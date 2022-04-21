Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Government Contracts Coffee Break in the App
Listen to Government Contracts Coffee Break in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Government Contracts Coffee Break

Government Contracts Coffee Break

Podcast Government Contracts Coffee Break
Podcast Government Contracts Coffee Break

Government Contracts Coffee Break

Reed Smith
add
Our podcast series highlights developments that really matter to government contractors and procurement professionals. Rather than discuss complex legal nuances... More
Government
Our podcast series highlights developments that really matter to government contractors and procurement professionals. Rather than discuss complex legal nuances... More

Available Episodes

5 of 33
  • Strategic pricing 101
    Liza Craig chats with government contracting pricing expert Marsha Lindquist about Marsha’s new book - Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors – and about tips for developing winning strategies related to strategic pricing. Government contractors will not want to miss this discussion!
    9/15/2022
    21:19
  • GAO Protest Decision: Sabre Systems, Inc. B-420090.3
    Join Liza Craig and summer associates Jordon DeGroote and Ahmad Younis as they discuss the recent Government Accountability Office (‘GAO’) protest decision. The decision reminds us that federal agencies will face an uphill battle when interpreting laws, rules, regulations, provisions, etc. cited in the solicitation in a manner that is inconsistent with the GAO “plain meeting.”
    7/28/2022
    14:54
  • Department of Defense declines to give FFP contractors inflation relief
    Our hosts, Liza Craig and Joshuah Turner, discuss economic price adjustment clauses in defense contracts and the new guidance on the topic issued to contracting officers.
    6/16/2022
    11:11
  • High level overview of cybersecurity for government contractors
    Liza Craig, Joshuah Turner, and Eric Manski discuss recent cybersecurity trends and issues that government contractors should be aware of.
    6/14/2022
    13:38
  • The use of stipends in design-build contracting
    Joshuah Turner, a member of Reed Smith’s Government Contracts and Grants team, speaks with Jim Doerfler, counsel in all matters involving project counsel work on private and public commercial and industrial construction projects, about stipends and how they are effectively used in construction contracting.
    4/21/2022
    11:12

More Government podcasts

About Government Contracts Coffee Break

Our podcast series highlights developments that really matter to government contractors and procurement professionals. Rather than discuss complex legal nuances, we aim to provide practical insight and tips about emerging topics that are of interest to businesses and others in the contracting industry.
Podcast website

Listen to Government Contracts Coffee Break, The Young Turks and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Government Contracts Coffee Break

Government Contracts Coffee Break

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Government Contracts Coffee Break: Podcasts in Family