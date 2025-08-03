Change Is Hard—Here’s How to Make It Easier on Yourself

"Birthdays are always a moment for reflection, aren't they? We look back at the year that's passed and maybe think about where we are now and even possibly dream about where we're headed. And for me this year, my birthday has really brought into focus something that I've been thinking a lot about, which is change and transition." In this heartfelt solo episode of The Green Glow Lifestyle, host Kylie Buckner celebrates her birthday with a candid reflection on change, transition, and the mindset challenges that come with growth. Kylie opens up about recent shifts in her own life—including the bittersweet departure of her co-host Lauren—and explores why our brains are wired to resist change, even when it’s for our own good. She shares personal stories, practical tips for embracing new habits, and the importance of self-compassion during times of transition. Listeners will learn how to approach change with curiosity, take small steps toward big shifts, and give themselves permission to rest and reset. Whether you’re navigating a major life change or simply looking to build healthier habits, this episode offers encouragement, wisdom, and a gentle reminder to treat yourself with kindness along the way. Connect with Lauren Plunkett, RD here: https://www.lpnutritionconsulting.com/ IG- @Laurenplunketthealth Other resources: Thrive Alive Festival, September 28-22: www.thrivealivefest.com For Coaching with Kylie: www.evolution-health.co/discover To learn more about the anti-oxidant power of Amla Green, Visit www.amlagreen.com/greenglow