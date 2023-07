Grappling with Fatherhood Episode One: Welcome!

Welcome to the Grappling with Fatherhood podcast. This is our first episode so thanks in advance for rolling with us (see what I did there?) as we work out the kinks. If you have questions you'd like us to address please reach out to: [email protected] In this episode we cover: 3:10 - This week in fatherhood Uday got an unexpected call from a teacher at school and had to handle some tricky topics with his kid. Blake talks about struggling with managing screen time and how to be less reactionary. 15:45 - This week in training: Uday talks about the terrible feeling of accidentally injuring your training partner and we both talk about how to scale your strength and intensity for different training partners. 39:00 Snacks and pop culture 54:00 Lessons from the week - being less reactive and more thoughtful.