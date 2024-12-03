There's an issue with the polar bears, they aren't going into hibernation! Gordy needs to help make their caves extra nice for them.
6:13
Gordy's Magical Advent Calendar Podcast - Hot Cocoa Contest!
Gordy wants to make the ultimate cup of cocoa for the contest. He has to travel to get ingredients, with his adventure taking him to the Hot Cocoa River Rapids!
5:46
Gordy's Magical Advent Calendar Podcast - Lost Christmas Star!
The magical star on top of Santa's tree goes missing and Gordy has to find it! But it is a shooting star! How will Gordy get it back?
5:20
Gordy's Magical Advent Calendar Podcast - The Exchange Elf!
Gordy has to find an elf from the South Pole and help them through their portal. He has a magical compass that gets all messed up and they need to work together to find their way to Santa’s Village.
5:44
Gordy's Magical Advent Calendar Podcast - Jingle Bell Jamboree!
As the elves are getting ready for the Jingle Bell Jamboree, a magical accident causes ALL the jingle bells in the North Pole to come to life and run away! Gordy has to find all of them and wrangle them!
Embark on a daily journey with Gordy, the most adventurous of all the elves, through magical forests with enchanted reindeers!
Each day, Gordy receives a festive task from his magical advent calendar, leading him on exciting quests to ensure the most magical holiday season stays as extraordinary as possible!
Gordy's Magical Advent Calendar Podcast is live daily, from the 1st December until Christmas Day. Listen wherever you get your podcasts.