Greater Greener Georgia
Greater Greener Georgia
Georgia Conservation Voters
Government
  • Season 4 Episode 4: Home Energy Rebates
    Kristofor Anderson from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority tells us how households can to get up to $16,000 in savings using their home energy rebate programs
    --------  
    24:55
  • Season 4 Episode 3: Flint EMC
    In this episode, we're sitting down with leaders from Flint Energies EMC, a member-owned electric cooperative serving central and south Georgia. We're talking about the unique role EMCs play in Georgia’s energy future, how local communities can shape the grid, and what a just, renewable transition looks like for rural areas.
    --------  
    24:07
  • S4 Ep.2: Daniel Blackman
    Today, we’re talking with Daniel Blackman, candidate for Georgia’s Public Service Commission—one of the most powerful but least understood positions shaping our clean energy future. We’ll dig into how PSC decisions impact climate, communities, and the fight for a just energy system.
    --------  
    41:29
  • S4Ep.1: Cristal Valdez
    Today, we talk with Environmental Community Justice Organizer, Cristal Valdez, about voting rights, language barriers, and environmental justice.
    --------  
    18:41
  • S3 Ep.11: All About The PSC
    What is the Georgia Public Service commission and what is their role in regulating Georgia Power and other energy providers in the state? Find out on this episode of Greater Greener Georgia.
    --------  
    13:37

About Greater Greener Georgia

Greater Greener Georgia is a short biweekly podcast where we talk about current event issues in Georgia, especially issues around climate change and the environment. We know it can be hard to focus on important news in today’s society, especially with the flood of information that comes at us from all directions. We want to help simplify things and highlight the problems and successes that matter.
GovernmentSciencenature

