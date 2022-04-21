Government Contracts Coffee Break

Our podcast series highlights developments that really matter to government contractors and procurement professionals. Rather than discuss complex legal nuances... More
Available Episodes
Strategic pricing 101
Liza Craig chats with government contracting pricing expert Marsha Lindquist about Marsha’s new book - Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors – and about tips for developing winning strategies related to strategic pricing. Government contractors will not want to miss this discussion!
9/15/2022
21:19
GAO Protest Decision: Sabre Systems, Inc. B-420090.3
Join Liza Craig and summer associates Jordon DeGroote and Ahmad Younis as they discuss the recent Government Accountability Office (‘GAO’) protest decision. The decision reminds us that federal agencies will face an uphill battle when interpreting laws, rules, regulations, provisions, etc. cited in the solicitation in a manner that is inconsistent with the GAO “plain meeting.”
7/28/2022
14:54
Department of Defense declines to give FFP contractors inflation relief
Our hosts, Liza Craig and Joshuah Turner, discuss economic price adjustment clauses in defense contracts and the new guidance on the topic issued to contracting officers.
6/16/2022
11:11
High level overview of cybersecurity for government contractors
Liza Craig, Joshuah Turner, and Eric Manski discuss recent cybersecurity trends and issues that government contractors should be aware of.
6/14/2022
13:38
The use of stipends in design-build contracting
Joshuah Turner, a member of Reed Smith’s Government Contracts and Grants team, speaks with Jim Doerfler, counsel in all matters involving project counsel work on private and public commercial and industrial construction projects, about stipends and how they are effectively used in construction contracting.
