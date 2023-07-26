Lessons learned in fatherhood and jiu jitsu and where they sometimes overlap. This weekly conversation between Blake Kasemeier and Uday Malhotra unpacks the l...

Lessons learned in fatherhood and jiu jitsu and where they sometimes overlap. This weekly conversation between Blake Kasemeier and Uday Malhotra unpacks the l...

About Grappling with Fatherhood

Lessons learned in fatherhood and jiu jitsu and where they sometimes overlap. This weekly conversation between Blake Kasemeier and Uday Malhotra unpacks the learning, struggles and triumphs of two dads who also happen to be high-level jiu jitsu practitioners. Topics covered range from raising toddlers with emotional intelligence to balancing jiu jitsu with real-world responsibilities to our weekly snack haul from Trader Joes.