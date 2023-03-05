Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Brendan Dekora
Music
Available Episodes

5 of 12
  • #011 Andrew Masters
    Engineer/YouTuber. Credits with John Legend, Dawes, Weezer, and Jim James https://brendandekora.com/episodes/011-andrew-masters --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/proaudioprofiles/support
    5/3/2023
    1:00:36
  • #010 Brad Cobb
    Engineer/Mixer/Producer/Bassist, odark30studio Owner, Remote Recording. Credits with Lynn Harrell, Harlan Hodges, Joan Baez, and LA Opera https://brendandekora.com/episodes/010-brad-cobb --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/proaudioprofiles/support
    4/26/2023
    43:45
  • #009 Todd Burke
    Multi-Platinum Engineer/Mixer/Producer. Credits with Jack Johnson, Ben Harper, and M83 https://brendandekora.com/episodes/009-todd-burke --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/proaudioprofiles/support
    4/19/2023
    49:20
  • #008 Sonny DiPerri
    Multi-Platinum Engineer/Mixer/Producer Credits with Portugal. The Man, Animal Collective, and The Devil Wears Prada https://brendandekora.com/episodes/008-sonny-diperri --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/proaudioprofiles/support
    4/12/2023
    50:48
  • #007 Chad Gordon
    Grammy-Nominated, Multi Platinum Engineer/Producer Credits with Disclosure, Weyes Blood, Kendrick Lamar, and many more https://brendandekora.com/episodes/007-chad-gordon --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/proaudioprofiles/support
    4/5/2023
    44:47

About Pro Audio Profiles | Audio Engineering and Music Production

Learn how to make amazing records that'll give your listeners goosebumps. I'll be interviewing a new guest for each show, Recording Engineers, Mixers, Producers, and more. Hosted by Grammy-winning engineer and mixer Brendan Dekora. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/proaudioprofiles/support
