how charismatic personalities, political movements, corporations, influencers, and institutions use the language of truth, freedom, justice, identity, and community to build audiences, sell certainty, and gain power. You come looking for an explanation, or somewhere to belong, and somebody discovers a business opportunity. Grifty is a little snarky, a little scholarly, deeply historical, definitely political, and always asking who benefits.
Come find us
Grifty Pod is hosted by Azi, Aaron, Inna, and Julian. Listen on Apple Podcasts, find us on Substack, or visit grifty.org. If you enjoyed the episode, share it. Leave a comment on our social media or email us at griftypod@gmail.com, especially if we got something wrong. We'd like to find out before we say it again with even more confidence.
Find Grifty on Instagram at @griftypod, Threads at @griftypod, and Bluesky at @griftypod.bsky.social.
You can also follow us individually on Instagram: Azi at @the.wellness.therapist, Aaron at @mrneuropolitan, Julian at @realityandmeaning, and Inna at @_dr_inna.
- Grifty Pod Bonus Episode "Beating a Dead Horse"
We're back because the group chat got out of control.
This week we break down the Eric Swalwell allegations, Azi's firsthand experience as a whistleblower in the Eric Bauman scandal, and the bigger issue of power, patriarchy, and why "believe women" suddenly comes with exceptions.
We also get into cult of personality politics and what happens when the left gets its own Joe Rogan with Hassan Piker.
Messy, honest, and very online but with a real point. Stop worshipping individuals and start holding systems accountable.
Listen, then log off and go do something useful.
Episode 46: Truth or D.A.R.E, the T-Shirts and Transvestigations Leading Us Nowhere11/19/2025 | 56 mins.Episode Summary
Welcome back to Grifty Pod. If you are listening to this episode without a helmet or a seatbelt, you are far braver than we are.
This week felt like the entire nation had a stroke while standing upright. The Epstein documents dropped and inside that cursed file dump we discovered the soul bending phrase Trump and Bubba which was not on any of our bingo cards. Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to pick a political fistfight with Trump and it looked like two malfunctioning Roombas colliding in a hallway. Every headline seemed to be written by a bored demon trapped in a newsroom.
So today we are taking you on a tour of American unreality. First we slide back into the nineties to revisit the DARE program which gave entire generations a deeply misplaced sense of safety. Then we blast forward to the current moment where right wing influencers are turning on their own in something called transvestigation which is exactly as deranged as it sounds.
The circus is in town. Let us begin.
What You'll Learn in This Episode
The DARE Program and the Comforting Lie That Posters Fix Everything
Charlie and Erika Kirk and the Digital Fever Dream of Transvestigations
Is it A Grift? Real News or Fake Grift Fever Dream?
The DARE Program and the Comforting Lie That Posters Fix Everything
What DARE Was Selling
The DARE program arrived in Los Angeles in 1983 and quickly metastasized into a national tradition. A smiling uniformed officer would walk into an elementary school classroom and deliver a series of highly scripted moral lectures about resisting drugs, alcohol and peer pressure. Children signed pledges. Children received neon yellow T shirts that glowed like irradiated dandelions. Children were assured that they were now fortified against the evils of the world.
By the mid nineties DARE had infected more than seventy percent of school districts across the United States. It was not a curriculum so much as a branding operation. Parents adored it. Politicians bragged about it. The police treated it like a goodwill tour.
The problem is that the entire thing did not work. Multiple meta analyses found that DARE had either no measurable effect on future drug use or effects so small they barely registered. A few studies found that students who completed DARE even experimented more possibly because children are curious, confused and easily entertained by forbidden concepts.
The program was built on slogans rather than science. It substituted good intentions for meaningful intervention. It made addiction look like a moral failure instead of the complex social crisis it is. DARE was America in miniature. A shiny T-shirt pretending to be a solution.
Why This Matters Today
DARE is a perfect case study in institutional showmanship. It demonstrates our national desire for easy answers. It teaches us that if something feels helpful enough people will stop asking whether it is actually helpful. This is how grifts survive. This is how nostalgic myth becomes public memory.
⸻
Charlie and Erika Kirk and the Digital Fever Dream of Transvestigations
What Transvestigation Actually Is
Transvestigation is a conspiracy subculture devoted to claiming that public figures are secretly transgender. The reasoning is not medical, psychological or scientific. It is forensic fan fiction. These groups analyze photos of celebrities and politicians and apply invented rules about jaw shape collarbone angle shoulder width rib cage length wrist thickness and something they ominously call skull markers.
There is no science behind it. There is no method behind it. There is only paranoia amplified by people who believe they are citizen detectives protecting the world from a conspiracy that does not exist.
For years this fringe movement targeted women on the left. Michelle Obama was their white whale. They also went after celebrities like Taylor Swift, Meghan Markle, Serena Williams and Adele. Any woman with a strong jawline or athletic build was declared part of a secret gender agenda. The harassment has been relentless.
But now the movement has turned inward. They have run out of enemies and begun pointing their microscopes at their own heroes.
What They Are Saying About Erika Kirk
According to the THEM article and recent digital surveillance here are the claims:
They say her jawline fits what they insist is a male coded shape. They circulate side by side photos comparing her face to older images of male celebrities and trans women in transition even though none of the comparisons are coherent.
They insist her collarbones sit too high and too straight. They point to photos where her shoulders look square in certain angles and treat this as biological evidence.
They claim her wrists appear too thick in one photo where she is holding a water bottle. They argue that the way her thumb rests on a plastic bottle is masculine. This is considered a smoking gun in transvestigation circles.
They point to her rib cage and claim it is too long for a woman which is a concept that has no scientific foundation but is treated as gospel by these content creators.
Some go further. They say Erika Kirk is part of a hidden elite trans infiltration network. They call it the trans deception agenda. They never define it. They just insist it exists.
What They Are Saying About Charlie Kirk
The conspiracists accuse Charlie of similar fabricated markers.
They say his shoulder to hip ratio aligns with what they consider feminized skeletal patterns.
They claim his skull structure shows traits they have decided indicate a trans woman who transitioned early in life.
They circulate old photos of him and create imaginary transition timelines like they are solving a case on CSI That Makes No Sense.
They say his face changed shape over time and they treat normal aging as a covert biological anomaly.
Why They Are Doing This
The THEM article explains that this is what happens when you cultivate distrust as a political currency. The right wing has spent years fueling suspicion of trans people. They turned gender into a battlefield where everything is a clue and everyone is a suspect. Now the machine they built has turned back toward them. This is not about Charlie or Erika. This is about a conspiracy algorithm that can never be satisfied.
When you reward content creators for uncovering hidden enemies eventually they will manufacture enemies from your own supporters.
The Broader Crisis
Transvestigation is not just ridiculous. It is dangerous. It treats gender identity like scandal material. It promotes body shaming disguised as detective work. It turns the public into unpaid inquisitors. And now the movement is eating itself alive. This is the logical endpoint of conspiracy thinking. When truth stops mattering the accusation becomes a spectacle.
⸻
GRIFTY GAME - Real News or Fake Grift Fever Dream?
Three stories. One true. The other two were born from the national imagination which is not exactly a safe place to be.
⸻
That concludes our weekly descent into the archives of American absurdity. We covered nostalgia that never worked and conspiracy thinking that never will. The past is clownish. The present is unhinged. The future is unclear. Thank you for staying with us through the fog. Kendrick Lamar take us out.
Resources & Mentions
First Segment:
Public Books - "DARE Is More Than Just Antidrug Education It Is Police Propaganda" https://www.publicbooks.org/dare-is-more-than-just-anti-drug-education-it-is-police-propaganda/
Teen Vogue - "The DARE Program Tried To Reshape the Image of Police Officers for Children" https://www.teenvogue.com/story/dare-program-reshape-image-police-officers
Reason Magazine - "DARE Did Not Make Kids Say No To Drugs" https://reason.com/2024/04/02/dare-to-fail/
Bureau of Justice Assistance - Research and evaluation on DARE outcomes https://bja.ojp.gov/sites/g/files/xyckuh186/files/media/document/cci_dare.pdf
WOSU Public Media - Coverage of Ohio districts ending the program https://www.wosu.org/news/2014-02-26/many-ohio-schools-dropping-drug-resistance-program
Wikipedia overview- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Drug_Abuse_Resistance_Education
Second Segment:
THEM Magazine - "The Right Is Now Transvestigating Charlie Kirk and His Wife Erika" https://www.them.us/story/charlie-erika-kirk-transvestigator-trans-transvestigation
Yahoo News - "MAGA Has Lost the Plot and Is Now Transvestigating Charlie Kirk" https://uk.news.yahoo.com/maga-lost-plot-now-transvestigating-181426105.html
Tyla - "Transvestigating Explained as Conspiracy Theorists Target Erika and Charlie Kirk" https://www.tyla.com/news/transvestigating-explained-erika-charlie-kirk-conspiracy-theory-843901-20251114
Timestamps
[00:00] Introduction
[05:15] It's DARE
[25:00] the Fever Dream of Transvestigations
[40:00] Grifty Game
Connect With Us
Follow Us on Social Media:
Instagram: @griftypod
Twitter: @griftypod
Bluesky: @griftypod.bsky.social
Follow Azi @the.wellness.therapist
Follow Aaron @mrneuropolitan
Follow Rebelle @therbellewriter
Follow Sierra @itsabitcomplex
Follow Taryn @thefoxandtheowl
Subscribe to the Podcast:
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Email Us: griftypod@gmail.com
Support the Podcast
Thanks for reading! Grifty runs on real people like you. Not corporations, not billionaires, not the faux-rebels funding their "truth telling" with hedge-fund money. We're here because the world is loud and full of grifters who think a ring light makes them philosophers. Our job is to cut through the noise, call out the scams, and make sense of the mess.
If you want analysis that isn't bought, polished, or PR-approved, subscribe free or paid. Every sign-up keeps this work alive.
And while you're here, listen to our new episodes wherever you get your podcasts, follow us on Instagram, Threads, and Bluesky @griftypod, and show us some love by subscribing, commenting, and sharing. For anything else Grifty, visit our website.
Thanks for being here with us in the chaos.
Episode 44: Water, Winter and Washington: Alaska's Fight for Survival and Sovereignty ft. Dr. Brian Heaslet10/29/2025 | 56 mins.This week on Grifty, we are heading north… way north. where climate change, government chaos, and corporate greed have collided at once.
Alaska is in free fall. A typhoon has slammed the western coast, wiping out villages and food stores that took generations to build. The federal government is shut down, freezing aid and cutting off SNAP benefits for tens of thousands. While people are trying to keep their families fed, the Trump administration is approving new oil leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
This is not about the weather. It is about what happens when a government built on extraction leaves its people to fend for themselves. It is about sovereignty, survival, and the politics of pretending the climate crisis is still up for debate.
We are joined by Dr. Brian Heaslet, a lifelong Alaskan who knows what it takes to keep food and supplies moving across the most isolated parts of the state. Also joining is our own Sierra Montoya, bringing her sharp Alaskan insight and humor to unpack what life in the Last Frontier really looks like when disaster meets politics.
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About Grifty
Grifty is a late-stage capitalism podcast by and about false idols. Hosted by Azadeh Ghafari, Aaron McCall, Dr. Inna Kanevsky, and Julian Walker, Grifty dives into the strange, seductive overlap of politics, media, pop psychology, conspiracy culture, technology, celebrity, branding, and disinformation. We unpack how charismatic personalities, political movements, corporations, influencers, and institutions hijack the language of truth, freedom, justice, identity, and community to build audiences, sell certainty, and gain power. What starts as culture becomes content. What starts as belonging becomes a business model. And eventually, everything becomes something to monetize. Welcome to Grifty: a little snarky, a little scholarly, deeply historical, definitely political, and always asking the bigger questions. Follow us on all socials @Griftypod Join us on Substack for exclusive content & show notes: https://griftypodcast.substack.com/ For more info: www.grifty.org Email us: griftypod@gmail.com HOSTS Azadeh Ghafari @the.wellness.therapist Julian Walker @realityandmeaning Aaron McCall @mrneuropolitan Dr. Inna Kanevsky @_dr_innaPodcast website
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