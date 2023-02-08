Formula 1 : Unlike many sports podcasts, we don't regurgitate what EVERYONE else is debating & discussing that week, our episodes are built to be enjoyed AN...
*LIVE STREAM* of our SPA Review / Reactions!
After each F1 Grand Prix we LIVE Stream a 30-60 minute reaction / review of the race over on our YOUTUBE Channel. We do this because our podcast is specifically designed to NOT be a race recap, rather a fast paced INFO & EDUCATIONAL show you can pick up & listen to anytime and still get something useful & relevant.
To kick off the summer break, we wanted to bring you one of those live streams, an unedited, raw version of the Gravel Trap team.
If you like this format, please let us know, let your friends know, shout it from the roof tops. LOL , but seriously, let us know. If enough people want to hear this format, we'll drop it as a PODCAST after each race ALONG WITH our normal episodes.
Tell us on INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, the SPOTIFY Poll below, anywhere GRAVEL TRAP F1 lives online... linktr.ee/graveltrap or email us at [email protected]
Are you looking for a fun, interactive online community to enjoy Formula 1 with? Check out the GRAVEL TRAP SOCIAL CLUB on DISCORD, we've got sim racing leagues, watch-along groups and more for you to get your motorsport fix!
---
8/9/2023
47:42
Ep 21 : Living on a Prayer (Belgian GP)
"Whoa, we're half way there!" - As Bon Jovi says. It's the Mid-Way point in the Formula 1 season, so we take this time to reflect on what we've seen thus far.
FORMATION LAP : Cristina lays out the wet weather regulations F1 uses that spiced things up a little this weekend.
GRAND PRIX : Caroline takes us back to the origins of SPA and highlights some of the more spectacular occurrences seen on track in the gorgeous hills of Belgium.
CHECKERED FLAG : We reflect on the season up to this point, what we liked, what we didn't, what we want to see out on the back 9.
---
8/2/2023
36:32
Ep 20 : Starving for Performance (in Hungary)
THIS WEEK! The Hungarian Grand Prix had nearly 50 less overtakes than last year... and many other records were broken as well.
FORMATION LAP : Cristina gives us the rundown on Formula 1 pitstops, how they work, why they work, and what dangers lie within.
GRAND PRIX : Caroline extolls the rich history of racing in Budapest and recounts the MANY F1 firsts that happened on track there.
CHECKERED FLAG : Buck scours the globe for F1 headlines and we debate their virtues. See links below to follow along with the articles. (Buck doesn't bore you by actually reading the whole article)
#1 : ALONSO Not Happy with Tires
#2 : 2026 Regulation Uproar
#3 : ALPINE/RENAULT wants engine equalization
---
7/26/2023
32:51
Ep 19 : Virtual Statman Interview (SEAN KELLY) / Free Practice 4
YOU WILL NEVER watch a Formula 1 Grand Prix the same way. Every time a wild statistic about what's happening on screen is mentioned by Crofty, Brundle or Jacques you will know where it came from. This is your peek at the magic behind the scenes. Sean Kelly has SEEN IT ALL. He's hosted TV Broadcasts with Daniel Ricciardo & Will Arnett, he's been to more F1 races than most of us have watched... and it all started by cold calling a TV network.
Sit back & enjoy these amazing stories brought to you by the Virtual Statman.
And FOLLOW HIM ON TWITTER, he's a wealth of interesting facts & figures.
---
7/19/2023
1:05:59
Ep 18 : BRITISH INVASION (British GP)
THIS WEEK!!!
Formation Lap : Cristina, who works in the Vancouver film industry, examines what we know about the Brad Pitt / Damson Idris Formula 1 film from APPLE TV+ AND talks about how they might pull off the difficult filming process.
Grand Prix : Caroline regales us with the varied & superstition driven evolution of McLaren's liveries over the years.
The Checkered Flag : F1.Ibrahim returns!! He attended the Grand Prix at Silverstone and we want to know ALL the deets!!
---
