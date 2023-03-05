Good Together: Ethical, Eco-Friendly, Sustainable Living

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Living sustainably should be easier. Curious about a zero waste lifestyle? Want to know what the “circular economy” or “slow fashion” really means? Each episode... More
  • Grow With Purpose: Dominique Charles on the Joys of Starting Your Own Garden
    There are so many benefits to going outside and getting your hands dirty. This week, Dominique Charles, the CEO and creator of Plots & Pans, talks gardening with purpose—from growing produce that inspires creative cooking to deepening your connection with nature. For more information, visit https://brightly.eco/blog/urban-gardening-tips. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    38:27
  • The Urban Farming Boom: How to Start Growing Your Own Food From Anywhere, From Backyards to Balconies
    Gone are the days of solely relying on grocery stores to provide fresh produce, eggs, and other meal essentials. Now, an increasing number of individuals are reconnecting with their agricultural roots and discovering the advantages of urban farming. Two people who are very familiar with this trend are this week’s guests—Stephanie Thurow and Michelle Bruhn, the co-authors of the new book ‘Small-Scale Homesteading.’ Learn how to start growing your own food from anywhere, whether you’re working with a small apartment balcony or a big backyard. For more information, visit https://brightly.eco/blog/urban-farming. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/26/2023
    38:16
  • Extra Sneezy Lately? How Climate Change Is Making Allergy Season Worse
    Are your seasonal allergies extra bad this year? According to a recent report, allergy season is said to be earlier, longer, and worse—all due to climate change. To discuss this matter, Laura is joined by Dr. Lewis Ziska, the senior author of the study and an associate professor in the Environmental Health Sciences at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University. For more information, visit https://brightly.eco/blog/allergies-and-climate-change. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/19/2023
    34:06
  • Lessons in Sustainability from Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the Peanuts Gang
    Everyone is a fan of the Peanuts gang, whether that’s Snoopy, Charlie Brown, or Lucy. We’ve partnered with Peanuts to create an exclusive capsule collection of sustainable products, called the “Brightly x Take Care with Peanuts Collection,” to help you make small swaps in your daily routine that better the planet. This week, Laura is joined by Melissa Menta, the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Peanuts Worldwide, to discuss the collection and beyond. To shop the collection, visit https://brightly.eco/peanuts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/12/2023
    36:33
  • Dying to Be Green: The Rise of Aquamation, a Water-Based Alternative to Flame Cremation
    Brightly’s second annual Sustainability Trends Report just went live, and one of the most intriguing trends covers the deathcare industry’s sustainable evolution. One eco-friendly alternative worth diving into is aquamation, a water-based alternative to flame cremation. This week, Mallory Greene, the co-founder and CEO at Eirene, discusses exactly how the process works and why it’s a more sustainable option. For more information, visit https://brightly.eco/blog/eco-friendly-burial-options. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/5/2023
    35:45

Living sustainably should be easier. Curious about a zero waste lifestyle? Want to know what the “circular economy” or “slow fashion” really means? Each episode, brought to you from Brightly.eco by eco-expert Laura Alexander Wittig, features daily, actionable tips to help you live your life more sustainably. Start changing the world by listening to a new, bite-sized episode every week. For more info, visit https://brightly.eco/podcast
