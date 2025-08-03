My Other Favorite F Word: Fitness—How to Start, Stay Motivated, and Transform Your Health”
“Fitness can be part of your self-care. Making movement a part of your life is really supportive—not just for your energy and mood, but for your sleep, your health, and your happiness. And the best part? It can be fun, too.”
Ready to make fitness your new favorite “F word”? In this episode, Kylie Buckner breaks down how movement can be joyful, approachable, and transformative—no gym membership or hours of free time required. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to uplevel your routine, you’ll find practical tips, science-backed motivation, and plenty of encouragement to help you feel stronger, more energetic, and truly resilient.
In this episode, you’ll discover:
Why connecting with your personal “why” is the key to lasting motivation
How to overcome common barriers like time, intimidation, and not knowing where to start
The powerful benefits of both cardio and resistance exercise for your heart, bones, muscles, and metabolism
Simple, at-home resistance moves and functional fitness ideas using everyday items
How combining cardio and resistance training can help reverse insulin resistance and boost overall wellness
The importance of consistency over perfection—and how to make movement a fun, regular part of your life
No matter your starting point, this episode will inspire you to find movement that brings you joy and fits your lifestyle. Tune in and get ready to sweat a little, learn a lot, and discover how fitness can light up your path to a healthier, happier you!
