Grabs 105 Everett, WA (March 22, 2023)

Everett (WA) Fire Department was dispatched to a "residential fire" initially, although it was quickly upgraded to a "working fire". Upon arrival, there were reports of one wheelchair-bound occupant still trapped. The engine pulled a line, and the ladder was initially tasked with VES/window-initiated search. After talking with another resident, the ladder company decided to make entrance to the Charlie-side door. They found and removed a victim in the hallway, then began treating the unconscious victim outside. After an ambulance crew took over pt care, the ladder crew went back in to finish the search and ran into the engine crew removing a second victim. The second victim was removed, and crews began CPR. In the end, three victims were transported, and as of last known information, all three were still alive.