A late-stage capitalism audio newsletter by and about false idols. With Azadeh Ghafari, Amanda Motell, Dr. Thomas Oden, Sari Beth Rosenberg, and Baktaash Sorkha... More
Indictment Day: Part Deux
Indictment Day: Part Deux Donald John Trump has been indicted and arraigned for a second time in three months, with at least two possible ones to come. (Insert clip of Kimberly Guilfoyle bellowing out “The Best is Yet To Come!”). Although Trump invited all of his fans to the Miami Federal Courthouse on his Arraignment Day aka Flag Day aka his 77th Birthday, there was reportedly more press than MAGAs in attendance. Where’s the QAnon Shaman when you need him? Oh, right, freshly out of prison. Azi and Sari speak with a very special guest, Little Miss Marxist to discuss Indictment Day Part Deux as well as the current state of the GOP. Only time will tell who will be the Republican candidate up against incumbent Joe Biden, but we know that every Trump indictment - and arraignment - is the gift that keeps giving for the Grand Old Party. Don't forget to follow @Littlemissmarxist, @saribethrose, @the.wellness.therapist, and @griftypod on all social media platforms.
6/20/2023
58:34
Holistic Ballistics
Do you believe in magic? On this episode of Grifty, friends of the pod explore America’s mass shooting problem thru the lens of the magical thinking that fuels both gun and wellness cultures, as well as discuss the latest news about GOP grifters Donald Trump and George Santos. The market for Toxic forms of wellness exists because people are feeling disempowered with their health and lack trust in the medical community in the same way that the consumer market for military-grade weapons exists because people are feeling disempowered with their safety and lack trust in the government. Gun and wellness cultures center YOU in the discussion, as both the main contributor and detractor of your safety and well-being. It’s giving main character energy in the worst way possible. These dogmatic views and binary solutions towards self-sufficiency and empowerment have led to extremism not just by predatory grifters but also by other well-meaning but misinformed individuals, especially in this chronically online era where anyone can become a platform for spreading false information as they can work the algorithm. FRIENDS ON THIS EPISODE Azadeh “Azi” Ghafari, Sari Beth Rosenberg, Dr. Thomas Oden MD, Baktaash "BT" Sorkhabi IN THIS EPISODE On Trump’s Sexual Assault Case Politico – A stunning Result in Trump’s Sexual Assault Trial PBS - Breaking down the verdict as jury finds Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation On George Santos’ Fraud charges United States Department of Justice: Congressman George Santos Charged with Fraud, Money Laundering, Theft of Public Funds, and False Statements Fortune - Serial liar George Santos’ lesser-known fraud may have been collecting $24,000 in COVID unemployment benefits while working a $120,000 job On America’s mass shooting problem Huff Post - Texas Mall Shooting Victims Include Young Child And His Parents Huff Post - The Texas Shooter Reportedly Wore A Patch Popular With Far-Right Groups Daily Beast - Why Young Men of Color Are Joining White-Supremacist Groups Harvard School of Public Health - Do guns make us safer? Science suggests no Harvard School of Public Health – Scientists Agree: Guns don’t make society safer Newsweek – Republicans are blaming Mental Health School Shootings After Refusing to Fund It Washington Post – Why Haven’t GOP Politicians Matched Funding to their Rhetoric? Pew Research Center – What the Data says about gun deaths in the U.S. On The Wellness to Alt Right Pipeline Huff Post - Gun Culture And Wellness Culture Come From the Same Place Conspirtuality – Guns, Germs, & Fears PBS - Disinformation abounds in the wellness community. How one anti-vax influencer broke free McGill Office for Science and Society – Granola and Guns: The Rise of Conspirtuality Mother Jones - Wellness Influencers Are Spreading QAnon Conspiracies About the Coronavirus Food Psych – Rethinking Wellness: The Problems with “Natural” Wellness with Alan Levinovitz
5/24/2023
1:09:23
Dark Brandon Part Deux.Veni, Vedi, Grifty: They Came, They Saw, They Grifted
The 2024 Presidential election is officially underway. Joe Biden Part 2 is in full effect. Dude is old, get over it. Ron DeSantis went and got himself sued by Disney and is running 30 points behind Trump. Tucker Carlson got himself fired from Fox News and now has to report from his basement bunker. RFK Jr. and Marianne Williamson bringing old-school wellness grifts back into politics. Azi and Sari share their own conspiracy theories about the REAL reason why RFK Jr. is running, and Larry David is to blame.
5/5/2023
1:15:38
Wacky Backy Quacky
On this episode, Friends of the Pod discuss the pseudoscience that can be chiropracty wacky backy quacky, which is the perfect place to trap gullible people looking for some relief. Of course, like many wellness practices chiropractice care lives in the in-between of therapeutic health modalities that can be effective and can also become iffy when mixed with pseudoscience. At times the field has been about ignoring evidence-based medicine. Various systematic reviews of controlled clinical studies of treatments used by some chiropractors has also found no evidence that all of the work that they do is effective, with the possible exception of treatment for specific kinds of back pain. Very little reproducible evidence exists to indicate that maintenance chiropractic care adequately prevents anything. While some chiropractors limit their practice to short-term treatment of muscle conditions, many falsely claim that they ARE able to treat a myriad of other conditions, including mental and spiritual health. Final nugget: D. D. Palmer founded chiropractic in the 1890s, after saying he received knowledge about it from "the other world" and connected with the father of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard.
4/26/2023
41:38
Bias
In this Episode, We are joined by our first guest, Sari Beth Rosenberg. Sari teaches U.S. History and A.P. U.S. history at a New York City Public high school, named The High School of Environmental Studies, with over 20 years of experience. In this episode, we talk about the historical aspect of how history and ideas are presented to us and where being biased plays a role in how it's told. We discuss Howard Zinn, an American historian, playwright, and social activist. Zinn is best known for his book "A People's History of the United States", which offers a different perspective on American history, focusing on the struggles of ordinary people such as enslaved peoples, workers, women, and Native Americans. We share how this book contributes to the school system of teaching history. Listen, Share, and Subscribe Useful Resources: Howard Zinn's book - A People's History of the United States Sari Beth Rosenberg’s website - https://saribeth.com Listen to our previous episodes at www.grifty.org Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter @griftypod
