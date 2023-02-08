Ep 21 : Living on a Prayer (Belgian GP)

JOIN THE GRAVEL TRAP SOCIAL CLUB "Whoa, we're half way there!" - As Bon Jovi says. It's the Mid-Way point in the Formula 1 season, so we take this time to reflect on what we've seen thus far. FORMATION LAP : Cristina lays out the wet weather regulations F1 uses that spiced things up a little this weekend. GRAND PRIX : Caroline takes us back to the origins of SPA and highlights some of the more spectacular occurrences seen on track in the gorgeous hills of Belgium. CHECKERED FLAG : We reflect on the season up to this point, what we liked, what we didn't, what we want to see out on the back 9.