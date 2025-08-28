What is the Georgia Public Service commission and what is their role in regulating Georgia Power and other energy providers in the state? Find out on this episode of Greater Greener Georgia.

Today, we’re talking with Daniel Blackman, candidate for Georgia’s Public Service Commission—one of the most powerful but least understood positions shaping our clean energy future. We’ll dig into how PSC decisions impact climate, communities, and the fight for a just energy system.

In this episode, we're sitting down with leaders from Flint Energies EMC, a member-owned electric cooperative serving central and south Georgia. We're talking about the unique role EMCs play in Georgia’s energy future, how local communities can shape the grid, and what a just, renewable transition looks like for rural areas.

Kristofor Anderson from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority tells us how households can to get up to $16,000 in savings using their home energy rebate programs

About Greater Greener Georgia

Greater Greener Georgia is a short biweekly podcast where we talk about current event issues in Georgia, especially issues around climate change and the environment. We know it can be hard to focus on important news in today’s society, especially with the flood of information that comes at us from all directions. We want to help simplify things and highlight the problems and successes that matter.