Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentGovCast
Listen to GovCast in the App
Listen to GovCast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

GovCast

Podcast GovCast
Waukesha County
Each episode, we dive into the latest news, community projects, and the initiatives shaping Waukesha County, where innovation meets public service. From in-dept...
Government

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow Video Version
    Meet your Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow! Find out what it takes to run the 3rd largest county in Wisconsin! Farrow also discusses the county's financial roadmap and how he's turning a personal health battle into an educational outreach opportunity.
    --------  
    26:34
  • County Executive Paul Farrow
    What role does the County Executive play as the elected leader of the 3rd largest county in Wisconsin? On this episode, you'll learn about Paul Farrow's rich political history, how he's turning his cancer battle into a platform for education and how he plans to tackle the county's financial challenges head on. All that and more on this episode of GovCast!
    --------  
    26:41
  • GovCast Trailer
    What's the deal with county government? Through captivating interviews with county leaders about relevant topics, your hosts Public Information Officer, Hillary Mintz and Chief of Staff, Shawn Lundie will help listeners better understand how the county operates and how it impacts our residents' lives on a daily basis.
    --------  
    1:08

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About GovCast

Each episode, we dive into the latest news, community projects, and the initiatives shaping Waukesha County, where innovation meets public service. From in-depth discussions on local governance to county services, we're here to keep you informed and connected. So, whether you're a resident, a business owner, or just curious about local government, join us for a closer look at the heart of your county.
Podcast website

Listen to GovCast, Civics 101 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

GovCast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/12/2025 - 11:26:53 AM