Lessons learned in fatherhood and jiu jitsu and where they sometimes overlap.
This weekly conversation between Blake Kasemeier and Uday Malhotra unpacks the l...
More
Available Episodes
2 of 2
Grappling with Fatherhood Episode Two: Check Your Ego
This week in grappling and in fatherhood is all about checking our egos. From getting tapped by lower belts to realizing we don’t have this gentle parenting thing totally figured out, this week was full of lessons in humility.
If you have questions you'd like us to address please reach out to: [email protected]
7/26/2023
1:08:24
Grappling with Fatherhood Episode One: Welcome!
Welcome to the Grappling with Fatherhood podcast. This is our first episode so thanks in advance for rolling with us (see what I did there?) as we work out the kinks.
If you have questions you'd like us to address please reach out to: [email protected]
In this episode we cover:
3:10 - This week in fatherhood Uday got an unexpected call from a teacher at school and had to handle some tricky topics with his kid. Blake talks about struggling with managing screen time and how to be less reactionary.
15:45 - This week in training: Uday talks about the terrible feeling of accidentally injuring your training partner and we both talk about how to scale your strength and intensity for different training partners.
39:00 Snacks and pop culture
54:00 Lessons from the week - being less reactive and more thoughtful.
Lessons learned in fatherhood and jiu jitsu and where they sometimes overlap.
This weekly conversation between Blake Kasemeier and Uday Malhotra unpacks the learning, struggles and triumphs of two dads who also happen to be high-level jiu jitsu practitioners. Topics covered range from raising toddlers with emotional intelligence to balancing jiu jitsu with real-world responsibilities to our weekly snack haul from Trader Joes.