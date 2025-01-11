Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow Video Version
Meet your Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow! Find out what it takes to run the 3rd largest county in Wisconsin! Farrow also discusses the county's financial roadmap and how he's turning a personal health battle into an educational outreach opportunity.
GovCast Trailer
What's the deal with county government? Through captivating interviews with county leaders about relevant topics, your hosts Public Information Officer, Hillary Mintz and Chief of Staff, Shawn Lundie will help listeners better understand how the county operates and how it impacts our residents' lives on a daily basis.
Each episode, we dive into the latest news, community projects, and the initiatives shaping Waukesha County, where innovation meets public service. From in-depth discussions on local governance to county services, we're here to keep you informed and connected. So, whether you're a resident, a business owner, or just curious about local government, join us for a closer look at the heart of your county.