Podcast Gov Pod: Governments Transform Digitally
  • 008 - The Digital Military: Ready for Anything
    The cloud at hyperscale can improve the efficiency of maintenance and repair, a defense organization’s biggest cost center. The cloud at the edge, intelligent machines mounted inside a vehicle or fighter jet, can gather, process and provide the information necessary to maintain an effective armed forces. This is the data-driven modern military.
    6/12/2019
    17:04
  • 007 - Operation AI: Defense Digs into Data
    Technology has reduced the lag in which military commanders can make decisions—from days to minutes. Why? Because the rapid increase of data, and intelligent technologies that provide new insights, can give soldiers in the field the real-time information they need to prevail.
    6/12/2019
    17:46
  • 006 - The Justice System’s Digital Continuum
    When an offender enters the justice system, that person’s needs may not be met because the paperwork involved often gets lost in the shuffle of the transfer between police, courts, and corrections. You’ll hear how technology is beginning to play a part in tying agencies together to improve conditions inside the system while working to improve the outcomes upon release.
    6/12/2019
    14:21
  • 005 -Data and AI: Transforming Public Safety
    How can public safety agencies modernize and streamline their operations as they wrestle with greater need and lower funding? By introducing cloud computing and AI, police and first responders can tie disparate systems together and illuminate previously invisible correlations to become more effective and more efficient.
    6/12/2019
    14:41
  • 004 - Improved Social Services Through Technology
    Social service providers know that half the job is paperwork. While necessary, it gets in the way of client interactions. Technologies like AI and the Internet of Things are beginning to help providers reduce workloads while maintaining client privacy. Even today, objects like smart watches or connected medical devices can help keep isolated seniors or disabled people safe by notifying caregivers when accidents happen. While the technology becomes more sophisticated, it will also become more people-focused.
    1/8/2019
    16:49

About Gov Pod: Governments Transform Digitally

As we look toward 2030, we will see a total transformation in the way governments operate. Gov Pod, a podcast series by Microsoft, takes us on a journey to understand how the cloud, AI and blockchain—among other technologies—simplifies the lives of citizens, first responders, and defense organizations while enabling more transparency in how governments provide their services.
