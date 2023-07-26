Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Grappling with Fatherhood in the App
Listen to Grappling with Fatherhood in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsKids & Family
Grappling with Fatherhood

Grappling with Fatherhood

Podcast Grappling with Fatherhood
Podcast Grappling with Fatherhood

Grappling with Fatherhood

Blake Kasemeier and Uday Malhotra
add
Lessons learned in fatherhood and jiu jitsu and where they sometimes overlap. This weekly conversation between Blake Kasemeier and Uday Malhotra unpacks the l...
More
Kids & FamilyParentingHealth & Fitness
Lessons learned in fatherhood and jiu jitsu and where they sometimes overlap. This weekly conversation between Blake Kasemeier and Uday Malhotra unpacks the l...
More

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Grappling with Fatherhood Episode Two: Check Your Ego
    This week in grappling and in fatherhood is all about checking our egos.  From getting tapped by lower belts to realizing we don’t have this gentle parenting thing totally figured out, this week was full of lessons in humility. If you have questions you'd like us to address please reach out to: [email protected]
    7/26/2023
    1:08:24
  • Grappling with Fatherhood Episode One: Welcome!
    Welcome to the Grappling with Fatherhood podcast. This is our first episode so thanks in advance for rolling with us (see what I did there?) as we work out the kinks. If you have questions you'd like us to address please reach out to: [email protected] In this episode we cover: 3:10 - This week in fatherhood Uday got an unexpected call from a teacher at school and had to handle some tricky topics with his kid. Blake talks about struggling with managing screen time and how to be less reactionary. 15:45 - This week in training: Uday talks about the terrible feeling of accidentally injuring your training partner and we both talk about how to scale your strength and intensity for different training partners. 39:00 Snacks and pop culture 54:00 Lessons from the week - being less reactive and more thoughtful.
    7/11/2023
    59:18

More Kids & Family podcasts

About Grappling with Fatherhood

Lessons learned in fatherhood and jiu jitsu and where they sometimes overlap. This weekly conversation between Blake Kasemeier and Uday Malhotra unpacks the learning, struggles and triumphs of two dads who also happen to be high-level jiu jitsu practitioners. Topics covered range from raising toddlers with emotional intelligence to balancing jiu jitsu with real-world responsibilities to our weekly snack haul from Trader Joes.
Podcast website

Listen to Grappling with Fatherhood, Good Inside with Dr. Becky and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Grappling with Fatherhood

Grappling with Fatherhood

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store