Available Episodes

5 of 177
  • VALUE RESTORATION PROJECT
    With special guest Seth A. Klarman, CEO of the Baupost Group. 
    7/12/2023
    43:58
  • NO LEARNING, ONLY CYCLES
    With special guest Douglas J. Lucas, creator of Stories.Finance.
    7/6/2023
    27:00
  • SOME OF THE OLD TIME RELIGION
    With special guest John D. Spears, Managing Director of Tweedy, Browne. 
    6/22/2023
    31:38
  • NO EQUITY IN EQUITIES
    With special guest Martin Fridson, CIO of Lehmann Livian Fridson Advisors. 
    6/6/2023
    34:01
  • DISPATCHES FROM THE OPPOSITION
    With special guest Dan Rasmussen, founder and CIO of Verdad Advisers. 
    5/25/2023
    36:25

About Grant’s Current Yield Podcast

You've read their prose. Now hear their voices. Listen to Jim Grant and Evan Lorenz talk high finance, Grant's-style, with plenty of wit and historical context to enliven their discussion of today's foremost investment topics. Welcome to Grant's Radio!
