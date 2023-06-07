X-Men: the Hidden Years 12: And Death Alone Shall Know My Name! Featuring Markisan Naso! Jason Muhr! Patrick Lugo!

It's Sauron vs. Magneto! Well, kinda. Things come to a head in the Savage Land as Lorna Dane, Havok, and Iceman find themselves trapped between two of the X-Men's biggest foes! But first, Chad is joined by three incredible professionals, Markisan Naso and Jason Muhr (of By the Horns) and Patrick Lugo (A Tiger's Tale) all about the modern comics industry and doing what we love.