Queer friends review the original X-Men comics from the 1960s
Bonus Patreon episode: Madam Sanctity! With D'Manda Martini!
Chad is joined by his friend D'Manda Martini to talk all about Madam Sanctity! Tanya Trask is the daughter of Bolivar Trask--slightly insane and with the power to travel through time, she ends up in the far future of the Askani, where she manipulates events in the present...
7/20/2023
1:31:27
Avengers 75-76: the Warlord and the Witch... featuring Paul Cornell! With Michael Elliot and Shaun Hatrick!
Arkon the Magnificent arrives on Graymalkin Lane! We pick up the thread of Quicksilver, the Scarlet Witch, and the Toad in an insanely misogynistic Avengers story... but first Chad, Michael Elliott, and Shaun Hatrick interview Paul Cornell (of Dr. Who, Wisdom, Captain Britain and MI:13, Dark X-Men, and more!)
7/17/2023
1:31:46
Bonus Patreon release: Merlin the Mad! With Bob Quinn!
Bob Quinn, who is as hilarious as he is talented, returns for a character deep dive on Merlin the Mad! This guy is nuts, you guys... an ancient wizard who might be a mutant and who has fought the X-Men as Merlin and the Maya Yogi, but who also goes by Merlin Demonspawn... that first fight with Thor... and the plan to sacrifice virgins at a comic book shop... and his boyfriend Mongu... just come give it a listen, cause he's something else.
7/13/2023
1:26:35
X-Men: the Hidden Years 12: And Death Alone Shall Know My Name! Featuring Markisan Naso! Jason Muhr! Patrick Lugo!
It's Sauron vs. Magneto! Well, kinda. Things come to a head in the Savage Land as Lorna Dane, Havok, and Iceman find themselves trapped between two of the X-Men's biggest foes! But first, Chad is joined by three incredible professionals, Markisan Naso and Jason Muhr (of By the Horns) and Patrick Lugo (A Tiger's Tale) all about the modern comics industry and doing what we love.
7/10/2023
1:37:17
Bonus Patreon episode: Lightbright! With Gregory Wright and Rohan Zhou-Lee!
It's the public release of my episode on Lightbright! A Somalian light-wielding mutant who dresses like a super-model, Lightbright debuted in Silver Sable as a mercenary member of the Bio-Genes. Hear Chad and Rohan Zhou-Lee interview Gregory Wright, the creator of this character who is so full of potential!