You've read their prose. Now hear their voices. Listen to Jim Grant and Evan Lorenz talk high finance, Grant's-style, with plenty of wit and historical context ...
VALUE RESTORATION PROJECT
With special guest Seth A. Klarman, CEO of the Baupost Group.
NO LEARNING, ONLY CYCLES
With special guest Douglas J. Lucas, creator of Stories.Finance.
SOME OF THE OLD TIME RELIGION
With special guest John D. Spears, Managing Director of Tweedy, Browne.
NO EQUITY IN EQUITIES
With special guest Martin Fridson, CIO of Lehmann Livian Fridson Advisors.
DISPATCHES FROM THE OPPOSITION
With special guest Dan Rasmussen, founder and CIO of Verdad Advisers.
You've read their prose. Now hear their voices. Listen to Jim Grant and Evan Lorenz talk high finance, Grant's-style, with plenty of wit and historical context to enliven their discussion of today's foremost investment topics. Welcome to Grant's Radio!
