GRABS Podcast: Grant Schwalbe and Justin McWilliams bringing you the stories of the victim rescues being made all over the country.
Grabs 110 Wichita Fire, KS (May 3, 2023)
Isaac Frazier * R1 out of position in different zone * Working House Fire with Fire Showing * Initially told no one inside X 2 * Told by brother that someone is trapped in basement and on the phone * OV's make entry C-side * Victim Removal-Protect In Place * Look for items to shield victim/keep her low * Use body of FF to shield victim upon removal
8/3/2023
Grabs 108 Klein Fire Dept, TX (March 19, 2023
Grabs 108 Klein Fire, TX (March 19 2023)Gentry O’Connor1 story residentialNo reports of victimsFrom outside looked like abandoned homeD-18:37 A-18:41 Vict found 18:44 Out at 18:45Zero vizHeard victim yelling for help.Skylights failed and conditions went from zero viz to heavy fire.Vict found in kitchenSingle person dragDifficulty finding exit that would work-tried to go out through garage-garage was still closed.FF noticed power was still on and hit garage door button and it workedTripped over bricks on way out. Handed off victim and then went back in to be with nozzle FF.Vict 220 lbs, FF Combat Challenge style drag
BC Andrew Sauder * 1p * Apartment Fire-Came in as grease fire * First Due BC * Report of people trapped on Second FL * Victs on A (Police report C also-False) * T51-Ladder Rescue * 1 Engine on Attack, and 3 Engines assisting search.
6/22/2023
Grabs 106 Palm Beach County, FL (March 9, 2023)
District Chief Joe Bostic * 9:30A * District Chief Covering for BC. * Working fire, 1 occupant trapped. * 1 story residential * Bystander dragging vict out the Charlie Side. * Vict was laying within 4 feet of door. * Vict said mom was still in house. * 1st due targeted search, 2nd due fire attack * Couldn't make access to CD bedroom * L57 finds a 3rd vict * Resource limited, Safety officer assigned to make the rescue the mom. * 2 lived/1 passed away * 949 Arrival, 950-Vict 1, 952-Vict 2, 959 Third Vict
6/8/2023
Grabs 105 Everett, WA (March 22, 2023)
Everett (WA) Fire Department was dispatched to a "residential fire" initially, although it was quickly upgraded to a "working fire". Upon arrival, there were reports of one wheelchair-bound occupant still trapped. The engine pulled a line, and the ladder was initially tasked with VES/window-initiated search. After talking with another resident, the ladder company decided to make entrance to the Charlie-side door. They found and removed a victim in the hallway, then began treating the unconscious victim outside. After an ambulance crew took over pt care, the ladder crew went back in to finish the search and ran into the engine crew removing a second victim. The second victim was removed, and crews began CPR. In the end, three victims were transported, and as of last known information, all three were still alive.