Kylie Buckner, RN
  • How Food Changed Everything: The Path to Vibrant Health
    “I wanted to get on top of the rooftop with a megaphone and say, it’s the food, people, it’s the food.” -Brenda Workman Show Description: In this inspiring episode of the Green Glow Podcast, host Kylie Buckner sits down with Brenda Workman—plant-based nutrition advocate, Food for Life coach, and founder of BrendaWorkmanSpeaks.com. Brenda shares her powerful personal journey from decades of yo-yo dieting and chronic health issues to vibrant health and a new career as a wellness educator. Discover how a plant-based lifestyle transformed her life, the resources that guided her, and how she’s now building a thriving wellness community in West Virginia and beyond. Plus, get the inside scoop on the upcoming Wellness Weekend event and practical tips for anyone curious about plant-based living. Key Takeaways: Brenda’s health transformation: how switching to a plant-based diet helped her lose 60 pounds, reverse high blood pressure, and get off cholesterol medication after 25 years. The emotional and psychological side of dieting, food cravings, and self-acceptance. The pivotal role of a supportive doctor and the importance of patient empowerment. Brenda’s favorite resources: documentaries, books, and plant-based experts that inspired her journey. Simple, practical advice for starting a plant-based lifestyle—keep it easy, repeat meals, and be kind to yourself. The power of community: Brenda’s work in West Virginia, from library classes to staff development and state fair demos. Details on the annual Wellness Weekend event The importance of sharing success stories and building supportive networks. How plant-based living can benefit families and future generations. Show Notes Brenda Workman’s Website & Events: Brenda Workman Speaks  Wellness Weekend Event Details  Documentaries: Forks Over Knives What the Health Courses & Certifications: Food for Life Program (PCRM) Plant-Based Nutrition Certificate (Cornell) Forks Over Knives Cooking Course Recipe & Community Resources: Forks Over Knives Recipes & Success Stories Forks Over Knives App Brenda’s YouTube Channel: Brenda Workman Cooks Plants Other Mentions: The Exam Room Podcast with Chuck Carroll Today Show Feature on Brenda Workman Kylie's recommendations: For coaching: www.evolution-health.co www.GritRX.com Amla Green antioxidant rich tea: www.amlagreen.com
    --------  
    37:08
  • Unlocking the Power of Antioxidants: ORAC Scale, Healthy Aging, and Glowing Skin
    "Antioxidants are the secret sauce for healthy aging, glowing skin, and long-term wellness." Are you ready to discover how to give your cells a real “cup of youth”? In this episode of the Green Glow Podcast, we’re diving deep into the science of antioxidants and the ORAC scale. Learn how these plant-powered nutrients protect your cells, fight inflammation, and help you feel your best from the inside out. Plus, get practical, oil-free, plant-based tips and recipes—including my favorite chocolate covered cherry smoothie—to help you easily boost your antioxidant intake every day! In this episode, you’ll learn: What antioxidants are and why they’re essential for cellular health and longevity How free radicals cause damage and accelerate aging (and how to stop them!) The science behind the ORAC scale and how it measures antioxidant power in foods Surprising high-ORAC foods (hint: herbs and spices are superstars!) The connection between antioxidants, inflammation, and disease prevention Easy, oil-free, plant-based ways to add more antioxidants to your daily meals How to take on the “15 Antioxidant-Rich Foods Per Week” challenge My favorite chocolate covered cherry smoothie recipe for a delicious antioxidant boost Tips for building a colorful, antioxidant-rich diet for glowing skin and vibrant health References & Easy Reads Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health – Antioxidants: Beyond the Hype Cleveland Clinic – What Are Antioxidants? USDA ORAC Database (archived) (Note: The USDA no longer updates this, but it’s still a great reference for food values!) California State University, Northridge – ORAC Value of Foods Touchstone Essentials – Top 100 High ORAC Value Foods Dr. Michael Greger, NutritionFacts.org – Antioxidants Ready to start adding more antioxidant rich amla gooseberry into your life? Shop here for Amla Green Powder- there’s many flavors to choose from and just a scoop or two a day will make a difference in your cells!! www.amlagreen.com/greenglow Learn more about how to reduce your exposure to free radicals in your personal shopping habits- visit the Environmental Working Group at  www.ewg.org or download their app to start learning more!! VIsit www.gritrx to check out Ash's fitness challenge! For coaching with me, visit www.evolution-health.co so we can get you your best health ever! Upcoming events:  Thrive Alive Festival Sept. 18-22 Kansas City  www.thrivealivefest.com Wellness Weekend Canaan Valley Resort - Davis WV September 26-27 https://www.brendaworkmanspeaks.com/wellness-weekend Hope to see you there!!
    --------  
    15:50
  • My Other Favorite F Word: Fitness—How to Start, Stay Motivated, and Transform Your Health”
    “Fitness can be part of your self-care. Making movement a part of your life is really supportive—not just for your energy and mood, but for your sleep, your health, and your happiness. And the best part? It can be fun, too.”   Ready to make fitness your new favorite “F word”? In this episode, Kylie Buckner breaks down how movement can be joyful, approachable, and transformative—no gym membership or hours of free time required. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to uplevel your routine, you’ll find practical tips, science-backed motivation, and plenty of encouragement to help you feel stronger, more energetic, and truly resilient. In this episode, you’ll discover: Why connecting with your personal “why” is the key to lasting motivation How to overcome common barriers like time, intimidation, and not knowing where to start The powerful benefits of both cardio and resistance exercise for your heart, bones, muscles, and metabolism Simple, at-home resistance moves and functional fitness ideas using everyday items How combining cardio and resistance training can help reverse insulin resistance and boost overall wellness The importance of consistency over perfection—and how to make movement a fun, regular part of your life No matter your starting point, this episode will inspire you to find movement that brings you joy and fits your lifestyle. Tune in and get ready to sweat a little, learn a lot, and discover how fitness can light up your path to a healthier, happier you!   To learn more about coaching with Kylie, visit www.evolution-health.co Join me at Thrive Alive Festival September 18-22- www.thrivealivefest.com Shop for some of my favorite fitness gear or sign up for Ash's challenge: www.gritrx.com For the ultimate antioxidant boost to cut inflammation, visit www.amlagreen.com/greenglow  
    --------  
    23:28
  • Why Fiber is My Favorite F-Word": Boost Immunity & Fight Inflammation
    "This isn't just about your bathroom habits. This is about your immune system, your brain function, your ability to age gracefully, your mood stability. Literally everything is connected to the fiber intake in your body." Summary: In this episode of the Green Glow Lifestyle Podcast, Kylie Buckner dives deep into her favorite F-word—fiber! Discover why fiber is the unsung hero of nutrition, how it fuels your 38 trillion gut bacteria, and why most people are getting less than half of what they need. Kylie breaks down the difference between soluble and insoluble fiber, reveals how a diverse plant-based diet can transform your gut health, and shares practical tips for boosting your fiber intake without the bloat. Plus, she challenges you to the 30-plant challenge and explains how tracking your plant diversity can supercharge your immunity, mood, and longevity. If you’re ready to ditch the fads and focus on what really works, this episode is your ultimate guide to making fiber your favorite F-word, too. In this episode, you’ll learn: Why fiber is the most overlooked nutrient for total-body health The difference between soluble and insoluble fiber—and why you need both How fiber feeds your gut microbiome and boosts immunity, mood, and longevity Simple, actionable ways to increase your fiber intake without digestive discomfort The science behind the “30-plant challenge” and how to make it fun Easy fiber-boosting hacks and plant-based swaps for every meal How to track your plant diversity and why it matters more than calories Ready to transform your health from the inside out? Tune in and make fiber your favorite F-word, too!   Sources: McDonald D, Hyde E, et al. American Gut: an Open Platform for Citizen Science Microbiome Research. mSystems. 2018 May 15;3(3):e00031-18. doi: 10.1128/mSystems.00031-18. PMID: 29795809; PMCID: PMC5954204. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29795809/ Looking for a good read? Check out my favorite books on gut health: “Fiber Fueled”- Dr. Will Bulsiewicz “The Microbiome Solution”- by Dr. Robynne Chutkan   Want to work with me? www.evolution-health.co Come meet me at the Thrive Alive Festival September 18-22 www.thrivealivefest.com Shop at www.amlagreen.com/greenglow to optimize your cellular longevity through antioxidant power
    --------  
    30:20
  • Change Is Hard—Here’s How to Make It Easier on Yourself
    "Birthdays are always a moment for reflection, aren't they? We look back at the year that's passed and maybe think about where we are now and even possibly dream about where we're headed. And for me this year, my birthday has really brought into focus something that I've been thinking a lot about, which is change and transition." In this heartfelt solo episode of The Green Glow Lifestyle, host Kylie Buckner celebrates her birthday with a candid reflection on change, transition, and the mindset challenges that come with growth. Kylie opens up about recent shifts in her own life—including the bittersweet departure of her co-host Lauren—and explores why our brains are wired to resist change, even when it’s for our own good. She shares personal stories, practical tips for embracing new habits, and the importance of self-compassion during times of transition. Listeners will learn how to approach change with curiosity, take small steps toward big shifts, and give themselves permission to rest and reset. Whether you’re navigating a major life change or simply looking to build healthier habits, this episode offers encouragement, wisdom, and a gentle reminder to treat yourself with kindness along the way.   Connect with Lauren Plunkett, RD here: https://www.lpnutritionconsulting.com/ IG- @Laurenplunketthealth Other resources: Thrive Alive Festival, September 28-22: www.thrivealivefest.com For Coaching with Kylie: www.evolution-health.co/discover To learn more about the anti-oxidant power of Amla Green, Visit www.amlagreen.com/greenglow    
    --------  
    19:33

About Green Glow Lifestyle

Tired of feeling blah? Join me on the Green Glow Podcast where we ditch the diet dogma and bring you girlfriend-style advice on how to prioritize your health, from a nurse with over 20 years of clinical experience helping women overcome years of metabolic issues FAST. We’ll break down confusing science into simple steps you can take today to feel amazing tomorrow. From plant-powered tips to stress-busting strategies, we’ll help you simplify your life and unlock your best self – no judgo, just support and science that ACTUALLY works.
